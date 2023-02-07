20 amazing last-minute Valentine's Day gifts that will still arrive on time

These are the best last-minute gifts to get for Valentine's Day 2023.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Another Valentine's Day is almost here and while it's hard to find something that truly sums up your feelings for a loved one, showering them with one of the best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts is still a great way to say "I love you." Thankfully, it's not too late to get one by February 14 if you haven't already.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

In addition to chocolate, we've compiled a list of the most popular last-minute Valentine's Day gifts for her and him that you can still order online before the big day—that is, if they need to be shipped at all. Be sure to check the delivery date when you order, though, as inventory and shipping times could always change.

►Valentine's Day 2023 gift guide: The best Valentine's Day gifts for all of your loved ones

1. Bouqs Flower Subscription

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: Flower subscription

If you want to go the traditional gift route this Valentine's Day with a twist, consider a flower subscription service this year. If the person you're shopping for loves having fresh flowers at home, this gift is a bit more thoughtful than a one-time bouquet you picked up at a local grocery store. With a subscription to The Bouqs Co., your loved one will receive monthly bunches of blooms delivered to their door, whether they prefer elegant roses or whimsical wildflowers.

From $44 a month at Bouqs

2. For a diverse selection: A gift box

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: A gift box

Your giftee will get to choose from candy, wine, wine Tastings, flowers or candles and then pick their favorites from that category. Choose either small, medium, large, x-large or deluxe. It's a great way to give a gift something you know your loved one will love because they get to pick.

From $35 at Sugarwish

Story continues

3. Winc Wine Subscription

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: Wine subscription

If they love wine, you can't go wrong with a wine subscription service like Winc. You can either get them a gift card so they can take the quiz and choose their personalized wine selections or if you know them that well, you can choose the type of wines for them—and decide how often they'll receive deliveries. Perfect for date night or enjoying a causal night alone on the couch, Winc makes a great gift.

$39 a month at Winc

4. Ugg Slippers

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: Ugg slippers

You can't go wrong with the gift of slippers—especially Ugg slippers, many of which are extremely trendy right now. We tested some of the most popular brands and the Ugg Scuffette II took the top spot as the best slippers for women. We also recommend the Ugg Ansley slippers if you're looking for something fuller coverage and think the ultra-popular Ugg Fluff Yeah is a great option for those into the latest style trends.

Depending on your location and the shoe size/color, you can order a pair with expedited shipping to arrive by 2/14.

$95 at Nordstrom

$100 at Nordstrom

5. For the celebrity lover: Cameo video

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: Cameo

Get a personalized video from a celebrity for your Valentine this year. Choose their favorite celebrity, and get a personalized video, business video, live video call or a message. They'll be starstruck!

From $5 at Cameo

6. Book of the Month

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: Book of the Month

Book of the Month is a fabulous book subscription service for anyone who loves to read. With the subscription, you get a new book delivered each month and can choose from five new books selected by the Book of the Month team. It's a perfect way to let them choose what books they want to read without having to spend the money—and you don't have to worry about shipping delays.

From $60 at Book of the Month

7. Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: Waffle maker

If you're looking for an adorable Valentine's Day-themed gift that will be useful year-round, look no further than Dash's mini waffle maker. We tested the regular version of the mini waffle machine, and unless you're looking for a more intense and bigger waffle maker, we recommend it.

$10 at Target

8. Ivation Foot Spa

Best Valentine's Day gifts for yourself: Ivation Foot Spa.

If you want to give the gift of a spa day—without the trip to an actual spa—consider the Ivation Foot Spa. It's the best foot spa we tested because of the adjustable heating and inclusion of massage rollers. The device offers a spa-like experience at home with adjustable heating and massage features, and it was one of our top-selling gifts this past holiday season.

$90 at Amazon

9. Beef Jerky Heart

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: Beef jerky heart

Why default to a box of chocolates when you give them a box of beef jerky? This super popular gift is like a box of chocolates, as it comes with a variety of unique beef jerky flavors to sample, including ghost pepper and whiskey maple.

$50 at Man Crates

10. MasterClass

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: MasterClass

There's something for everyone on MasterClass. You can learn to cook with Gordon Ramsey, get singing lessons from Christina Aguilera, or develop your basketball skills with Steph Curry. With the monthly All-Access Pass, there's no limit on how many classes you can take. The service comes highly recommended by Reviewed's editor-in-chief, David Kender, who liked how inspirational the courses are and that you can take them at your own pace.

$15 a month at MasterClass

11. Pajamas

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: Pajamas

Pajamas are a thoughtful gift for people who rarely buy new cozy items for themselves. J.Crew's popular pajama set are a great option if you're looking to treat someone to men's pajamas this Valentine's Day. This set is a luxurious option.

Depending on your location and the size/color, you can order the pajamas with expedited shipping to arrive by 2/14.

From $70 at J.Crew

12. Hunt A Killer

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: Hunt a Killer gift card

If you love watching true crime documentaries together, there is no better gift than a different way to solve murders together. Spice up date nights with this fun subscription game. Our experts tried Hunt A Killer and were big fans, praising it for being a fun and more engaging alternative to just sitting around watching TV. You can send your Valentine an e-gift of a 6-month or 12-month season pass, or you can sign them up yourself.

Give a Hunt A Killer gift card

13. Home Chef

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: Home Chef

If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys home-cooked meals but lacks time in their week to prep and cook, give them the gift of easy weeknight dinners with a gift card to Home Chef, which is our favorite meal kit delivery service at Reviewed. Our kitchen and cooking experts summed it up perfectly: “High-quality ingredients, well-written recipes, and fantastic flavors make the Home Chef experience one you’ll want to integrate into your weeknights.”

From $25 at Home Chef

14. Dollar Shave Club

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: Dollar Shave Club

Dollar Shave Club's subscription is one of our favorite subscriptions at Reviewed. With it, your bearded giftee will get razors and shaving necessities shipped to their home regularly, so they'll never run out of essentials again. According to Dollar Shave Club, "as long as they shave, shower or poop, we’ve got you covered."

$5 a month at Dollar Shave Club

15. Throw Blankets

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: Blanket

The parade of comfort gifts continues with a few of our favorite throw blankets. Throw blankets are always a great gift, especially this year, especially for Valentine's Day if your giftee's thing is cozying up under them. For a splurge, Barefoot Dreams sells a CozyChic blanket that not only we love here at Reviewed, but that Chrissy Teigen once recommended as an amazing gift. The blankets come in trendy animal prints and solid colors.

Depending on your location and the size/color, you might be able to order this item with expedited shipping to arrive by 2/14. Add to your cart and head to the checkout page to see your shipping options before purchasing.

$180 at Nordstrom

$147 at Nordstrom

16. La Mer Moisturizing Cream

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: Moisturizer

La Mer is an expensive moisturizer with a cult following—and also a perfect gift if you want to ball out on someone. That is a lot of love. Why not spread more of it this Valentine's Day? (Pun absolutely intended.)

Depending on your location and the size you choose, you can order the moisturizer with expedited shipping to arrive by 2/14.

From $100 at Nordstrom

17. The Sill Plants

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: The Sill

Plant parents will love to receive something green from The Sill, an online shop where you can purchase live plants and faux plants. One of our editors reviewed the service and liked that her plant arrived perfectly packaged and healthy (and continues to thrive months later). You can also sign your Valentine up for a subscription to The Sill, where they'll get plants delivered every month.

For guaranteed delivery by 2/14, choose express shipping at checkout.

Shop live plants at The Sill

18. Disney+

If they don't already have Disney+, a subscription to the popular streaming service would likely be a welcome addition to the networks they subscribe to already. This is especially true when people feel like they're running out of shows and movies to watch on Netflix, much like when you start hating everything in your closet. Some family-friendly entertainment it offers includes animated Walt Disney classics, Pixar films, Star Wars and Marvel movies.

$8 a month at Disney+

19. Renpho Foot Massager

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: Foot Massager

For Valentine’s Day this year, show how much you love them by giving them a self-care gift—like a foot massager. It’s the perfect substitute for gifting a day at the spa. It’s better because they can use their personal foot massager any time they want, whether they’re sitting in their home office, relaxing on the couch or reading in a chair. We tested foot massagers at Reviewed and found this one from Renpho to be the best because it's easy to use and even has heat.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get the massager delivered next-day—plenty of time before 2/14.

$140 at Amazon

20. National Parks Pass

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine's Day: National Parks Pass

With a National Parks Annual Pass, your giftee will gain access to over 2,000 national parks across the country, from the Grand Canyon to the Everglades. There's no limit to how many times they can use it and the pass covers your giftee plus three friends so they don't have to sightsee solo. Perfect for the upcoming spring months, this would make for a very nice gift.

$80 at USGS

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 20 best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts for her and him 2023