20+ amazing last-minute Mother's Day gifts that will still arrive on time

Mother's Day gifts can be hard to shop for, so we've rounded up the best last-minute Mother's Day presents for every type of mom that will still arrive on time

Mother's Day 2022 is just a few days away (it's on Sunday, May 8), so time is running out to get that perfect present. You can save yourself a trip to the mall, though: There are still plenty of amazing, thoughtful gifts with quick delivery or even no shipping required—and we've rounded them up.

Whether your favorite mother figure is a fashionista, loves to cook or cherishes her morning cup of coffee, there's something here for every kind of mom—and they're all set to be delivered by the big day.

Mother's Day 2022 shopping guide

1. For the mom who deserves the best: A KitchenAid mixer

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: stand mixer

For many budding bakers, a KitchenAid mixer is the holy grail. It’s not cheap, and buying one means you’re committed to mastering your cooking craft. This Mother’s Day, get quick shipping with Prime delivery and treat your mama to one of the finest stand mixers money can buy. Fans rave about KitchenAid’s 4.5 quart mixer, which has a bowl that can hold enough dough to make two loaves of bread. It’s got 10 speeds and comes with a wire whisk, flat beater and dough hook.

Shop the KitchenAid’s 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer at Amazon for $299

2. For the mom who needs a morning pick-me-up: Nespresso VertuoPlus

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: Nespresso VertuoPlus.

For many moms, self-care starts first thing in the morning with the help of a little, or a lot, of coffee. Say bye-bye to the barista and hello to the Nespresso VertuoPlus to make the perfect, frothy cup of coffee. This versatile machine that ships within two days because of Prime delivery, topped our list of best single-serve coffee makers. It also comes with a starter set of capsules in a variety of flavors (some of our favorites are fav are Vanilla Custard Pie and Melozio), and if your mom needs an extra caffeine kick, it also makes single and double espresso.

Shop the Nespresso VertuoPlus by Breville at Amazon for $142

3. For the mom who cooks up a storm: A Staub Dutch oven

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: Staub

Whether mom likes to braise meats and veggies or simmer hearty soups and pastas in the kitchen, this iconic cooking accessory is a great gift to help her do it. We highly recommend Staub's Dutch ovens, even naming the 5.5-round cocotte as our top pick, so we have no doubt this cast-iron beauty would perform up to the high standards we've all come to expect from Staub, and hey, it'll look great doing it, too.

Shop the Staub 4-quart Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid at Amazon for $100

4. For the new mom: Mama necklace

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: Mama Necklace.

With Prime delivery, this sweet necklace helps to celebrate your giftee’s new title: Mama! The delicate design features hanging letters that spell out Mama and is available in gold, silver or rose gold finishes to match their style. The necklace is hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin, and not only does the new mom get a new piece of jewelry, the brand donates to charity with each item sold, so it’s a purchase that makes a difference to someone in need.

Shop the Mama Necklace at Amazon for $19

5. For the mom who really loves wine: Own a Napa Vineyard

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: Own a vineyard.

Is your mom curious about wine? She can tend to her own vineyard with this Groupon online gift. The one-year package allows your mom to take care of her vines, attend annual parties, mingle with other owners, and learn to harvest grapes. While she's away from her vineyard, she can still maintain access to it with a live webcam view and watch her grapes grow into fruition.

Own a Napa Vineyard at Groupon for $119

6. For the mom who loves a clean house: iRobot Vacuum

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: iRobot

Give mom the gift of a cleaner house without her getting her hands dirty. This self-emptying robot vacuum makes cleaning a breeze. Your mom can run errands or simply relax on the couch as the vacuum sucks up every crumb in her home. It also allows you to clean by room, any time you want on a set schedule. The Roomba adjusts to different floor textures, allowing it to reach more coverage around your home without you ever having to lift a finger.

Shop the iRobot Vacuum at Amazon for $399

7. For the mom with good taste in wine: Belle Glos Wine

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: Belle Glos wine

With next-day shipping available, sift through different wines on Wine.com to find the perfect bottle for your mom. The California-based Belle Glos wines have a diverse selection with ratings included so you can choose the absolute best. It might be hard for you to decide between a well-balanced Pinot Noir or a bright and dry rosé.

Shop Belle Glos wine at Wine.com from $20

8. For the mom with a sweet tooth: Baked by Melissa cupcakes

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: cupcakes

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones your can eat. As long as you order a few days before Mother's Day, these mini cupcakes from Baked by Melissa make an amazing and delicious edible gift. We tried these bite-sized treats and were immediately obsessed. They're easy to eat and come in a variety of tasty flavors, like chocolate chip cookie dough, caramel apple pie, triple chocolate fudge and mint chocolate chip. The company even sells gluten-free and vegan options, so moms with dietary restrictions will love them, too.

Shop the Latest & Greatest Cupcakes at Baked by Melissa for $34

9. For the mom who needs earbuds: Apple AirPods Pro

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: Airpods

Of all the gifts you could give Mom this Mother’s Day, AirPods are sure to be at the top of her list. This gift also ships quickly with Prime delivery. As the best true wireless earbuds we’ve ever used and *the* sellout gift of 2019 holiday season, these AirPods are in a class all their own. You’re guaranteed to knock it out of the park with something she’s been secretly coveting—and save in the process.

Shop the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $175

10. For the mom who loves learning new hobbies: An All-Access Pass to MasterClass

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: MasterClass

Does your mom always say she doesn't want new stuff? Try giving her an exclusively online gift with an All-Access Pass to MasterClass to learn some new skills. She can take classes from celebrity experts on things like pastry making with Dominique Ansel, makeup with Bobbi Brown or photography with Annie Leibovitz. Our editor-in-chief has used MasterClass and says the classes are super interesting and self-paced, so no worries, Mom will be able to learn on her own time.

Shop the All-Access Pass from MasterClass for $15 per month billed annually

11. For the mom who likes to jam out: Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: Jabra Elite

Whether Mom prefers podcasts or her perfectly curated playlists, she deserves the best when listening. While Apple AirPods may win in popularity, after testing various wireless earbuds, we found that the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are the best. (Yes, better than Apple AirPods.) And, these ship quickly with Prime delivery! Aside from offering smooth and balanced sound and impressive active noise cancellation (ANC), they have a number of additional features like voice assistant. Fair warning, she'll be tuning you out the second she puts them on.

Shop the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds at Amazon for $200

12. For the makeup maven: DeWeisn Tri-Fold Lighted Mirror

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: mirror

If your mom loves wearing makeup, she'll love putting it on in front of this mirror. The Deweisn Lighted Makeup Mirror is our favorite affordable makeup mirror because it provides perfect views (and multiple magnification) and lighting for optimal makeup application. It's not too expensive, but she'll absolutely adore this unique gift.

Shop the DeWeisn Tri-Fold Lighted Mirror at Amazon for $24

13. For the zen mom: Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: diffuser

Give Mom a whiff of relaxation with scents like lavender and eucalyptus all day long through her essential oil diffuser. This one from Airomé is both pretty and portable, and we found that it could run for eight hours in our testing. That's why we named it the best essential oil diffuser. You won't have to stress about delays while this item ships quickly with Prime delivery, and your mom definitely won't be stressing with the aromatic presence of this diffuser.

Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser at Amazon from $33

14. For the mom who needs a little extra help: Echo Dot

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: Echo Dot.

Does your mom always text you asking about the weather or other random questions she could probably look up herself? If yes, you should get her a personal assistant—AKA an Echo Dot. This entry-level smart speaker will answer all her questions and can play her favorite jams and set reminders for her busy day. After testing it, we found that the 4th generation Dot has been packed with improved sound and aesthetics that she'll love.

Shop the Echo Dot (4th Gen.) at Amazon for $28

15. For the busy mom: Instant Pot Ultra

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: Instant Pot

Between attending sports games, picking up kids from playdates and running errands, it's impressive that Mom still has time to make dinner. You can streamline her process with the Instant Pot Ultra, which ships quickly on Amazon with Prime delivery. It's the best pressure cooker we've ever tested and can make a meal in just 20 minutes, which will give her more time to relax. Plus, you'll benefit from her delicious Instant Pot recipes.

Shop the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 at Amazon for $140

16. For the mom who loves new recipes: A Home Chef gift card

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: Home Chef

With this online present, if Mom would like to shake things up in the kitchen, the gift of a meal kit subscription will be greatly appreciated. Our favorite meal kit food delivery service is Home Chef. Aside from the high-quality ingredients, it also has tons of user-friendly recipes that are easy to follow, no fancy cooking skills required.

Shop a Home Chef Gift Card starting at $25

17. For the bookworm mom: Kindle Paperwhite

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: Kindle

Whether she loves true crime or steamy romance novels, moms who love to read will appreciate a Kindle. She'll have access to thousands of titles at her fingertips—even when she's traveling—The Kindle Paperwhite is the best Kindle we've ever tested because it's waterproof, has a ton of storage and doesn't strain your eyes thanks to the e-ink.

Shop the Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon for $110

18. For the artsy mom: Mont Marte Calligraphy Set

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022 for crafty moms.

With this calligraphy set that includes four pens, your mom can be on her way to become a masterful artist. It includes an introduction and exercise booklet to help guide your mom on how to learn calligraphy. There are several colors and different tip styles so she has the freedom to get creative! This gift will ship quickly with Prime delivery.

Shop the Mont Marte Calligraphy Set at Amazon for $25

19. For the eco-friendly mom: EPICA Stainless Steel Compost Bin

This one-gallon compost bin can hold several days worth of compost from everyday cooking. Due to the stainless steel, it resists any kind of rusting. The activated charcoal filter ensures that there will be no smell coming from the bin, allowing your mom to keep it casually on the kitchen counter.

Shop the EPICA Stainless Steel Compost Bin at Amazon for $30

20. For the mom who loves iced coffee: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: Takeya

Does your mom sip iced coffee all year round even when the temperature dips below 0? If so, you can support her habit with her very own cold brew coffee maker. This one from Takeya is the best cold brew coffee maker we've ever tested. It's intuitive to use, easy to clean (just toss it in the dishwasher) and makes a delicious cup time after time.

Shop the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker at Amazon for $28

21. For the mom on her feet all day: Ivation foot spa massager

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: foot massager.

Moms spend a lot of time on their feet—like, a lot. Whether chasing down a toddler or running endless household errands (and maybe a trip or two wandering down the lanes at Target, at the end of the day, Mom's feet will be tired. This is why the Ivation Foot Spa massager is a highly recommended self-care gift for Mom, and it is also good for the sole. This baby is fully loaded with features like water jets, adjustable heat and massage rollers which is no wonder why it also proved to be the best overall foot massager we tested.

Shop the Ivation Foot Spa Massager at Amazon for $80

22. For the mom who who loves tea: Sips by subscription

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: Sips by

If your mom is a tea lover, a monthly tea subscription is the way to go for Mother's Day. With the Sips by subscription, she'll receive four different teas per box—about 15 cups of tea—along with detailed flavor descriptions and instructions on how to brew them. Here at Reviewed, we tested it and are certain it makes a great gift to warm Mom's mugs month after month.

Shop the Sips By Tea Subscription Box from $16

23. For the dog mom who loves to bake: Dash Dog Treat Maker

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: dog treat maker

For the dog mom who loves to bake, the Dash Dog Treat Maker is the perfect addition to her kitchen. It’s designed like a miniature waffle maker and makes eight, bone-shaped treats in a matter of minutes. The appliance heats up quickly, is easy to clean and comes with several recipes for her pup to sample.

Shop the Dash Dog Treat Maker at Amazon for $30

24. For the jet-setting cat mom: Lollimeow Pet Carrier Backpack

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022: pet backpack.

If there is anything that’s going to make your cat mom the center of attention, it’s going to be this fun pet carrier. The large clear bubble on the backpack showcases the cat while also offering comfort. The carrier expands to fit cats up to 13 pounds, has nine ventilation holes and even has room to hold some snacks for travel. Affordably priced, this would be the perfect gift for the jet-setting cat mom who won’t leave home without her fur baby.

Shop the Lollimeow Pet Carrier Backpack at Amazon for $43

