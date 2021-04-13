20-50-100 Years Ago -- April 13

Susan Guynn, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·2 min read

Apr. 13—100 Years Ago

April 13, 1921

An attempt at violence was made up upon Chas. Henry Dorsey, the alleged rapist of Delsie Tweedale, in the Courtroom yesterday afternoon immediately following a verdict by the Court, pronounced by Chief Judge Hammond Urner, of not guilty. The demonstration was led by Marcus S. Tweedale Jr. and Mrs. R.W. Rogers, brother and sister of the girl of whom succeeded in striking Dorsey. Quick work on the part of Sheriff W.O. Wertenbaker, and his deputies assisted by several Baltimore officers, witnesses in the case, in all likelihood saved Dorsey from being killed.

There was a multiplication of automobile crashes last evening at 8 o'clock at the corner of West Patrick and Court streets. One accident merged into another and occurred in rapid succession. While investigating the first accident in which Mrs. Maude Davis and Mrs. J.H. Davis, 134 West Patrick street, were run down by an automobile operated by L.V. Culler, 136 West Patrick street, State Constable W.A.B. Burdette, attached to the Frederick district, was run down by a machine operated by Miss Blanch Shipley, 120 West Patrick street.

50 Years Ago

April 13, 1971

A bill to recognize and protect the civil rights of police officers has been co-sponsored by Rep. Goodloe E. Byron. Under the proposed legislation a Law Enforcement Officers Grievance Commission would investigate complaints of police officers that arise out of any infringement of rights. Byron noted that "the physical and verbal abuse received by police officers from dissident groups and militants has caused not only police injuries and fatalities, but also a morale crisis among the front-line law enforcement officers of our country."

Ideally, the downtown area needs nearly 3,000 off-street parking spaces, planning consultant Arthur "Chip" Fawcett told six members of the Downtown Action Committee when it met Monday at Winchester Hall. "That's the target, but I don't think we'll achieve it," he added. It would mean an increase of about 50 percent, with each space taking up about 180 square feet.

20 Years Ago

April 13, 2001

About $4 million worth of powdered cocaine was seized from a false floorboard in a van stopped on I-70 in Frederick County in what was possibly the largest cocaine seizure in state history. During a hearing in Frederick County District Court, two of four men arrested during the multi-jurisdictional investigation denied knowledge of the nearly 90 pounds of cocaine. The van, occupied by two California men, was headed from California to Washington, D.C., said Frederick County State's Attorney Scott Rolle.

Alex Mooney stood before the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee, a panel that has considered — and killed — his fiscal proposals in his two previous years in office. The members are familiar with the young Frederick senator, who has made a name for himself championing conservative Republican causes, a futile quest in the heavily Democratic legislature.

