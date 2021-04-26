In this article we presented the 20 best companies to work for. Click to skip our detailed discussion of these companies and see 5 Best Companies To Work For.

New research says employees with poor working conditions suffer just as much as people without jobs. The National University of Australia compared the mental state of employed and unemployed Britons. Study leader Peter Butterworth said employees who are dissatisfied with their jobs feel the same problems as unemployed people. He added that such people equally feel anxiety or depression, regardless of whether some earn money and others do not. Some previous research has shown that people who are dissatisfied with their job have high blood pressure even when they are not at work, writes the Daily Mail. Also, those who are in higher positions and have more obligations are 20 percent more likely to get some heart disease. Psychologist Daryl O’Connor of the Leeds Institute points out that it all comes down to feeling whether or not we have control over what we do. One example is the feeling that our hard work and commitment at work is not adequately rewarded causing stress, and this increases the chance of heart disease.

Another study published on this topic shows that poor quality work can have far greater consequences on health and the general feeling of dissatisfaction than unemployment, reports Harper's Bazaar. Research defines a bad job as the one that is below the knowledge and skills an employee possesses, boring, or as a job that is unstable.

Best Companies To Work For

We started with the top 20 results of Fortune's 100 best companies to work for and the ranked based on whether they are public or private. Our thesis is that happy employees will lead to more successful companies and higher stock prices. We believe working at a public company is better than working at a private company because employees can also financially benefit from the appreciation of a company's stock price through stock options or restricted shares granted to employees. You will see companies like American Express (AXP), Intuit (INTU), and Carmax (KMX) rank high in our list and these companies' stock prices performed much better than the S&P 500 Index over the last 5 years. For example Intuit (INTU) was trading at $105 five years ago and it returned 300% over the last 5 years. Of course there are some exceptions like The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) which returned less than 20% over the last 5 years and underperformed the market. I guess having happy employees doesn't shield a company from the severe effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s start our list of the 20 best companies to work for.

20. Navy Federal Credit Union

They are the world’s largest credit union, serving the military and their families. As a member-owned, not-for-profit credit union, their mission is to always put members first. Navy Federal Credit Union offers competitive rates and easy-to-understand products. 93% of employees at Navy Federal Credit Union say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. 96% say that they have special and unique benefits in Navy Federal Credit Union and that when you join the company you are made to feel welcome. 95% of them say they are proud to tell others they work for Navy Federal Credit Union.

19. Veterans United Home Loans

Veterans United Home Loans specialize in helping Veterans achieve the American dream of homeownership through the utilization of the benefit they earned, the VA Loan, as a result of their service to their country. 97% of employees at Veterans United Home Loans say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

18. Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.

Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. is a full-service consulting firm that provides a wide range of infrastructure and land development planning and engineering services to both public and private clients. 95% of employees at Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

17. Texas Health Resources

Texas Health Resources is a non-profit health system operating acute care hospitals, physician/primary care offices, surgery centers, specialty care sites, behavioral health and wellness centers, and integrated health campuses across the North Texas region of the United States.

16. Baird

Baird is an employee-owned, international financial services firm with more than $305 billion in client assets. They provide wealth management, capital markets, asset management and private equity services through offices and operating affiliates in the United States, Europe and Asia.

15. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

The Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group, LLC is a San Francisco, California, based hotel and restaurant brand. They operate 62 boutique hotels and 60+ chef-driven restaurants, lounges, and bars in 35 cities across the U.S. 91% of employees at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

14. Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a financial services firm headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. It serves investment clients in the U.S. and Canada, through its branch network of more than 15,000 locations and 19,000 financial advisors. The company currently has relationships with nearly 8 million clients and $1 trillion in assets, under management worldwide. The firm focuses solely on individual investors and small-business owners. 94% of employees at Edward Jones say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. 97% say they believe management would lay people off only as a last resort.

13. Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., is a privately held American supermarket chain. 93% of employees at Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

12. UKG ™ (formerly ULTIMATE SOFTWARE)

Ultimate Kronos Group, commonly known as UKG, is an American multinational technology company. They provide businesses of nearly all sizes with cloud-based human capital management solutions (HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management software) as well as HR service delivery solutions.

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. CarMax has more than 220 stores and more than 25,000 associates nationwide and continues to grow. 87% of employees at CarMax say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. 95% of them say that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome, 90% say management is honest and ethical in its business practices, 90% say their facilities contribute to a good working environment and that they are treated as a full member there regardless of their position, and 89% say they are given the resources and equipment to do their job. Employees say that they love the company’s ability to change, while maintaining their mission and core values.

10. Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT)

They are a publicly-traded, multi-family Real Estate Investment Trust. They provide homes and exceptional customer service to more than 90,000 people across the country. 96% of employees at Camden Property Trust say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. 98% say that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

9. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP)

Pinnacle is a financial services firm that provides a full array of banking, insurance, mortgage and trust and investment services for consumers and businesses interested in a deep relationship with their financial provider. 98% of employees say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company and that management is competent at running the business.

8. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is an upscale casual restaurant chain, an American restaurant company and distributor of cheesecakes based in the United States, known and loved for their extensive menu, generous portions and legendary cheesecakes and other desserts. 90% of employees at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Intuit Inc. is an American business and financial software company that develops and sells financial, accounting, and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, accountants, and individuals. Intuit’s mission is to empower prosperity around the world. They are a global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower more than 50 million consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. 93% of employees at Intuit Inc. say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

6. American Express Company (NYSE: AXP)

The American Express Company (Amex) is a multinational financial services corporation. They are the world's largest global payments network, owning relationships with Card Members and merchants. They provide products and services to customers around the world, process millions of transactions daily, and drive more than $1 trillion in commerce annually. 96% of employees at American Express say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company and that management is competent at running the business.

Disclosure: No positions in American Express (AXP), Intuit (INTU), Carmax (KMX), The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), and Camden Property Trust (CPT). 20 Best Companies To Work for is originally published at Insider Monkey.