20 attorneys general sue Postal Regulatory Commission

Twenty attorneys general on Thursday sued the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), stating that following the agency needs to review Postmaster Louis DeJoy's 10-year plan that's aimed "to achieve financial sustainability."

The big picture: The lawsuit claims that the PRC, which oversees the U.S. Postal Service, only reviewed a small part of the 10-year plan created by DeJoy. The plan included not only expanded parcel delivery and increased postage cost but also slowing mail delivery.

The slowdown of mail delivery began Oct. 1.

Why it matters: The USPS argued that slowdown would save money and reverse a projected $160 billion in losses.

But North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement that he was filing the suit to ensure "the radical plan doesn’t destroy the timely mail service that people depend on for medications, bill payments, and business operations in rural parts of the state."

But, but, but: A PRC report released in July did not agree with the USPS' projection, saying that the Postal Service did not prove "its case for reducing service standards for all Americans."

"The plan also fails to provide sufficient evidence to justify exceptionally limited cost savings projections," PRC commissioner Ashley Poling wrote.

Details: The attorneys general who are suing represent states such as California, New York, Massachusetts, Illinois and more.

In May, the U.S. Postal Service announced plans to raise the price of first-class stamps from 55 to 58 cents as part of DeJoy's 10-year plan.

What they're saying: The PRC said it received the lawsuit and plans to establish a docket and take it under advisement, per CBS News.

The USPS told CBS News that the lawsuit "has no legal or factual merit, and the Postal Service intends to move to dismiss it pursuant to the rules of the Postal Regulatory Commission."

