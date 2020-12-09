40 awesome gifts your best friends will love

Courtney Campbell, Reviewed
Best gifts for best friends 2020
Best gifts for best friends 2020

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Gift shopping can be tough, especially when you're purchasing something for a best friend. Not only do you want to get something that shows you listen to their interests, but you also want to make sure it's good quality and not a cheap gag gift that will sit unused for months.

Here at Reviewed, we've spent the entire year testing and reviewing products that all sorts of best friends would love from cooking gadgets to the latest tech. Here are 40 incredible gifts that any BFF would appreciate, no matter what they're interested in.

1. For the friend who needs to relax: Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Airom&#xe9; Serenity Medium Diffuser
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser

Life is rough, but sweet and calming scents can help your best friend relax after a stressful holiday season. That's why an essential oil diffuser is a great gift if your pal tends to be on edge a lot. The Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser is our favorite essential oil diffuser and can run relaxing scents like lavender and eucalyptus for up to six hours. It's also not too expensive, which means you can throw in some essential oils for them as well.

Get the Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser at Amazon for $29.99

2. For the friend who's always napping: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

Help your sleepiest of friends catch some midday ZZZs with a contoured sleep mask. Rather than just resting over your eyes, these eye masks are shaped to keep light out and sleep in. After napping with the best sleep masks on the market, this one from Nidra took the top spot in our tests because it actually stayed in place throughout the night. It may look a bit silly, but your friend will appreciate how much easier it is to get some shuteye.

Get the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask at Amazon for $6.95

3. For the friend obsessed with Apple products: Wireless charging station

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Wireless Charging Station
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Wireless Charging Station

Your best friend already has the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, so what else could they need? A wireless charging station, naturally. That way they can plug in all their devices at night without dealing with three different cords. This one from Seneo is quite popular on Amazon and has earned a 4.5-star rating from more than 9,000 reviews for its fast charging capabilities and that it's detachable, in case your bestie just wants to just power up their phone.

Get the Seneo Wireless Charging Station at Amazon for $26.99

4. For the friend who keeps things spicy: Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler Pack

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler Pack
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler Pack

If your friend likes things spicy—like really spicy—this sampler pack of hot sauces will definitely bring the heat. This offering from Thoughtfully Gifts includes seven different flavors of hot sauce, ranging from mild to very hot. Plus, these hot sauces don't just burn your mouth—they offer incredible flavor that will amp up any meal, which is why reviewers love it.

Get the Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler Pack at Amazon for $29.99

5. For the friend who's your day one: Custom best friends portrait

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Custom Best Friends Portrait
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Custom Best Friends Portrait

You're almost always with your best friend, but for those moments you're not together, there's always this best friend portrait they can look at. This one from Etsy is completely customizable, allowing you to chose the quote and hair, top, bottom, skin tone, drink, and name for you and your BFF. It's highly rated for quick responses from the seller and a fast turnaround. Get two, so you and your bestie can have matching pictures.

Get the Custom Best Friends Portrait at Etsy starting at $35

6. For the friend who needs their caffeine fix: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Let's face it: Iced coffee is better than regular coffee. It's just a fact. And if you're friend is wasting money each day buying a cold brew from Starbucks (and complaining about how much they spend on coffee), then they'll love the ability to make it at home for cheap. The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the best iced coffee maker we've ever tested and is easy enough for anyone to use.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker at Amazon for $15.99

7. For the one who likes to get cozy: Bliss Plush Throw Blanket

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Bliss Plush Throw Blanket
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Bliss Plush Throw Blanket

You can never have too many throw blankets, and your bestie will be obsessed with this one. Like the name implies the Bliss Plush Throw Blanket is pure bliss. It's earned a 4.8-star rating from more than 1,800 Nordstrom reviews for being super soft and snuggly. Plus, a portion of each purchase will be donated to Operation Warm, which provides winter coats to kids in communities, so you can feel good about buying it, too.

Get the Bliss Plush Throw Blanket at Nordstrom for $39.50

8. For the friend who's always eating: These incredible mini cupcakes

Caution: You won&#39;t be able to stop eating these tiny treats.
Caution: You won't be able to stop eating these tiny treats.

Know someone who can't get enough sweets? These mini cupcakes from Baked by Melissa make an amazing gift, and they come in a variety of tasty flavors, like chocolate chip cookie dough, caramel apple pie, triple chocolate fudge, and mint chocolate chip. The company even sells gluten-free options, so your friends with food allergies don't have to feel left out.

Get the Latest & Greatest Cupcakes from Baked by Melissa for $30

9. For the friend who's a plant mom: Pilea Peperomioides

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Farmhouse Pottery Cheese Stone
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Farmhouse Pottery Cheese Stone

Whether your friend has a green thumb or a black one, they'll be able to care for this plant. The Pilea Peperomioides only needs to be watered every two to three weeks and it's pet friendly, meaning it's pretty hard to kill. It's also nicknamed the Friendship Plant because it produces offshoots from the base that are easy to repot and share, making it a great gift for any friend in your life.

Get the Pilea Peperomioides at The Sill starting at $29

10. For the eco-conscious friend: FinalStraw

Best gifts for wives 2020: The FinalStraw
Best gifts for wives 2020: The FinalStraw

As the name implies, the FinalStraw may be the last straw your friend ever needs. It conveniently folds up into a container that attaches to a keyring—a.k.a. they'll never be without her reusable straw. For this reason, we named it the best reusable straw on the market, and anyone who's constantly refusing straws at restaurants will appreciate it.

Get the FinalStraw at Amazon for $19.95

11. For the friend who's always suggesting plans: 100 Things to Do Bucket List Scratch Poster

Best gifts for best friends 2020: 100 Things to Do Bucket List Scratch Poster
Best gifts for best friends 2020: 100 Things to Do Bucket List Scratch Poster

Your friend is always coming up with spontaneous adventures for the two of you to do, but once they've run out of ideas, they can revert to this poster. It features 100 activities from strawberry picking to sky diving that your friend can scratch off as you complete each one.

Get the 100 Things to Do Bucket List Scratch Poster at Amazon for $15

12. For the friend who loves their vino: Winc subscription

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Winc Subscription
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Winc Subscription

If your friend's go-to nightcap is a glass of vino, then they'll love a Winc subscription, which will deliver a variety of wines based on their taste preferences each month. After trying Winc, we quickly became obsessed with the service, finding that it consistently delivered high-quality wines and recommendations throughout the months. Here's to hoping they'll share a glass with you during your next wine night.

Get the first Winc box for $40

13. For the friend who asks for massages: Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Your friend claims you give the best massages—which is why they're always asking you for a rub. Instead of working your tired hands, get them a back and neck massager that will provide hours of relief. People love this one from Zyllion and it has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from 20,000 reviews. Your recipient can use it on their neck, back, shoulders, legs, and more, and reviewers claim that it provides incredible pressure and will last for years.

Get the Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager at Amazon for $64.95

14. For the friend who loves to host: A gemstone cheese board

Best gifts for best friends 2020: A gemstone cheese board
Best gifts for best friends 2020: A gemstone cheese board

We all have that friend who suggests a wine and cheese night every chance they get, so gift them a platter that will take their cheese board to the next level. This gemstone platter is the perfect starting block to layer on favorites like brie, sharp cheddar, and goat cheese alongside jams and assorted nuts. Each piece is cut a little differently, making for an unique gift. For a full entertaining gift set, throw in some nice wine glasses, too.

Get the Agate Cheese Board at Anthropologie for $78

15. For the friend who's always dehydrated: Hydro Flask

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Hydro Flask
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Hydro Flask

While VSCO girls may have claimed the Hydro Flask, you can still unironically give one to your best friend (stickers not included). It's one of the best water bottles we've ever tested because it keeps water cold for hours and comes in many stylish colors. Plus, it's a great way to show you care by reminding your friends to drink water and stay hydrated.

Get the Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Water Bottle at Amazon for $34.95

16. For the friend who loves bagels: Bagel & Cream Cheese Making Kit

Best gifts for best friends: Bagel &amp; Cream Cheese Making Kit
Best gifts for best friends: Bagel & Cream Cheese Making Kit

If your friend claims that bagels are their own food group, then they need a bagel making kit, naturally. This one comes with everything they'll need to make their own homemade dough and cream cheese. Though your friends will have to use a little elbow grease, reviewers say nothing tastes as good as a homemade bagel and schmear. It's the perfect gift for your schmear friend.

Get the Bagel & Cream Cheese Making Kit at Uncommon Goods for $25

17. For the friend who's always asking for a charger: RavPower Portable Charger

Best gifts for best friends 2020: RavPower Turbo Series 20100mAh
Best gifts for best friends 2020: RavPower Turbo Series 20100mAh

We all have that friend. You know, the one who always seems to need a phone charger. Gift them a powerful portable charger that will assure they're always juiced up. This one from RavPower is one of our favorites because it can charge most smartphones several times over before needing to be recharged itself. There are also two USB ports and a USB-C port, so they can give you a charge once in a while too.

Get the RavPower Turbo Series 20100mAh at Amazon for $39.99

18. For the friend who loves games: Bananagrams

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Bananagrams
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Bananagrams

Bananagrams is like Scrabble but better. The game comes in an adorable banana carry case that's easy to travel with and bring to the next housewarming party. This game can be played with up to eight people and is incredibly easy to learn, meaning you and your friends can play for hours during your next get-together.

Get Bananagrams at Target for $9.99

19. For the friend who's always losing things: Tile Mate

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Tile Mate
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Tile Mate

If your friend is always late because they can't find their keys, get them the Tile Mate so they can finally put an end to their forgetfulness. The Tile Mate is so popular because it easily attaches to the most commonly forgotten items. The next time your friend loses their keys, they just use an app to ping the Tile, so they can quickly find their keys and make it to brunch on time.

Get the Tile Mate at Amazon for $17.99

20. For the friend who shares their Netflix password: Roku Streaming Stick+

Your BFF has been kind enough to let you use their Netflix password for years, so gift them a better way to watch their favorite Netflix shows on their TV. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is the best affordable streaming device we’ve ever tested. It’s fast and offers full 4K and HDR for the ultimate binge-watching experience. It's the second-best thing to getting them a new smart TV with Roku built-in.

Get the Roku Streaming Stick+ at Amazon for $47.99

21. For the friend who's with the trends: Crocs

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Crocs
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Crocs

Yes, Crocs are popular again—and you don't want your BFF falling behind on the trends, so you might as well get them a pair. One of our editors is obsessed with these ugly-cute rubber clogs because they're comfortable and functional for a wide variety of activities. You can snag a pair in your friend's favorite color and get them a few jibbitz that speak to their personality, too.

Get Classic Clogs at Crocs for $44.99

22. For the friend who loves to read: Kindle Paperwhite

Best tech gifts 2019: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Best tech gifts 2019: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Your friend is always recommending books and posting their reviews on Goodreads, so even if they prefer a "real" book, they'll still appreciate a Kindle. The Kindle Paperwhite is still the best e-reader we’ve ever tested and makes for an amazing gift, especially for the bookworm in your life. It gives them a seemingly unlimited library at their fingertips and it's waterproof, so they can even read in the bathtub without fear. Plus, the two of you could even start your very own book club together.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite at Best Buy for $99.99

22. For the friend who's an aspiring yogi: Lululemon Reversible Mat

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Lululemon The Reversible Mat
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Lululemon The Reversible Mat

A true friend wouldn't let their friend go to yoga class with a cheap, slippery mat. No, they would make sure they have the best of the best: The Lululemon Reversible Mat. Not only is this mat iconic amongst modern-day yogis, but it's also the best yoga mat we've ever tested. We found that it won't move an inch as your friend goes into downward dog.

Get The Reversible Mat 5mm at Lululemon for $78

23. For the friend who always visits you: The Away Weekender

Best gifts for best friends 2020: The Away Weekender
Best gifts for best friends 2020: The Away Weekender

For short weekend trips, your BFF is going to want a tote bag that will fit all their outfit options and still fit in the overhead compartment. The Away Weekender not only fits the bill but has neat features like an exterior shoe compartment and a padded laptop pocket, so your friend can stay organized. Even better, it easily slips over a suitcase handle, making travel easy when you both finally go on that European getaway you're always talking about.

Get the Away Weekender at Away for $215

24. For the friend that moved away: Homesick candles

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Homesick Candle
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Homesick Candle

If your best friend recently moved to a new city, remind them of the place where you made the most of your memories together with a candle that smells like their old home. These "Homesick Candles" have scent profiles of different states to remind them of the peaches and barbecues of North Carolina or the smells of apple-picking in Massachusetts. They're only a wick away from your time together.

Get the Homesick Candles at Uncommon Goods for $34

25. For the friend who's on a health kick: Cuisinart Compact AirFryer

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Cuisinart Compact AirFryer
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Cuisinart Compact AirFryer

Air frying makes it easy for your bestie to make all their favorite fried food (french fries, chicken wings, etc.) sans grease. So if they're on a health kick or just love crispy foods, then your friend would love an air fryer. The Cuisinart Compact AirFryer is our favorite affordable air fryer because it has a wide basket that allows for more even crisping and its boxy shape makes it easier to store.

Get the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer at Amazon for $99.95

26. For the fitness-obsessed friend: ClassPass gift card

Best gifts for best friends 2020: ClassPass gift card
Best gifts for best friends 2020: ClassPass gift card

It's harder than ever to motivate ourselves to workout these days, and with IRL and virtual boutique fitness classes running anywhere from $20 to $35, it only makes it harder. Give your friend the gift of affordable classes with a ClassPass gift card. They can use it for credits that will get them into loads of the most popular workout classes for a fraction of the cost. ClassPass also offers a ton of virtual classes, which is a great option in this day and age that you two can take together.

Get a ClassPass Gift Card at ClassPass for $50

27. For the friend with the perfect playlist: Anker Soundcore Speaker

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Anker Soundcore Speaker
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Anker Soundcore Speaker

No proper party or get-together is complete without music. If your friend has a playlist for any mood or occasion, then they should have a great speaker to easily play these tunes for everyone. After testing portable Bluetooth speakers, we found that this one from Anker is a great affordable option. It has good sound, 24 hours of battery life, and a seamless Bluetooth connection, so your friend won't have to waste time fiddling with their speaker and you can get to dancing.

Get the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon for $27.99

28. For the one who's always shopping: Baggu Reusable Shopping Bag

Best gifts for best friends: Baggu Reusable Shopping Bag
Best gifts for best friends: Baggu Reusable Shopping Bag

Shopping comes with a toll (aside from draining your bank account): a ton of wasteful bags. If your friend is always running errands to Target, Home Goods, and the like, then they probably want a reusable bag to cut down on waste. But Baggu bags are normal reusable bags, they come in adorable patterns and easily fold up into a small bag that makes it easy to slip into a purse or pocket, so your bestie can easily keep it on hand. It's earned a 4.9-star rating from 2,000 reviews on Amazon, so it's safe to say your eco-conscious friend will love it too.

Get the Baggu Reusable Shopping Bag at Amazon for $12

29. For the photogenic friend: Custom photo tile

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Custom Photo Tile
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Custom Photo Tile

Bring your friend's Instagrams to life with personalized photo tiles from Shutterfly, the best online photo printing service we've ever tested. These photo tiles have a 3D effect and pop out of the wall. Plus, they're super easy to place and remove thanks to the double-sided adhesive, making them more functional than a hanging frame. Order one picture of the two of you or several, for a gallery wall of your adventures together.

Get One Frame Photo Tile at Shutterfly for $14.99

30. For the funny friend: What Do You Meme?

Best gifts for best friends 2020: What Do You Meme?
Best gifts for best friends 2020: What Do You Meme?

Your friend constantly sends you memes in your group chat, so they'll be an expert at the hilarious game What Do You Meme? The premise is simple, just match a caption to an iconic meme and the funniest card wins. It's great to play with friends and family, making it the ultimate stocking stuffer they'll want to use immediately.

Get the What Do You Meme? Party Game at Amazon for $29.99

31. For the tea-obsessed friend: Manatea Tea Infuser

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Fred &amp; Friends Manatea Tea Infuser
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Fred & Friends Manatea Tea Infuser

Some of our friends like to end their day cozied up with a cup of tea—and if they prefer loose leaf tea then they need a good tea infuser. The Manatea is not only adorable and punny, but it's the best tea infuser we've ever tested. Even though it may look like a gag gift, it fits snugly on mugs and doesn't let any leaves slip out, which your friend will enjoy while sipping their favorite Earl Gray tea.

Get the Fred & Friends Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser at Amazon for $14.21

For the friend who's always taking pictures: Prynt Pocket

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Prynt Pocket
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Prynt Pocket

Everyone takes a ton of pictures for social media these days, and your best friend might be forcing you to take hundreds of photos to get the right angle. But the good shots that don’t make it to Instagram, they still deserve to be seen. The Prynt Pocket makes it easy to print actual photos straight from your phone, which is one of the reasons it’s our favorite portable photo printer. That way your friend can easily display all the memories you made together.

Get the Prynt Pocket at Amazon for $120

32. For the friend who loves the holidays: Tipsy Elves sweater

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Tipsy Elves sweater
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Tipsy Elves sweater

Anyone who loves the holidays really gets into the spirit of ugly sweaters—and Tipsy Elves has hilarious ones for every holiday. You'll find over-the-top garland sweaters and these cheeky light-up sweaters. Get matching ones, so you and your BFF can look heinous together this holiday season.

33. For the friend who travels far: Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow

If your bestie travels by train, plane, or car to visit you or is obsessively talking about their latest trip, then they need a comfortable travel pillow for the journey there. That way they can actually get some rest. The Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow is the best travel pillow we've ever tested for its contoured memory foam design. It'll keep your friend supported even if they're traveling to the other side of the world.

Get the Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow at Amazon for $29.99

34. For the friend who's obsessed with 'Friends': A 'Friends' sweatshirt

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Friends Sweatshirt
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Friends Sweatshirt

Friends first aired over 25 years ago, but the show is still as popular as ever. If Friends is the most queued up on your BFF's Netflix account, then they should show their affliction with a sweatshirt featuring the iconic logo. This one is quite popular on Esty with reviewing raving it's cozy and brings on loads of compliments. When your friend opens it, it'll be like an episode title "The One Where You Get the Perfect Gift."

Get the Friends Sweatshirt at Etsy for $20.47

35. For the friend who's addicted to coffee: Zojirushi Travel Mug

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug

Nothing is more frustrating to a coffee addict than sipping on lukewarm coffee. But after testing the Zojirushi Travel Mug, we found that it kept drinks very hot even overnight, which is why it's our favorite travel mug. Any friend who commutes or likes to sip on a PSL while running errands will become obsessed with their new coffee mate because they'll never have to drink not-hot-enough coffee again.

Get the Zojirushi Travel Mug at Amazon for $29.99

36. For the friend with cold feet: Ugg slippers

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Ugg Slippers
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Ugg Slippers

Slippers are now the official work from home footwear, and Ugg still reigns supreme in this department. A friend with particularly cold feet would appreciate one of these soft shoes. The Scuff Slipper is a popular men's option with more than 1,100 reviews on Nordstrom, and the Fluffette Slipper is a great women's pick that'll cover your bestie's toes.

37. For the friend with a sweet tooth: Lodge Miniature Skillet

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Lodge Miniature Skillet
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Lodge Miniature Skillet

If your friend spends too much time on Pinterest or watches a lot of cooking shows, they'll love a few individually sized cast iron skillets. Lodge makes the best cast iron cookware out there because it lasts a lifetime, comes preseasoned, and is always very affordable. These mini skillets are extra adorable and are the perfect size for personal brownie or cookie skillets. Plus, they're only $8, so you can get two and enjoy a sweet treat together.

Get the Lodge Miniature Skillet at Amazon for $7.90

38. For the friend with an aesthetic: Tiled Margot Monogrammed Mug

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Tiled Margot Monogrammed Mug
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Tiled Margot Monogrammed Mug

With a French bistro-inspired tile design, this is one mug that's almost too pretty to relegate to the back of a kitchen cabinet. Your coffee- or tea-drinking friend will love sporting one with their initial, so much that they may permanently display it on their desk or in their coffee station at home. For an extra special touch, take a peek inside and there is an even more detailed design.

Get the Tiled Margot Monogram Mug at Anthropologie for $12

39. For the friend who is an inner hippie: Kombucha Starter Kit

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Kombucha Starter Kit
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Kombucha Starter Kit

If your friend drinks at least one kombucha a day, you might want to save them some money by helping them brew their own booch. Making the fizzy fermented tea isn't too hard with the help of a kombucha starter kit. We tested this one out from the Kombucha Shop and love that everything was included to brew and that the directions were easy to follow. Plus, your friend will love coming up with unique flavors that match her favorite store-bought ones.

Get The Kombucha Shop Kombucha Brewing Kit at Amazon for $46.99

40. For the beauty-obsessed friend: Jade facial roller

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Jade Facial Roller
Best gifts for best friends 2020: Jade Facial Roller

Any friend who spends hours watching their favorite beauty vloggers would love getting a jade roller to add to their beauty routine. While it's unclear how effective jade rolling actually is, there's no denying it does feel great on your skin. This one from Sephora is quite popular, and although it's not made of real jade, it will still give that cooling feeling to your friend's face.

Get the Herbivore Jade Facial Roller at Sephora for $30

