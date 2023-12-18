20 acres on Tippecanoe Bay in Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park bought for conservation

This map shows the location of the new 20-acre protection area at Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park. It is at the mouth of Tippecanoe Bay on Sam Knight Creek, a tributary to Charlotte Harbor.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast recently protected a 20 -acre site within Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park.

The area was technically known as an “inholding,” which is a privately owned area within the boundary of a national forest, state or national park, or similar publicly owned tract.

The foundation purchased the 20-acre site for $29,331 at a deed tax auction on Dec. 12.

The purchase was completed with money from its dedicated Land Fund, which was established in 2017 to accelerate land conservation in Southwest Florida.

Where is the new preserve?

The newly conserved property is at the mouth of Tippecanoe Bay on Sam Knight Creek, a tributary to Charlotte Harbor, the second-largest estuary in Florida.

Charlotte Harbor is considered an estuary of national significance and one of Florida’s most productive estuaries, providing a safe space for fish such as tarpon, snook, and redfish to breed and grow.

The foundation's board oversees the dedicated Land Fund to conserve priority land when other public and/or private funding is not available.

The not-for-profit land trust now hopes to resell the property to the state of Florida as an addition to Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park.

“Land conservation happens in a variety of ways,” Christine P. Johnson, president of Conservation Foundation, said in a prepared statement. "Thanks to our dedicated Land Fund and all those who have contributed to it over the years, we were prepared to purchase as soon as this unique 20-acre property became available.

“Now, these 20 acres are forever protected for the benefit of both people and nature.”

What is Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park?

Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park is Florida’s third-largest state park.

It protects more than 100 miles of shoreline along Charlotte Harbor in Charlotte and Lee counties and consists primarily of mangrove forests, marshes, scrub habitats, and pine flatwoods.

The newly conserved site includes mangroves, wetlands and a small upland area.

What is the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast?

Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast uses strategic collaborations with individuals, groups, organizations, and government to ensure all people have access to clean water, fresh air, nutritious food, abundant wildlife, beautiful natural areas to enjoy, and all the other physical and mental benefits of nature. Learn more at conservationfoundation.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Foundation buys 20 acres in Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park