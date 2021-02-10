20 amazing last-minute Valentine's Day gifts that will arrive on time

Samantha Matt, Reviewed
The best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts
The best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Another Valentine's Day is days away, and while your celebration might be different this year, that doesn't mean you shouldn't acknowledge the day of love. During a year when dining out at a restaurant may not be a welcomed adventure or an option at all for you, showering your loved one with a gift is a great way to say "I love you." The good news: It's not too late to get one if you haven't already.

Instead of running to your local convenience store to purchase a box of chocolates and a Hallmark card, we've compiled a list of amazing gifts you can still order online before the big day. Here are 20 Reviewed-approved last-minute gift ideas that will arrive by 2/14—that is, if they need to be shipped at all. Be sure to check the delivery date when you order, though, as inventory and shipping times could always change.

1. For the bookworm: Book of the Month

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts: Book of the Month
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: Book of the Month

Book of the Month is a fabulous book subscription service for anyone who loves to read. With the subscription, you get a new book delivered each month and can choose from five new books selected by the Book of the Month team. It's a perfect way to let them choose what books they want to read without having to spend the money—and you don't have to worry about shipping delays.

Give Book of the Month as a gift starting at $49.99 for 3 months

2. For the waffle enthusiast: Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts: Dash Heart Waffle Maker
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: Dash Heart Waffle Maker

If you're looking for an adorable Valentine's Day-themed gift that will be useful year-round, look no further than Dash's mini waffle maker. We tested the regular version of the mini waffle machine, and unless you're looking for a more intense and bigger waffle maker, we recommend it. The heart version and regular versions are sold out at many retailers, but it's still available at Williams-Sonoma and will arrive before the holiday right now!

For Valentine's Day delivery, order this item with next day shipping by 2/11 at 6pm PT.

Get the Dash Mini Waffle Maker in Red at Williams-Sonoma for $9.95

3. For the one who deserves a spa day: Ivation Foot Spa

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts: Ivation Foot Spa
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: Ivation Foot Spa

If you want to give the gift of a spa day—without the trip to an actual spa—consider the Ivation Foot Spa. It's the best foot spa we tested, and with over 2,500 rave reviews on Amazon, we aren't the only people who are obsessed with it. The device offers a spa-like experience at home with adjustable heating and massage features, and it was one of our top-selling gifts this past holiday season.

Depending on your location, this item might ship with guaranteed delivery by 2/14. Add it to your cart and look on the checkout page to see if it will arrive on time before you purchase.

Get the Ivation Foot Spa Massager at Amazon for $79.99

4. For the one who prefers beef over chocolate: A beef jerky heart

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts: Beef jerky heart
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: Beef jerky heart

Why default to a box of chocolates when you give them a box of beef jerky? This super popular gift is like a box of chocolates, as it comes with a variety of unique beef jerky flavors to sample, including ghost pepper and whiskey maple.

Order this gift by 2/11 to ensure it arrives by 2/14 with standard shipping. After that, there's still time to get it before the holiday with expedited shipping.

Get the Jerky Heart from Man Crates for $39.99

5. For the classic one: Kate Spade Pendant Necklace

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts: Kate Spade pendant necklace
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: Kate Spade pendant necklace

If you want to give the classic Valentine's Day gift that is jewelry without spending a fortune, this Kate Spade pendant necklace is perfect—and it will arrive before the holiday if you choose expedited shipping (this is free for Nordstrom cardholders, depending on where you live). It can be dressed up or down and is personalized with the initial of their first name displayed in the pendant. This necklace has 890 rave reviews on Nordstrom and is a top seller with our readers, so people clearly love it. Not to mention, necklaces with initials on them are very much on-trend right now.

Depending on your location, you might be able to order this necklace with expedited shipping to arrive by 2/14. Add to your cart and head to the checkout page to see your shipping options before purchasing.

Get the Kate Spade New York One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace from Nordstrom for $58

6. For the Disney fan: Disney+

If they don't already have Disney+, a subscription to the service would likely be a welcomed addition to the streaming networks they subscribe to already. This is especially true during a time where people feel like they're running out of shows and movies to watch on Netflix, much like when you start hating everything in your closet. Some of the family-friendly entertainment it offers includes animated Walt Disney classics, Pixar films, Star Wars, and Marvel movies.

Give a subscription to Disney+ for $6.99/month or $69.99/year

7. For the wine lover: Firstleaf

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts: Firstleaf
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: Firstleaf

If they love wine, you can't go wrong with a wine subscription service. You can either get them a gift card so they can take the quiz themselves and choose their personalized wine selections or if you know them that well, you can choose the type of wines for them—and decide how often they'll receive deliveries. Perfect for date night or enjoying a causal night alone on the couch, Firstleaf makes a great gift.

Sign up for Firstleaf or send a gift card

8. For the one who likes to be comfortable at home: Slippers

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts: Ugg Slippers
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: Ugg Slippers

This has certainly been the year of the homebody. This is why you can't go wrong with the gift of slippers—especially Ugg slippers, many of which are extremely trendy right now. We tested slippers for women recently and the Ugg Scuffette II Slipper took the top spot for the best slipper money can buy. We also recommend the Ugg Ansley Slipper as the best full coverage slipper for women and think the ultra-popular Ugg Fluff Yeah Sandal Slipper is a great option for those into the latest style trends. For men's slippers, the Ascot Slipper is a great choice. It has over 3,000 reviews and a 5-star rating.

Depending on your location and the shoe size/color, you might be able to order a pair with expedited shipping to arrive by 2/14. Add to your cart and head to the checkout page to see your shipping options before purchasing.

9. For the one who enjoys learning new things: MasterClass

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts 2020: MasterClass
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts 2020: MasterClass

There's something for everyone on MasterClass. You can learn to cook with Gordon Ramsey, get singing lessons from Christina Aguilera, or develop your basketball skills with Steph Curry. With the monthly All-Access Pass, there's no limit on how many classes you can take. The service comes highly recommended by Reviewed's Editor-in-Chief, Dave Kender.

Get an All-Access Pass from MasterClass for $15/month

10. For the one who loves lounging: Pajamas

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts: Pajamas
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: Pajamas

Pajamas are a great gift for people who rarely buy new cozy items for themselves. Nordstrom's Moonlight Pajamas are a great option if you're looking to treat someone to women's pajamas this Valentine's Day. Not only do they have a nearly 5-star rating from over 1,500 reviews on the site, but I own and love them, along with a few other editors at Reviewed. For men, J.Crew's popular pajama set is a luxurious option.

Depending on your location and the size/color, you might be able to order this item with expedited shipping to arrive by 2/14. Add to your cart and head to the checkout page to see your shipping options before purchasing.

11. For the true crime enthusiast: Hunt A Killer Game

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts: Hunt a Killer
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: Hunt a Killer

If you love watching true crime documentaries together, there is no better gift than a different way to solve murders together. Spice up date nights with this fun subscription game. You can send them an e-gift of a 6-month or 12-month season pass, or you can sign them up yourself.

Shop Hunt a Killer gift subscriptions

12. For the busy person who loves to cook: Home Chef gift card

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts: Home Chef gift card
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: Home Chef gift card

If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys home-cooked meals but lacks time in their week to prep and cook, give them the gift of easy weeknight dinners with a Home Chef gift card. Our favorite meal kit delivery service at Reviewed is Home Chef. Cassidy Olsen, who tested meal kits for Reviewed, summed up the service perfectly: “High-quality ingredients, well-written recipes, and fantastic flavors make the Home Chef experience one you’ll want to integrate into your weeknights.”

Get a Home Chef Gift Card from Home Chef starting at $50

13. For the luxurious one: Robe

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts: Robe
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: Robe

For Valentine's Day 2021, our favorite robe would make for a cozy gift. Just last month, we finished testing women's robes at Reviewed and dubbed Nordstrom's new Bliss Plush Robe the best. Our tested loved everything about it—the length, how warm it was, the material. Nordstrom also sells a men's version of this robe.

Depending on your location and the size/color, you might be able to order this item with expedited shipping to arrive by 2/14. Add to your cart and head to the checkout page to see your shipping options before purchasing.

14. For the one always buying fresh flowers: Bouqs Flower Subscription

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts: Bouqs subscription
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: Bouqs subscription

If you want to go the traditional gift route this Valentine's Day with a twist, consider a flower subscription service this year. If the person you're shopping for loves having fresh flowers at home, this gift is a bit more thoughtful than a one-time bouquet you picked up at a local grocery store. However, that is always nice too! Reviewed editor, Kate Ellsworth, got her mother a Bouqs flower subscription as a gift once and she absolutely adored it.

Be sure to order by Thursday 2/11 to guarantee Valentine's Day delivery. Bonus news: You can save $20 at Bouqs right now with the code VDAY20!

Get a monthly subscription to Bouqs starting at $36/month

15. For the one who is always on the couch: Throw Blankets

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts: Throw blanket
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: Throw blanket

And the parade of comfort gifts continues, now with a few of our favorite throw blankets. Throw blankets are always a great gift, especially this year—and especially for Valentine's Day if your giftee's thing is cozying up under them. For a splurge, Barefoot Dreams sells a CozyChic blanket that not only do we love here at Reviewed, but that Chrissy Teigen once recommended as an amazing gift. The blankets come in trendy animal prints and solid colors. For a less expensive option, the Bliss Plush throw (which is the blanket version of our favorite robe!) at Nordstrom is a wonderful buy with a 5-star rating from over 1,800 reviews.

Depending on your location and the size/color, you might be able to order this item with expedited shipping to arrive by 2/14. Add to your cart and head to the checkout page to see your shipping options before purchasing.

16. For the bearded one: Dollar Shave Club

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts for men: Dollar Shave Club
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts for men: Dollar Shave Club

Dollar Shave Club's subscription is one of our favorite subscriptions at Reviewed. With it, you get razors and shaving necessities shipped to your door regularly. According to Dollar Shave Club, "as long as they shave, shower, or poop, we’ve got you covered."

Give a Dollar Shave Club subscription

17. For the one you want to buy a splurge-worthy gift: La Mer

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts: La Mer moisturizer
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: La Mer moisturizer

La Mer is an expensive moisturizer with a cult following—and also a perfect gift if you want to ball out on someone. La Mer moisturizing cream has over 60,000 hearts at Sephora and more than 1,800 reviews at Nordstrom with a 5-star rating. That is a lot of love. Why not spread more of it this Valentine's Day? (Pun absolutely intended.)

Depending on your location and the size you choose, you might be able to order the moisturizer with expedited shipping to arrive by 2/14. Add to your cart and head to the checkout page to see your shipping options before purchasing.

Get the La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream from Nordstrom for $95-$2,400

18. For the greenery lover: A plant from The Sill

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts: The Sill plant
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: The Sill plant

Thinking of getting flowers for Valentine's Day this year? Think again. Plants > flowers. If you’re not keen on going to a florist to find the perfect plan, let us introduce you to The Sill, an online shop where you can purchase live plants and faux plants. If you're shopping for someone who loves greenery, a plant from The Sill would make a great gift, whether they have a green thumb or not. Our editor, Meghan, reviewed the service and loved it.

For guaranteed delivery by 2/14, choose Express Shipping at checkout.

Get a real (or fake!) plant at The Sill's Valentine’s Day Gifts shop

19. For the one who deserves to relax: Foot Massager

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts: Renpho Foot Massager
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: Renpho Foot Massager

For Valentine’s Day this year, show how much you love them by giving them a self-care gift. ‘Tis the year of at-home comfort after all. This is why a foot massager would make a quality gift for Valentine’s Day. It’s the perfect substitute to gifting a day at the spa. In fact, it’s better because they can use the foot massager any time they want, whether they’re sitting in their home office, relaxing on the couch, or reading in a chair. We tested foot massagers at Reviewed and found the Renpho foot massager to be the best.

Depending on your location, this item should still ship guaranteed delivery by 2/14. Add it to your cart and look on the checkout page to see if it will arrive on time before you purchase.

Get the Renpho Foot Massager at Amazon for $139.99

20. For the one with cabin fever: National Parks Pass

Best last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts: National Parks Pass
Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: National Parks Pass

With a National Parks Annual Pass, your giftee will gain access to over 2,000 national parks across the country from the Grand Canyon to the Everglades. There's no limit to how many times they can use it and the pass covers your giftee plus three friends so they don't have to sightsee solo. Perfect for the upcoming spring months, this would make for a very nice gift.

Get the National Parks Annual Pass from the USGS for $80

