20 amazing housewarming gifts that people actually want

Cindy Bailen and Amanda Tarlton, Reviewed
Whether you're celebrating a friend or family member moving into a new home, or thanking them for hosting you this holiday season, we've come up with some amazing gifts they'll enjoy. From daily necessities like gifts for the kitchen to decorative extras like blankets and candles, here are the 20 best housewarming gifts of 2020.

1. For the binge-watcher without cable: Roku Ultra

Your friend likes binging their favorite shows on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, and HBO Now. But their new place doesn’t have cable, which means the gift they need is the Roku Ultra. It came out on top when we tested streaming devices for its support of just about every TV setup, and the remote is really intuitive, so they can start watching right away.

Get the Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player on Amazon for $79.99

2. For the homebody: Capri Blue Candle

If your friend adores décor and want to cozy up their new space, they'll love receiving a Capri Blue candle to scent their home. Volcano has an intoxicating aroma, redolent of tropical fruit and sugared citrus. Not only does it have thousands of reviews for its delicious fragrance, but the pretty jar will also look pretty on their mantel.

Get the Capri Blue Volcano Blue Signature Candle from Anthropologie for $30

3. For the one with a green thumb: A houseplant from The Sill

Flowers are pretty but they don’t last long. If the new home has a sunny windowsill and someone is willing to do a weekly watering, a green plant can survive for years. A Philodendron is hard to kill, even if the owner is negligent. No fair asking whether they’re taking care of it, but if they happen to mention that the plant died, The Sill guarantees its plants for up to a year.

Get a live plant from The Sill starting at $28

4. For the friend with no time for breakfast: Dash Egg Cooker

Breakfast might be the most important meal of the day but not everyone has time to make it on a typical morning. Eggs are easy, but cooking them on a workday is not. Your friend will be able to whip up breakfast in no time once you give them the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker. It can hard-boil, poach, or make a yummy omelet without making a mess. Get them one of these and they’ll never have to go to work hungry again.

Get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker on Amazon for $19.99

5. For the techies with a smart home: Amazon Echo Show 5

Smart assistants are still as popular as ever, but some seriously take up too much counter space. The Echo Show 5 provides a compact design with the bonus of a screen. It's basically a smaller, more affordable affordable version of the full Show and the next level up from the Dot. The small screen makes it easy to see timers, get news updates, and make video calls, so you can chat "face-to-face" with your giftee.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 from Amazon for $44.99

6. For the friend who's always cold: Gravity Weighted Blanket

One of the hottest gifts of 2020, weighted blankets are certainly having a moment. If your couple friends like to spend their free time snuggling on the couch (or even better, sleeping), they'll love the Gravity Blanket. It's our top weighted blanket because it provides just the right amount of pressure and is super soft and plush to the touch.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for $189

7. For the home chef: Instant Pot

Whether their new home is large or small, your friends like to cook and eat well, and they always post pictures of their best meals on social media. The one thing they’ve been waiting to buy is an Instant Pot. So, get them one that earned top marks in our testing of all the multicookers on the market for its ease of use and multiple settings. It will have pride of place on the kitchen counter and they’ll use it every night to turn out a beautiful dinner—quickly.

Get the Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart on Amazon for $79

8. For the clean freak: iRobot Roomba

Home might be where the heart is, but it's also where the clean floors are (or should be). People love robot vacuums because they do your cleaning for you and make life a lot easier—which we could all use this year especially. Our experts put some of the most popular ones to the test and found the Roomba i7+ to be the best thanks to its self-emptying dock along with its smart mapping technology.

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum from Amazon for $615.99

9. For the vino drinkers: Wine glasses

You drink their wine every weekend and they’ve taught you a lot about what makes a great bottle. You owe them a nice housewarming gift. Don’t show up without a set of glasses that are good for both whites and reds. And maybe a bottle or two.

Get the Libbey Signature Kentfield Estate All-Purpose Wine Glasses from Amazon for $36.23

10. For the healthy one: Nutri-Ninja Fit Personal Blender

The baby spinach, bananas, and yogurt are waiting in your healthy friend’s perfect new kitchen. Now, to help them get their days off to a good start, buy them an excellent personal blender. When we tested, the Ninja Personal Blender was our favorite, perfect for making a yummy smoothie when they return from their morning run or a butternut squash soup when they're craving comfort food.

Get the Ninja Fit Personal Blender on Amazon for $48.44

11. For the friend with the zen den: Airomé Essential Oil Diffuser

Essential oil diffusers are all the rage right now because of their many benefits—they can help a couple relax and create a more calm, zen aura in her home. Of all the ones we tested, the Airomé diffuser had everything we were looking for at an affordable price. It runs for up to six hours, is easy to take from room to room, and is available in a ton of styles.

Get the Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser from Amazon for $29.74

12. For the one who likes a cuppa: Sips by subscription

Sure, the tea lover in your life might like yet another Starbucks gift card—but they'd like a subscription to this monthly tea box even more. According to one of our editors who tried it out (and loved it!), the best part about Sips by is the variety. She says she was able to try more tea in three months than in her whole life and discovered new flavors and brands that she otherwise wouldn't have.

Give a subscription to Sips by starting at $15/month

13. For the fried food fan: Philips Airfryer XXL

Everyone loves the crispness of fried food, but nobody really needs the grease. That’s why our best-testing air fryer is a great gift. Sure, air-fried food still isn't exactly healthy, but it's an improvement over frying in oil. Your friend will be spending time in their new kitchen, happily whipping up non-greasy fries and donuts in no time.

Get the Philips Airfryer XXL from Williams-Sonoma for $379.95

14. For the meal prepper: Pyrex Simply Store Glass Container Set

Even if you’re not the one spending Sunday afternoons chopping veggies and grating cheese for a week’s worth of dinners, you know someone else who is meal prepping all weekend. Delight them by gifting them a 10-piece set of Pyrex containers that are durable and easy to clean. They can use the colored lids to differentiate Monday’s dinner fixings from Tuesday’s.

Get the Pyrex Meal Prep Simply Store Glass Container Set for $29.99

15. For the foodie: A Dutch oven

The hardest working pan in the kitchen, a Dutch oven can cook just about anything, from soup to stews to crusty bread. It can go from the stovetop to the oven seamlessly and it looks great as a serving piece. It’s the perfect present for almost any cooking couple—and this one from Lodge is a good value.

Get the Lodge 4.6-Quart Round Dutch Oven from Amazon for $76.43

17. For the friend with kids: Lodge Pro- Logic Pizza Stone

If Friday night is pizza night at your friends’ home, get them this pizza stone, our top-rated model, so they can bake their favorite pie. Kids can sprinkle their favorite toppings on their slices. Parents won’t have to pay for delivery.

Get the Lodge Pro-logic Pizza Stone on Amazon for $49.94

18. For the busy cook: Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware

One of their favorite things to do together is cook, whether it's experimenting with a new Pinterest recipe or taking cooking classes on date night. So they'll appreciate our experts' favorite cookware. Stainless steel and very durable, this set took the top spot during testing because it performed the best at cooking food evenly and offers a variety of different pots and pans.

Get the Cuisinart MCP-12N Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set from Amazon for $299

19. For the super host: Villeroy & Boch Artisani Acacia Wood Antipasti Plate

You covet an invitation to their new place because they make the best cheese boards around. Get your friends a gorgeous wooden cheese plate that will make their boards look totally Instagram-worthy. They'll pile it high with cheeses, savory crackers, charcuterie, fruits, nuts, pickles...you name it. You might want to stop at the store on the way to their house to pick up a few snacks for them to arrange.

Get the Villeroy & Boch Artesano Acacia Wood Antipasti Plate at Home Depot for $48.29

20. For the handy one: Leatherman Wave+ Multitool

A house requires lots of maintenance and a good multitool will allow the new homeowner to get it done without lugging around a heavy toolbox. That’s why it’s the ideal housewarming gift for the DIY-inclined. The well-designed Leatherman Wave+ comes with pliers, wire cutters, wire strippers, serrated and straight blades, scissors, two rulers, can and bottle opener, bit drivers, and a screwdriver. Is it any wonder that our tester loved it? The recipient will, too.

Get the Leatherman Wave+ Multitool on Amazon for $99.95

