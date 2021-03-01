20-50-100 Years Ago -- March 1

Mar. 1—100 Years Ago

March 1, 1921

After deliberating nearly five hours, the jury in the case of Lloyd Kaufman, charged with stealing $170 worth of furs from William Harshman, near Utica, was dismissed by Judge Glenn H. Worthington, unable to agree. The jurors stood seven for acquittal and five for conviction and made no change from this position from the beginning. Kaufman then renewed his bail of $500 and was permitted to go. State's Attorney Aaron R. Anders said the accused will be tried again at the September term of court.

A large delegation of property owners along the public road leading from Petersville by way of the Catholic church and Broad Run, onto Middletown, appeared before the county commissioners in Frederick Monday afternoon to urge the improvement of this road. The road traverses a rich portion of country, possibly the most fertile valley in the state. In winter weather or very wet weather in summer, this road becomes almost impassable, especially for loaded teams or automobiles.

50 Years Ago

March 1, 1971

Five state police and five Brunswick police served a search warrant in Brunswick Saturday at 11:30 p.m., and after finding small quantities of marijuana, suspected heroin and paraphernalia, they arrested eight adults and five youths. "After about two or three months of investigation, we obtained a search warrant and found small quantities of marijuana, some paraphernalia and about 10 small packets of suspected heroin," said Cpl. C.R. Harbaugh.

Construction of the Francis Scott Key Mall, a $75 million to $100 million shopping mall and industrial research center, will begin this summer, a group of New York investors announced Sunday. John N. Bowers, Frederick real estate agent, said the mammoth commercial development will be on 265 acres on the Harding Farm on Interstate 70 South, less than a mile south of the Frederick City limits. The developers estimated that when completed and in operation, the mall and industrial park will provide 5,000 jobs.

Story continues

20 Years Ago

March 1, 2001

Frederick's Mayor Jim Grimes ordered police Tuesday to return a convicted madam's client list despite a pending Circuit Court case and three unresolved Freedom of Information requests. Within two hours of the mayor's 2 p.m. press conference Wednesday, which outlined the city's position on the "black book," Frederick County Circuit Court Judge G. Edward Dwyer Jr. directed that "Ms. Angelika Potter maintain all information or devices, including the hard drive of her computer, seized by the police in connection with her prosecution for assignation pending further order of this court." Emergency relief from the judge had been requested by Frederick News-Post attorney Henry R. Abrams after he learned Ms. Potter's attorney, Richard Bricken, was shredding the list of names. The court order halted the shredding.

Despite strong objections from many parents of Kemptown Elementary School students, the Frederick County Board of Education voted in favor of redistricting the area. The 5-2 vote saw some parents who testified against redistricting leaving the meeting in tears.