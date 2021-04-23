20-50-100 Years Ago -- April 23

Apr. 23—100 Years Ago

April 23, 1921

Four robberies occurred in Brunswick a few nights ago, and while the thieves secured comparatively little for their trouble, the authorities of the town are of the opinion that a gang is at work. The office of J.P. Karn and Bro. lumber dealers was entered, and 52 cents was taken from the cash register, it being all the cash in the building. At the westbound entrance of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroads, thieves stole a chewing gum machine from the lobby. About 180 pieces of chewing gum were found Monday morning in the delivery wagon of Mr. Wm. L. Gross, near his store, but the machine has not been located. Thieves also entered the east entrance of the railroad and the insurance office of L.L. Sibert, on Potomac avenue. Nothing was taken at either place.

A horse belonging to George Bender, of near Bethel, and driven by his son Isaac, while crossing the car track near Bethel, stepped on a ground wire that had become disconnected and was shocked. The horse was not killed. The wire has been repaired by linemen.

50 Years Ago

April 23, 1971

With approximately 15 cases of measles (rubeola, Red measles, Hard measles) reported in Carroll County in the past week, the County and State Health Department and the County Medical Society have schedule a mass immunization program. Dr. Charles Spicknall, director of public health in Frederick County, said that no cases of this type of measles have been reported in the county. A countywide immunization program was held last spring and may account for the absence of measles now, Spicknall said.

Ever since the State Roads Commission finalized plans to widen and improve Md. 144 from New Market to Ridgeville, dozens of county residents have discovered a veritable supermarket of building supplies. Plans for the new road include the demolition of what once was a a very elegant home built just yards from Route 144. Interested scavengers immediately removed elaborate molding, tongue and groove flooring, banisters and the mantels off the building's fireplace. One woman said she wished it had been possible to remove the hand-painted wallpaper before the carpenter-minded men moved in with their tools of demolition.

WASHINGTON — House Majority Leader Hale Boggs of Louisiana, calling again for the resignation of FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, said Thursday the FBI is moving toward thought control of the American people. "Over the postwar years," he said, "we have granted to the elite and secret police within our system vast new powers over the lives of and liberties of the people."

20 Years Ago

April 23, 2001

Adding to a recent wave of vandalism in Lake Linganore, tires were slashed on about 30 cars in the community's Summerfield Village section in the early-morning hours Saturday, residents said. The homeowners association board of directors is offering a reward in connection with extensive vandalism to signs and school bus stops.

Police on Saturday arrested three men in Frederick who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores along the East Coast, including 107 cans of baby formula from a local Target store. Ayman Karain, Jaser Sarameh and Awny Jaber — all of New Jersey — were booked on felony theft-related charges, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. The investigation is continuing with FBI involvement.