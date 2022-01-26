20 amazing Valentine's Day gifts under $50

Some theorize Valentine’s Day was invented by Hallmark to get us to buy things. If gift-giving is your love language (and even if it’s not), treating your special person to a little special something is a great way to make them feel valued. No matter what they're into, from cozy slippers to monogram necklaces to a fun at-home beer brewing kit, here are the best Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 you can shop right now.

1. Anthropologie Monogram Necklace

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Anthropologie Monogram Necklace

Even more romantic than a heart this Valentine’s Day is the initial of their name. This minimalist metal necklace features an initial of your choice off to the side, and it’s bedecked in crystal-like gems. It has a lobster clasp that’ll make it easy for them to fasten on their own, and measures 17 inches in length—perfect for layering or rocking solo. As one of Anthropologie’s best-selling jewelry styles, shoppers say it doesn’t tarnish even after several months of wear, and looks even prettier in person than online.

Get the Delicate Monogram Necklace from Anthropologie for $38

2. Mix:Bar Vanilla Bourbon Perfume

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Mix:Bar Vanilla Bourbon Perfume

Perfume is notoriously expensive, but it doesn’t have to be. Mix:Bar, Target’s new clean vegan fragrance concept, offers seductive scents that last all day. Treat your loved one to Vanilla Bourbon Eau de Parfum, which boasts notes of bergamot, black pepper, jasmine and gold amber.

As Target’s most popular perfume, shoppers say it's a great everyday scent. “I can’t get enough of this!" one person says. "I’m so in love with this scent. It smells like a high-end perfume and lasts for hours. It’s got a very soft and sensual vibe and is not overwhelming.”

Get Mix:Bar Vanilla Bourbon Perfume from Target for $11.99

3. Capsule Letters Message in a Bottle

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Capsule Letters Message in a Bottle

A bottle of wine might only last one night, but a bottle full of sweet nothings will last a lifetime. With more than 17,000 reviews, this bottle is filled with 90 multicolored capsules. Each capsule contains a piece of paper where you can dazzle your loved one with your best prose (or best promises for pizza night and a back rub).

“Bought this to give to my boyfriend on Valentine’s Day," one Amazon shopper says. "He is struggling through depression, and I think it will be a nice way to lift his spirits on days when he is not feeling well. Really excited about this! The bottle is so cute, too.”

Get the Infmetry Capsule Letters Message in a Bottle from Amazon for $12.99

4. LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs

There are few things a long hot bath can’t fix. Treat your favorite person to our experts' favorite bath bombs that offer moisturizing properties, produce plenty of fun fizz, don’t stain your tub and boast pleasant scents like mango, rose and melon that are all labeled on the bath bomb itself. The bombs are presented on a bed of raffia in a chic package, making it a luxe gift that looks far more expensive than it actually is.

“When I say I’ve tried all the bath bombs Amazon provides, I’m serious," one of their 40,000 reviewers says. "I keep going back to these, not only because of the price but because they actually work well […] the scent actually sticks to your skin and serves a hydration purpose. I can’t say enough how much I love these over the 10 to 12 other brands I’ve tried.”

Get the LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set from Amazon for $26.80

5. Hatteker Mens Hair Clipper Beard Trimmer

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Hatteker Mens Hair Clipper Beard Trimmer

If your partner’s beard has been getting in the way of getting up close and personal, it’s time to gift them one of our experts' top-rated beard trimmers, which has solid power, can be used in or out of the shower and comes with all the supporting accessories to keep their beard (and hair on their head) looking prim and proper. It has six guide combs and an adjustable comb guard designed to work with its precision trimmer head, and its three detachable heads make it suitable for beards, head hair and fades or shorter lengths. Its self-sharpening titanium ceramic blade ensures a precise barber-worthy cut or shave each time.

Get the Hatteker Mens Hair Clipper Beard Trimmer from Amazon for $24.99

6. Dearfoams Sydney Shearling Scuff Slippers

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Dearfoams Sydney Shearling Scuff Slippers

No matter the climate where you live, your special person will definitely appreciate slipping into something warm and comfortable at the end of a long day. Treat them to one of the slippers our experts love. Available in five versatile colors and meant to be worn both indoors and outdoors, these Dearfoams slippers are made of water-resistant genuine shearling, have plenty of sole traction and come in wide sizes. Of all slippers tested, they were deemed the best Ugg dupe due to their superior comfort and fabric quality.

Get the Dearfoams Sydney Shearling Scuff Slippers from Amazon for $49.95

7. Custom Nalgene Water Bottle

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Custom Nalgene Water Bottle

Nothing says “I love you” quite like a drinking vessel to help them stay hydrated. While you can definitely grab them a Nalgene bottle our tester loved for its large capacity and wide mouth to accommodate ice cubes, take the opportunity to gift them a more sentimental personalized Nalgene. The brand’s online customizer allows you to choose the color of the bottle and cap for a 32-ounce bottle made of BPA-free plastic. From there, you can customize it with your own image and text or a pre-made template, making it both a sweet Valentine’s Day gift and card in one.

Get the Custom Nalgene Bottle from Nalgene starting at $20

8. Conversation Hearts Throw Blanket

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Conversation Hearts Throw Blanket

Wrap your loved one in a hug even when you’re not there with this cozy V-Day-themed throw. At 50 by 60 inches, the machine-washable blanket works wonderfully draped over a sofa as an accent piece, layered over a comforter and especially wrapped around their shoulders. It’s made of a polyester fleece material that’ll keep them cozy on cold nights well after the holiday.

“The quality is amazing,” one 5-star reviewer says. “The colors came out wonderfully! It doesn’t shed and it made for a great gift for my friend. She absolutely loved it and I would definitely purchase from them again in the future.”

Get the Conversation Hearts Throw Blanket from Redbubble for $39.89

9. VistaPrint Custom Puzzle

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: VistaPrint Custom Puzzle

There’s no better gift than the memories you’ve made together. Consolidate them into one classy gift using VistaPrint’s user-friendly puzzle maker that allows you to upload an image with your own text. It comes with 48 puzzle pieces on glossy paperboard, and is presented in a box emblazoned with the puzzle’s photo. Display it on your wall as a keepsake, keep it on hand for family game night or use the puzzle to, ahem, pop a certain question (be sure to package it in a different box first so as to maintain the surprise!).

Get the Custom Puzzle from VistaPrint for $20

10. Love Is Kind Engraved Mirrored Storage Box

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Love Is Kind Engraved Mirrored Storage Box

Allow your precious gem to store their precious gems in this elegant keepsake box. You can personalize it by engraving your recipient’s name with a choice of five sentimental verses or choose your own. Then, add your own sign off and your name. The black velvet interior features one larger compartment and two smaller ones to allow for optimal organization and protection of their valuables.

“I opened it and lost my breath," one person says. "It was so much larger than I thought. It is very well made and mostly, it is gorgeous.This was a great value for the money. My daughter loved it and couldn't set it out on her vanity fast enough. Fantastic product!”

Get the Love Is Kind Small Engraved Mirrored Storage Box from Bed Bath & Beyond for $32.99

11. Mejuri Midi Hoop Earrings

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Mejuri Midi Hoop Earrings

You can’t go wrong with a classy piece of jewelry that looks universally flattering. When our style experts reviewed Mejuri, a millennial-focused direct-to-consumer jewelry brand, they noted the Midi Hoops were still shiny and functional as ever after months of wear. The mid-sized hoops are made by coating sterling silver earrings with a thick layer of 18-carat gold, making them look and feel luxurious.

Get the Midi Hoops from Mejuri for $50

12. lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Whether they wear it slung around their waist or over their torso, the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is a solid Valentine’s Day gift they’ll be turning to for years to come. It comes in nine colors (with mulled wine and pink savannah and pastel being most conducive to the holiday spirit!), and it contains interior and exterior zippered pockets for all their belongings. Its polyester and nylon fabric is waterproof, so it can weather any storm.

“It’s the perfect size to not look bulky on your body while at the same time holding quite a lot of items," one person says. "It’s great to have a hands-free bag for general use, but especially for traveling or hiking."

Get the Everywhere Belt Bag from lululemon for $38

13. Airomé Serenity Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Airomé Serenity Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser

When love is in the air, you need a seductive scent to match. That’s why our expert’s favorite essential oil diffuser from Airomé makes such a thoughtful gift this Valentine’s Day. They say it’s quiet, simple to operate and clean and doesn’t make a mess during transport. The 100-milliliter ceramic vase features seven LED colors to further set the mood, two mist modes for up to six hours of operation and an auto shut-off feature to keep your aromatherapy session safe.

Get the Airomé Serenity Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser from Amazon for $34.99

14. Minger DreamColor LED Strip Lights

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Minger DreamColor LED Strip Lights

For a special at-home date night, allow them to fill their indoor or outdoor space with one of our experts' top-rated smart light strips. The Minger DreamColor lights create a romantic ambiance by synching automatically with any nearby sound, like those from a speaker or TV without requiring a smart speaker or smart assistant app. You can affix them to the wall using the included set of support hooks or adhesive, and control the infinite color possibilities through the brand’s app.

Get the Minger DreamColor LED Strip Lights from Amazon for $26.99

15. Brooklyn Brew Shop Everyday IPA Beer Making Kit

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Brooklyn Brew Shop Everyday IPA Beer Making Kit

If your partner loves beer, they’ll love you for bringing the brewery home to them. When our experts tried Brooklyn Brew Shop’s IPA beer making kit, we found that it came with all the basic necessities to give beginner brewers a taste of the beer-making life, like all-grain mix, cascade hops, Columbus hops, beer making yeast, a glass fermentation jug, a thermometer, a racking cane, tubing, tubing clamp, a screw-cap stopper, an airlock and no-rinse sanitizer. What you get is a citrusy and fragrant 6.8 percent IPA that’ll help get the festivities going.

Get the Brooklyn Brew Shop Everyday IPA Beer Making Kit from Macy’s for $45

16. Olesilk Silk Sleep Eye Mask

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Olesilk Silk Sleep Eye Mask

A good night’s sleep is one of the best gifts you can offer your loved one since it’ll help them feel refreshed the entire day. This sleep mask is made of natural mulberry silk that protects the skin around the eyes while providing a sleep-inducing blackout effect. The silk stretchy band offers a snug fit for most people, and the included ear plugs block out noise. The scrunchy keeps hair tied and tangle-free, while the mini silk carrying case keeps the items easily accessible and consolidated.

“I’ve had many sleep masks over the years,” one person says. “This is by far one of the best ones I’ve ever had. I have thicker, curly hair, so I’ve had issues with bands not fitting in the past. The band is incredibly comfortable, and even though I have a tendency to toss and turn, it never came off. The silk feels incredibly high-quality for the price, and even though the mask is on the thicker side, I definitely feel like it adds to the comfort.”

Get the Olesilk 100% Natural Mulberry Silk Sleep Eye Mask from Amazon for $15.99

17. Personalized Ticket To Love Box

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Personalized Ticket To Love Box

If you’re looking to bring your partner to happy tears, gift them these personalized “IOU”-type tickets that come in a keepsake plywood box. Choose 10 of the 40 tickets you know your partner will love most, from their choice of a weekend getaway to breakfast in bed. Then, pick your lid name and color from champagne to sherbet. It's received rave reviews from many Uncommon Goods shoppers for its creativity and quality.

Get the Personalized Ticket To Love Box from Uncommon Goods for $40

18. Baked By Melissa Cupcakes

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Baked By Melissa Cupcakes

It’s no secret the way to your partner’s heart is through their stomach. Treat them to this gift box by Baked By Melissa, the purveyor of all heavenly delicious baked goods. It comes with 25 cupcakes in six flavors like triple cookies & cream, marshmallow, and dulce de leche and a limited-edition Valentine’s Day card you can personalize on the back. You can also choose to ship it on the day of the 14th to ensure optimal freshness.

“I have to say I was really surprised by the high quality and outstanding taste," one fan says. "First, the cupcakes were packaged very well, so much so that 4 days later they are still very, very fresh. Second, each cupcake has its own unique and delicious taste. These cupcakes are bite-size, so it's hard not to just keep popping them in your mouth, but you should try to savor every one of them. I have ordered from many direct-ship baking companies and these cupcakes are by far the best.” Psst: Our Reviewed experts also love them!

Get the Happy Valentine’s Day Gift Box from Baked By Melissa for $46

19. What I Love About You Fill In The Love Book

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: What I Love About You Fill In The Love Book

This thoughtful journal offers writing prompts to help you convey your love like “You have the greatest taste in…” and “I believe the world needs your unique…”. At a bite-sized 4.5 by 3.25 inches and 112 pages, it’s discrete enough for them to keep on hand and read whenever they need a morale boost.

“Really fun book," one of its 16,000 reviewers says. "I liked the white space so I was able to draw around some of my answers as well as add stickers. Great gift!”

Get the Knock Knock What I Love about You Fill in the Love Book Journal from Amazon for $8.44

20. Everlane Cashmere Bandana

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Everlane Cashmere Bandana

A versatile scarf is a great way to go when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifting. This popular bandana from Everlane is made of super soft cashmere, making it ideal as a cozy layer in cold climates or a lightweight layer in early spring. It comes in black, heather gray and camel and measures 30.25 inches for a versatile fit and feel.

“I bought two last season and wore them almost every day and bought two more this season," one person says. "They are a perfect size to wrap around my neck on those cold weather days, and they aren’t bulky so they look cute, too."

Get the Cashmere Bandana from Everlane for $50

