20-50-100 Years Ago -- March 15

Susan Guynn, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·2 min read
Mar. 15—100 Years Ago

March 15, 1921

No trace has yet been discovered of the missing Ford touring car of Philip Beard, of Feagaville, which was stolen from in front of the Armory last Friday night. Tracks of the car were followed as far as Baughman's lane, on account of a Victor tire on a rear wheel. The trail was lost there.

Mrs. Julia Ann Kinna, wife of the late David Kinna, near Petersville, was accidentally knocked down by an automobile yesterday afternoon driven by Charles D. Corum, Jefferson, and so badly hurt that she died a few minutes later. The woman attempted to cross the road, a short distance from her home, when she observed two automobiles approaching in opposite directions. Becoming confused, she stopped about the middle of the road, stepped back and was struck by the Corum car.

Joseph Johnson and Clifford Randolph, ex-servicemen, arrested by Deputy Sheriff Morgan Runkles, near Weverton, charged with following and frightening Evelyn Toms, the 15-year-old daughter of H.E. Toms, near Knoxville, and also threatening to shoot Clifford Weedon, were held in $200 bail for the action of the September grand jur, at a hearing before Justice John W. Lloyd, Petersville, yesterday. The technical charge against the men was carrying concealed weapons.

50 Years Ago

March 15, 1971

In March of 1921, a group of 12 Glade Valley area women organized the second Homemakers Club in Frederick County, the first being the Maryland Tract Homemakers, formed five days before. On March 1, three of the four living charter members returned to Walkersville to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the organization.

Quietly, with no fuss or fanfare, an "old-timer" came back to Brunswick Saturday afternoon. The wooden Indian, which had stood for many years on the lawn of Steadman-Keenan American Legion Home, until it was stolen and damaged by vandals, has been rebuilt and restored. He now stands guard, spear and tomahawk in hand, over the parking lot entrance to the building. When the Indian was found by Officer Thomas Thompson, the day following its theft, the arms were broken off, the mocassins gone, and the front was badly smashed. Both the spear and tomahawk were missing.

20 Years Ago

March 15, 2001

Frederick Community College gave the county school system an A+ Wednesday. The number of students forced to take remedial courses at FCC before being allowed to take regular college courses has dropped dramatically in the last three years, said FCC Association Dean Christine Helfrich. She attributed the change to Frederick County Public School officials demanding more from their students.

Frederick Alderman Donna Kuzemchak, who for months has openly considered a run for mayor, this week turned to her supporters for help in making the decision. The alderman sent letters and email messages to more than 200 supporters asking if they want her to run for mayor or another term as alderman.

