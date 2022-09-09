40 awesome gifts your best friends will love in 2022

The best gifts for your best friend

Gift shopping can be tough, especially when you're buying a special present for your bestie. Not only do you want to get your best friend something that proves you know them better than they know themselves, but you also want to make sure it's a high quality, cherished gift that will last for years.

Here at Reviewed, we spend all year testing and reviewing products that any type of best friend would love, whether she's a makeup maven or obsessed with the latest tech. Here are 40 incredible gifts that any BFF would appreciate, no matter what they're interested in.

1. For the friend who loves getting glammed up: A fancy makeup mirror

Best gifts for best friends: Glamcor Riki Skinny

A lighted mirror is great for that friend who loves getting glammed up. Our favorite lighted makeup mirror is the Glamcor Riki Skinny, which we love for its compact size and smart features—it connects to your phone's Bluetooth! There are multiple buttons on the mirror, including one that will let your bestie snap a picture. They'll even like the different lighting settings, perfect for adjusting brightness. Whether they're making their next TikTok or just taking selfies with you, this is the mirror they need.

$225 at Amazon

2. For the friend who likes to get cozy: A plush throw blanket

Best gifts for best friends: Bliss Plush Throw Blanket

You can never have too many throw blankets, and your bestie will be obsessed with this one. Like the name implies the Bliss Plush Throw Blanket is pure bliss. It's earned a 4.8-star rating from more than 2,000 Nordstrom reviews for being super soft and snuggly. It's also available in multiple different shades so you can get one that matches your bestie's home décor.

$29 at Nordstrom

3. For the friend who likes to cook: A Staub baking dish set

Best gifts for best friends: baking dish set

For the friend who's always sharing their delicious baked goods with you, this ceramic, mixed baking dish set by Staub is sure to be a gift they'll appreciate. The set includes three essential dishes for sweet or savory baking: a medium-sized rectangle dish ideal for roasting vegetables, a large rectangle dish perfect for casseroles and meats plus an oval pie dish for baking the perfect dessert. Your friend will be so excited to use these they might whip you up a delicious, three course meal on the spot! You may have to do the dishes, but this set is also safe to place in the dishwasher.

$130 at Zwilling

4. For the friend who needs to relax: An Airomé diffuser

Best gifts for best friends: Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser

Life is rough, but sweet and calming scents can help your best friend relax after a stressful week. That's why an essential oil diffuser is a great gift if your pal tends to be on edge a lot. The Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser is our favorite essential oil diffuser and can run relaxing scents like lavender and eucalyptus for up to six hours. It's also not too expensive, which means you can throw in some essential oils for them as well.

From $31 at Amazon

5. For the friend who needs wireless earbuds: Apple AirPods Pro

Best gifts for best friends: AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro are without a doubt, some of the most popular earbuds on the market, and they just so happen to also make our list of best wireless earbuds. We especially like their noise cancelation, which is on par with some of the pricier earbuds we tested. The silicone ear tips are also great and come in multiple sizes. Not to mention, a quick five-minute recharge will give them an additional hour of listening time—something that's especially useful when they're in a rush to get going. They'll also be able to share audio with another pair of AirPods, so you and your bestie can jam out to your favorite tunes together.

$180 at Amazon

6. For the friend who loves to host: A gemstone cheese board

Best gifts for best friends: A gemstone cheese board

We all have that friend who suggests a wine and cheese night every chance they get, so gift them the Agate Cheese Board that will take their cheese board to the next level. This gemstone platter is the perfect starting block to layer on favorites like brie, sharp cheddar, and goat cheese alongside jams and assorted nuts. Each piece is cut a little differently, making for a unique gift. For a full entertaining gift set, throw in any of our favorite gifts for wine lovers.

$78 at Anthropologie

7. For the friend who's cutting back on booze: Mood-boosting mocktails

Best gifts for best friends: mocktails

Canned mocktails are super popular right now, and some of the latest ones to crack open on a warm summer day with your best friend even contain mood-boosting ingredients. Perfect for the friend who either doesn't drink alcohol or is trying to cut back, brands like Recess, Kin Euphorics and De Soi (co-founded by Katy Perry), all feature adaptogens—(plants and herbs that can reduce stress)—designed to help you feel relaxed, without getting a hangover. These zero-proof, refreshing beverages come in a variety of flavors, are low in sugar and make a perfect weeknight mocktail.

Recess from $43 at Amazon

De Soi from $27 at Amazon

Kin Euphorics from $22 at Amazon

8. For the friend who's a plant mom: A plant from The Sill

Best gifts for best friends: Sill plants

Whether your friend has a green thumb or a black one, they'll be able to care for one of many easy-care plants The Sill has to offer. Try Pothos Jade which comes in a pretty blush pink pot and only needs to be watered weekly, a Money Tree to create good Feng Shui or a Hoya Heart—an adorable heart-shaped leaf that will keep its shape for years to come. Not their style? You can also gift them a three-month Sill subscription and make all their plant-parent dreams come true.

From $34 at The Sill

9. For the friend who needs their caffeine fix: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best gifts for best friends: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Let's face it: Iced coffee is better than regular coffee. And, if your friend is wasting money each day buying a cold brew from Starbucks (and complaining about how much they spend on coffee), then they'll love the ability to make it at home for cheap. The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the best-iced coffee maker we've ever tested and is easy enough for anyone to use.

$28 at Amazon

10. For the friend who loves their vino: Winc subscription

Best gifts for best friends: Winc Subscription

If your friend's go-to nightcap is a glass of vino, then they'll love a Winc subscription, which will deliver a variety of wines based on their taste preferences each month. After trying Winc, we quickly became obsessed with the service, finding that it consistently delivered high-quality wines and recommendations throughout the months. Here's to hoping they'll share a glass with you during your next wine night.

From $30 (for 4 bottles) at Winc

11. For the beauty-obsessed friend: A makeup organizer

Best gifts for best friends: makeup organizer

For the beauty product lover who is also obsessed with being organized, this gift combines the best of both worlds. This acryclic organizer by Ikee Design is one of our favorite makeup organizers because of its clear, easy-to-search design, handles that are easy to open and close and mesh padding in the drawers to keep products safe and secure.

$17 at Amazon

12. For the friend who needs a nap: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

Best gifts for best friends: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

Help your sleepiest of friends catch some midday ZZZs with a contoured sleep mask. Rather than just resting over your eyes, these eye masks are shaped to keep light out and sleep in. After napping with the best sleep masks on the market, the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask took the top spot in our tests because it actually stayed in place throughout the night. It may look a bit silly, but your friend will appreciate how much easier it is to get some shuteye.

$18 at Amazon

13. For the life of the party: Beer, wine and liquor from Drizly

Best gifts for best friends: Beer, wine and liquor from Drizly

Sometimes convenience is its own gift, and if your best friend is always the life of the party or you simply want to send them something nice for their home bar, consider having one of the many award-winning beers, wines or liquors delivered to their doorstep from Drizly. Drizly is the largest online marketplace for alcohol in North America, so it's likely you'll be able to track down your friend's favorite beverages.

Shop beer, wine and liquor at Drizly

14. For the friend who asks for massages: Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Best gifts for best friends: Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Your friend claims you give the best massages—which is why they're always asking you for a rub. Instead of working your tired hands, get them a back and neck massager that will provide hours of relief. People love this one from Zyllion and it has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from more than 44,000 reviews. Your recipient can use it on their neck, back, shoulders, legs and more, and reviewers claim that it provides incredible pressure and will last for years.

$60 at Amazon

15. For the friend with a sweet tooth: Adorably delicious mini cupcakes

Best gifts for best friends: Baked by Melissa cupcakes

Know someone who can't get enough sweets? These mini cupcakes from Baked by Melissa make an amazing gift, and they come in a variety of fun and delicious flavors, like chocolate chip cookie dough, caramel cone, triple chocolate fudge and birthday cake. They even offer gluten-free, nut-free and vegan options, so your friends with food allergies don't have to feel left out.

From $37 at Baked by Melissa

16. For the friend who needs to drink more water: Hydro Flask

Best gifts for best friends: Hydro Flask

Hydro Flasks are all the rage and if your best friend doesn't already own one it'll make for a great gift. It's one of the best water bottles we've ever tested because it keeps water cold for hours and comes in many stylish colors. Plus, it's a great way to show you care by reminding your friends to drink water and stay hydrated.

$40 at Amazon

17. For the techie friend: Echo Dot 4th Gen

Best gifts for best friends: Echo Dot

The orb-shaped Amazon Echo Dot (fourth generation) comes in three colors (Glacier White, Twilight Blue and charcoal) that will look great in your bestie's apartment, dorm room or wherever they decide to place it. We named this gadget one of our favorite smart speakers for its compact, minimalistic design, and upgraded stereo sound when paired with a second Echo Dot. If your best friend is in need of an entry-level smart home speaker, this is one of the best (and most stylish) picks available.

$50 at Amazon

18. For the friend who's always asking for a charger: Mophie Powerstation PD

We all have that friend. You know, the one who always seems to need a phone charger. Gift them a powerful portable charger that will assure they're always juiced up. Our favorite battery pack is the Mophie Powerstation PD, which is powerful enough to juice up two phones at once—perfect if they've got multiple devices that need charging.

$67 at Walmart

19. For the friend who loves a blowout: The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Best gifts for best friends: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

With thousands of reviewers praising this item on Amazon, it’s fair to say that the Revlon One-Step hairdryer and volumizer is one of the most beloved hair care products available. We particularly loved this “one-and-done” haircare solution for transforming our frizz-prone, wet locks into a perfect blowout in minutes. I've also had mine for over a year and can safely say this hair care tool your bestie will use every morning.

$32 at Amazon

20. For the friend who's an aspiring yogi: lululemon Reversible Mat

Best gifts for best friends: Lululemon mat

A true friend wouldn't let their friend go to yoga class with a cheap, slippery mat. No, they would make sure they have the best of the best: The lululemon Reversible Mat. Not only is this mat iconic amongst modern-day yogis, but it's also the best yoga mat we've ever tested. We found that it won't move an inch as your friend goes into a downward dog.

$88 at lululemon

21. For the sporty friend: A pickleball set

Best gifts for best friends: Pickleball set

What's better than a little healthy competition with your best friend? Challenge them to a fun pickleball match with this cool new Insta-worthy set from Nettie that comes with your choice of two paddles (you get to pick from four colorful designs), two balls and even two matching sweatbands for that selfie you know you're going to snap after that fierce pickleball game with your bestie.

$150 at Nettie

22. For the laidback friend: A cozy cardigan

Best gifts for best friends: cardigan

If your friend is a big fan of canceling plans and curling up on the couch to watch Netflix, treat them to a CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan. Complete with a super soft and lightweight knit, this popular cardi comes in six lovely neutral colors and is so comfy and versatile you may want to get one for yourself while you're at it.

$116 at Nordstrom

23. For the trendy friend: Crocs

Best gifts for best friends: Crocs

Yes, you read that right, the "so ugly they're cute" Crocs are popular again—and you don't want your BFF falling behind on the trends, so you might as well get them a pair. Fans of the rubber clogs claim they are comfortable and functional for a wide variety of activities. You can snag a pair in your friend's favorite color and get them a few jibbitz (shoe charms) that speak to their personality, too.

$50 at Crocs

24. For the friend who loves to read: Kindle Paperwhite

Best gifts for best friends: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Your friend is always recommending books and posting their reviews on Goodreads, so even if they prefer a "real" book, they'll still appreciate a Kindle. The Kindle Paperwhite is still the best e-reader we’ve ever tested and made for an amazing gift, especially for the bookworm in your life. It gives them a seemingly unlimited library at their fingertips and it's waterproof, so they can even read in the bathtub without fear. Plus, the two of you could even start your very own book club together.

$140 at Amazon

25. For the friend who's always losing things: Tile Mate

Best gifts for best friends: Tile Mate

If your friend is always late because they can't find their keys, get them the waterproof Tile Mate so they can finally put an end to their forgetfulness. The Tile Mate is so popular because it easily attaches to the most commonly forgotten items. The next time your friend loses their keys, they just use an app to ping the Tile (up to 250 ft. range), so they can quickly find their keys and make it to brunch on time.

$25 at Amazon

26. For the friend who always travels: The Away Large Everywhere Bag

Best gifts for best friends: The Away Large Everywhere Bag

For short weekend trips, your BFF is going to want a tote bag that will fit all their outfit options and still fit in the overhead compartment. The Away Large Everywhere Bag not only fits the bill but has neat features like a wrap-around zip opening and a padded laptop pocket, so your friend can stay organized. Even better, it easily slips over a suitcase handle, making travel easy when you both finally go on that European getaway you're always talking about.

$245 at Away

27. For the friend that moved away: Homesick candles

Best gifts for best friends: Homesick Candle

If your best friend recently moved to a new city, remind them of the place where you made the most of your memories together with a candle that smells like their old home. These "Homesick Candles" have scent profiles of different states to remind them of the peaches and barbecues of North Carolina or the smells of apple-picking in Massachusetts. They're only a wick away from your time together.

$34 at Amazon

28. For the friend who's on a health kick: Cuisinart Compact AirFryer

Best gifts for best friends: Cuisinart Compact AirFryer

Air frying makes it easy for your bestie to make all their favorite fried food (french fries, chicken wings, etc.) sans grease. So if they're on a health kick or just love crispy foods, then your friend would love an air fryer. The Cuisinart Compact AirFryer is one of our favorite affordable air fryers because it has a wide basket that allows for more even crisping and its boxy shape makes it easier to store.

$100 at Amazon

29. For the friend with the perfect playlist: JBL Flip 6

Best gifts for best friends: JBL FLip 6

JBL's "Flip" line of portable Bluetooth speakers are some of the best on the market. We praised the Flip 6 for its warm, clear audio that packed a hefty amount of bass, perfect for jamming sessions. They've also got rubber-capped ends and water-sealed inputs so you can bring your new speaker along to the beach, pool or on your next buddy campaign trip. If your best friend can't start their day without their favorite tune, this is the gift they need.

$130 at Amazon

30. For the eco-conscious friend: FinalStraw

Best gifts for best friends: The FinalStraw

As the name implies, the FinalStraw may be the last straw your friend ever needs. It conveniently folds up into a container that attaches to a keyring meaning they'll never be without their reusable straw. For this reason, we named it the best reusable straw on the market, and anyone who's constantly refusing straws at restaurants will appreciate it.

$20 at Amazon

31. For the friend who shares their Netflix password: Roku Streaming Stick+

Your BFF has been kind enough to let you use their Netflix password for years, so gift them a better way to watch their favorite Netflix shows on their TV. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is the best affordable streaming device we’ve ever tested. It’s fast and offers 4K and HDR for the ultimate binge-watching experience. It's the second-best thing to getting them a new smart TV with Roku built-in.

$45 at Amazon

32. For the tea-obsessed friend: Manatea Tea Infuser

Best gifts for best friends: Fred & Friends Manatea Tea Infuser

Some of our friends like to end their day cozied up with a cup of tea—and if they prefer loose leaf tea then they need a good tea infuser. The Manatea is not only adorable and punny, but it's the best tea infuser we've ever tested. Even though it may look like a gag gift, it fits snugly on mugs and doesn't let any leaves slip out, which your friend will enjoy while sipping their favorite Earl Gray tea.

$12 at Amazon

33. For the friend who's always taking pictures: Polaroid Hi-Print

Best gifts for best friends: Polaroid Hi-Print

If you and your bestie love taking pictures and printing them out in tangible form, the Polaroid Hi-Print is the perfect gift. This accessory was named our favorite portable photo printer for its sleek, colorful design and ability to easily connect to our smartphones. It also comes with quick setup instructions through Hi-Print’s companion app as well as basic editing tools to make each picture Instagram-worthy.

$80 at Amazon

34. For the friend who enjoys their zzz's: Brooklinen down pillow

Best gifts for best friends: Brooklinen pillow

This feather pillow is available in three versions, one for side-sleepers, one for back-sleepers and one for stomach sleepers. We especially loved the firm pillow as it cracked our necks and offered maximum support while we slept. Each pillow is also treater with 'antimicrobials' so your bestie doesn't have to worry about her pillow getting dirty over time. What's more, if they hate it, they can easily return it to Brooklinen within a year of purchase—no matter what condition it's in.

From $80 at Brooklinen

35. For the friend who travels far: Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow

Best gifts for best friends: Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow

If your bestie travels by train, plane, or car to visit you or is obsessively talking about their latest trip, then they need a comfortable travel pillow for the journey there. That way they can actually get some rest. The Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow is the best travel pillow we've ever tested for its contoured memory foam design. It'll keep your friend supported even if they're traveling to the other side of the world.

$30 at Amazon

36. For the friend who's addicted to coffee: Zojirushi Travel Mug

Best gifts for best friends: Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug

Nothing is more frustrating to a coffee addict than sipping on lukewarm coffee. But after testing the Zojirushi Travel Mug, we found that it kept drinks very hot even overnight, which is why it's our favorite travel mug. Any friend who commutes or likes to sip on a PSL while running errands will become obsessed with their new coffee mate because they'll never have to drink not-hot-enough coffee again.

$29 at Amazon

37. For the friend with cold feet: Ugg slippers

Best gifts for best friends: Ugg Slippers

Slippers are now the official work from home footwear, and Ugg still reigns supreme in this department. A friend with particularly cold feet would appreciate one of these soft shoes. The Scuff Slipper is a popular men's option with more than 1,100 reviews on Nordstrom, and the Fluff Yeah Slide is a great women's pick that'll cover your bestie's toes.

Men's Scuff Slipper $89 at Nordstrom

Fluff Yeah Slipper from $45 at Amazon

38. For the friend who likes to bake: Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

Best gifts for best friends: Cuisinart bowls

If your friend spends too much time on Pinterest or watches a lot of cooking shows, they'll love these Cuisinart mixing bowls. They were named our top pick, thanks to their durability and lightweight design. The air-tight lids are a great addition too so your bestie can store that cookie batter in their fridge for days.

$29 at Amazon

39. For the fit friend: Fitbit Charge 5

Best gifts for best friends: Fitbit Charge 5

Named as our favorite fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5 is the workout companion your website needs. We adored its comprehensive fitness tracking, built-in GPS and better than average sleep tracking features. It's also easy to set up and super comfortable to wear for multiple hours, not to mention its slim design is both stylish and sporty. They'll even be able to monitor their blood-oxygen levels with this device! Plus, this smartwatch connects to your smartphone so they can receive all their calls and text straight on their wrist.

$119 at Amazon

40. For the friend who is a hippie at heart: Kombucha Starter Kit

Best gifts for best friends: Kombucha Starter Kit

If your friend drinks at least one kombucha a day, you might want to save them some money by helping them brew their own batch. Making the fizzy fermented tea isn't too hard with the help of a kombucha starter kit. We tested this one out from the Kombucha Shop and love that everything needed to brew was included and the directions were easy to follow. Plus, your friend will love coming up with new and unique flavors.

$45 at Amazon

