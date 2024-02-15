20 arrested in 18 gang-related shootings on Long Island
Police on Long Island say they busted a gang behind a spree of violence in Nassau and Suffolk counties.
Amid another high-profile shooting, here's what research says about how exposure to gun violence takes a toll on children.
The prolific ransomware gang LockBit has claimed responsibility for hacking one of India's top brokerage firms, Motilal Oswal. Indian authorities say they are aware and investigating the incident. On Tuesday, LockBit added the Indian brokerage giant Motilal Oswal to its dark web leak site, according to the listing seen by TechCrunch.
The stories you need to start your day: Chiefs pay tribute to Kansas City victims, Trump’s big hearings and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
We recently spent a week in the Genesis Electrified GV70, and there are a few things about this luxury electric crossover that stood out to us while living with it.
GM is expanding access to Super Cruise with plans to let drivers use the hands-free advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) on about 750,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada. The expansion, which will nearly double the automaker's Super Cruise network by 2025, will include rural and minor highways that often connect smaller cities and townships. Super Cruise uses a combination of lidar map data, high-precision GPS, cameras and radar sensors, as well as a driver-attention system, which monitors the person behind the wheel to ensure they're watching the road.
The parents of a teenager who was killed in Florida’s Parkland school shooting in 2018 have started a bold new project called The Shotline to lobby for stricter gun laws in the country. The Shotline uses AI to recreate the voices of children killed by gun violence and send recordings through automated calls to lawmakers.
The makeup-removing cloth is 'magic,' according to the actress — and more than 11,000 Amazon shoppers agree.
On Thursday, two courtroom hearings could radically alter the legal landscape for former President Donald Trump.
This is a transcript of the latest episode of Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital–focused podcast. Listen above or read below to catch up on our Wednesday show, in which we talk through the week’s leading startup and venture capital news. Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the TechCrunch podcast where we unpack the numbers and the nuance behind the headlines.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Welcome to our Wednesday show, in which we talk through the week's leading startup and venture capital news. Bret Taylor's new startup is turning heads: Known for his work at Facebook, Salesforce and OpenAI, Taylor's new startup Sierra is building conversational AI agents.
Police say the theft was financially motivated and not race-related.
Thousands of rideshare and delivery drivers for Uber, Lyft and DoorDash are planning to hold a demonstration on February 14 to demand fair pay and better security measures, according to Reuters.
The hashtag movement, called #DignifAI, was born on 4chan, an anonymous online message board that was reportedly also the source of Taylor Swift's explicit AI photos.
The alleged domestic assault occurred Jan. 21 in Owings Mills, Maryland.
Which players saw their fantasy stock increase after the NBA trade deadline? Who went the opposite way? Dan Titus makes his picks.
In the week when gadget lovers around the world are enchanted by Vision Pro, a young, brave startup is trying to carve out a space for its augmented reality device that features a form factor starkly different from Apple's device. Today, Singapore-based Brilliant Labs announced its new product, Frame, a pair of lightweight AR glasses powered by a multimodal AI assistant called Noa. The glasses have captured the attention and investment of John Hanke, CEO of Niantic, the augmented reality platform behind games like Pokémon GO.
The Digital Services Act requires platforms with over 45 million users to comply with EU stipulations.
From Apple AirPods to iPads and Roombas, these are the sales you don't want to miss.
Increasingly, security professionals are coming together with law enforcement to provide free decryption tools — freeing locked files and eliminating the temptation for victims to pony up.
The proposed rules will criminalize the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, including deepfakes made by AI tools, which could help deter revenge porn.