This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 20 Best Cities for Affordable Winter Travel

If planning a winter vacation tops your to-do list this season, you might be wondering how to manage costs and land great deals on travel. Fortunately, the off-peak season is a great time to visit some of the most exciting cities in the U.S. Not only are there plenty of cheap hotels and flights at this time of the year, but many of these destinations offer fun winter activities to boot.

GOBankingRates ranked the most affordable cities to visit in January, based on hotel and flight costs. You’ll find there are some real financial perks to traveling in the offseason.

20. West Palm Beach, Fla.

Average hotel cost per night: $540

$540 Average flight cost for two: $700

There’s plenty of fun to be had in this part of Florida, though West Palm Beach is on the pricier end of the most affordable holiday travel destinations. This is due mainly to hotel costs rather than airfare. At $350, plane tickets to West Palm Beach are still far cheaper than a flight to Honolulu, which is $687 even at its cheapest in January.

19. Atlanta

Average hotel cost per night: $301

$301 Average flight cost for two: $462

Take a trip to Atlanta’s iconic Fox Theatre, the World of Coca-Cola museum, the greenery of Piedmont Park and the College Football Hall of Fame, all of which are among the best things to do in Atlanta, according to U.S. News.

Although hotel costs could be lower, Atlanta does offer the second-cheapest airfare in the study: $462 for a round trip for two.

Read: 15 Cheap Travel Spots That Are Worth Visiting

18. Miami

Average hotel cost per night: $220

$220 Average flight cost for two: $590

The world-famous beach city of Miami is home to nightclubs, sunny beaches and cocktails. Average January temperatures are in the mid-70s — perfect weather for an afternoon stroll through shops or a relaxing cup of coffee at a beach cafe.

17. Phoenix

Average hotel cost per night: $244

$244 Average flight cost for two: $564

Escape to a desert paradise, where the hiking is better in the winter. Stop by Echo Canyon, the Desert Botanical Garden or the Phoenix Zoo. From November to January, Phoenix also hosts its Lights of the World Festival.

16. Seattle

Average hotel cost per night: $184

$184 Average flight cost for two: $588

If the Pacific Northwest is your dream escape this winter, make your way to Seattle for a budget-friendly trip. Foodie tours will give you a taste of some of Seattle’s top culinary neighborhoods. You can even take a tour of Pike Place Market for the ultimate farmers market experience.

15. Los Angeles

Average hotel cost per night: $164

$164 Average flight cost for two: $592

Between the Santa Monica Pier, Disneyland and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, there’s plenty to do and see in Los Angeles. Make the most of affordable hotels and even more reasonable flights. Plan an itinerary ahead of time so you can hit all the best tourist spots in this bustling city and maybe even spot a celebrity.

14. Albuquerque, N.M.

Average hotel cost per night: $173

$173 Average flight cost for two: $624

If you want to visit the Southwest but Phoenix isn’t on your list, then Albuquerque could be a winner. This New Mexico city offers tons of free historical sites to visit, such as Old Town and the San Felipe de Neri Church. Albuquerque is also home to state-of-the-art exhibits like the ABQ BioPark, a huge park containing a botanical garden, zoo, aquarium and Tingley Beach.

13. Indianapolis

Average hotel cost per night: $174

$174 Average flight cost for two: $552

A trip to Indianapolis might be just what you need to break out of a winter rut. Airfare to Indianapolis is the seventh-cheapest in GOBankingRates’ study. And, in terms of sites to visit, the city offers a variety of free attractions — such as the Central Canal and Indiana War Memorial — as well as unique ones, like the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

12. Nashville, Tenn.

Average hotel cost per night: $133

$133 Average flight cost for two: $646

Another Southern city on this list of affordable destinations for winter, Nashville is the place to explore historic sites on a budget. There’s free music everywhere you go, too. Make your way to the Music City Walk of Fame Park or Centennial Park and Gardens for a brisk walk.

11. Philadelphia

Average hotel cost per night: $130

$130 Average flight cost for two: $612

You’ll find plenty of free and low-cost things to do in the City of Brotherly Love, especially if you enjoy the arts and want to explore cultural sites. The Please Touch Museum and Franklin Institute Science Museum offer interactive and educational fun for the kids. Meanwhile, historical and cultural landmarks like Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell Center and Reading Terminal Market are all free of charge.

10. Boise, Idaho

Average hotel cost per night: $190

$190 Average flight cost for two: $472

Idaho’s capital city boasts the third-cheapest airfare and a vast selection of outdoor attractions to keep travelers more than preoccupied. Boise is home to the 41-acre Kathryn Albertson Park, which is free to visit. And, less than 20 miles away, the Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area offers tons of fun for visiting skiers and snowboarders.