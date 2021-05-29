In this article we are going to list the 20 best countries to live and work in 2021. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 10 best countries to live and work in 2021. In a world which is increasingly globalized, people now have the option of working wherever they want, rather than be limited to just their own localities. Of course, this is often not applicable for most people, especially those living in poverty as there are costs associated with moving as well as other considerations, but many people in jobs which have a strong demand in not just their country but globally want to move to places with better opportunities as well as a better standard of living.

Go back a century or even less and most of the top jobs that are available today didn't even exist. Jobs tended to be specialized to their specific locality and traveling large distances could take much longer. Further, the lack of technology meant flexible working hours or even remote working weren't even an idea in people's minds as their application seemed so utterly impossible.

Add to this the fact that the pandemic has completely changed the world as we know it in less than a year. It has now been over a year since a global pandemic was declared, one which often shows signs of abating before rearing its head once more and attacking even more viciously than before. To contain the spread of the virus and the devastation caused by it, most countries have been engaging in lockdowns, on and off depending on the rate of the spread of the virus, which means that most people have either been working from home or not working at all, leading to tens of millions of jobs cuts in just the United States, with many other countries faring just as bad if not worse, even as most countries entered recessions or depression due to economic downturns.

best countries to live and work in 2021

Yuganov Konstantin/Shutterstock.com

However, one thing that Covid-19 may have done is to ensure that new ways of working are embraced by everyone. As most people had to resort to working from home, many companies realized that this might be an excellent idea to employ even when there isn't a pandemic forcing everyone to stay indoors. Flexible timings are also becoming a thing across the world, at least in environments where delivering the task is more important than working 8 or 9 hours a day. Of course, remote working isn't possible for those working in the field or in factories, just like flexible timing isn't possible for those working in shifts in the service industry.

However, for a vast majority of people working in companies in departments such as finance and especially IT, remote working can easily become a way of life. Learning from the pandemic experience, when lockdowns forced companies to find ways to facilitate remote work, many companies, especially tech giants like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has adopted a hybrid work policy, where some people will be working from home and others from the office. To facilitate this, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has started to make some changes in their offices such as providing hardware in conference rooms to facilitate joining meetings online. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) said it won't require workers to come back to the offices even after the pandemic ends, allowing full-time remote work if employees choose to do so. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), whom Fortune magazine named the best company to work for in 2021, went even further and not only delayed planned layoffs amid the pandemic, but also extended pay and benefits and focused on employees' well-being.

On the other hand, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), which had to keep most of its staff on-site, as they are working at fulfillment centers, has said recently that it expects all US corporate office employees to come back to their workplaces in fall. In Europe, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) corporate employees might return to the offices later given the slower vaccination rates. What should also be kept in mind that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), as well as many other companies have an international presence and their offices across the world are considered some of the best in those countries to work in. Another company, which is commonly known as having some of the best offices across the world is Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL). As we go through our list of best countries to live and work in 2021, we'll also mention which companies have a presence there, to help you choose.

Even now, many countries are offering attractive packages to lure people working remotely to move to such places and continue working from there, including Dubai and Maldives. However, many people are also interested in moving to other countries because of a better quality of life, better income and better standards of living. After all, if you live in a country where even after earning a decent salary, you need to save at least 3 month's worth of salary to enjoy a half decent no-frills vacation, the why wouldn't you want to move somewhere where you could earn a lot more?

This is what brings us to our rankings of the best countries to live and work in. We mention both living and working since both of these areas are intrinsic to enjoying life. If you have an excellent job in a country or city where there is little to no infrastructure, poor security and widespread corruption, you still won't be happy. On the other hand, if you live in a country with a high standard of living, but have a dead end job with no scope of growth, no feeling of making a difference and a poor salary to go along with the rest, trust me, it will still not seem worth it, which is why work and living have to work in tandem.

To determine the best countries to live and work in 2021, we referred to a study by BlackTower FM, where we used the statistics provided by the study to calculate our own rankings based on the country's happiness, monthly salary, cost of living index, property price to income ratio and quality of healthcare. So without further ado, sit back and start researching on how to move to these countries if you are so inclined, starting with number 20:

20. Canada

World Happiness ranking: 7.278

Average monthly salary: $2,700

Cost of living index: 67.62

Property price to income ratio: 7.97

Quality of healthcare: 71.58

We start off with Canada, which is one of the most economically and politically stable countries in the world, and is always ready to welcome more immigrants if they have the qualifications that the country is looking for. Canada has many large cities that offer excellent opportunities for work and living, such as Toronto, where Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)'s Google is currently building a huge 18-storey office.

19. United States of America

World Happiness ranking: 6.892

Average monthly salary: $3,900

Cost of living index: 71.05

Property price to income ratio: 3.52

Quality of healthcare: 69.27

Home to some of the biggest companies in the world including Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and many others. However, it is important to note the massive wealth disparity in the country, which may be a turnoff and one of the main reasons that puts the US only on the 19th spot in the list of best countries to live and work in 2021

18. South Korea

World Happiness ranking: 5.895

Average monthly salary: $2,600

Cost of living index: 78.18

Property price to income ratio: 17.31

Quality of healthcare: 81.97

South Korea is home to some major tech giants such as Samsung, one of the biggest companies in the world, and is one of the most developed countries by far in Asia.

Pixabay/Public domain

17. United Kingdom

World Happiness ranking: 7.054

Average monthly salary: $2,700

Cost of living index: 67.28

Property price to income ratio: 10.09

Quality of healthcare: 74.46

While massively affected by the pandemic, the UK is still one of the best countries to live and work in 2021, with London one of the biggest business centers in the world, and hosts a lot of huge companies. Additionally, being one of the top global economies, means that there are a lot of companies that would be happy to welcome you as their employee including these some of the fastest growing UK companies.

Most Racist Countries Against Blacks in the World

photo.ua/Shutterstock.com

16. Germany

World Happiness ranking: 6.985

Average monthly salary: $3,000

Cost of living index: 65.26

Property price to income ratio: 9.38

Quality of healthcare: 73.32

Germany is one of the strongest economies in Europe, and the world as well. It is known for its manufacturing sector and automobile sector, as well as strong labor laws.

25 Fastest Growing Mid Size Cities in the US

canadastock/Shutterstock.com

15. Ireland

World Happiness ranking: 7.021

Average monthly salary: $3,000

Cost of living index: 75.91

Property price to income ratio: 7.49

Quality of healthcare: 51.89

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was ranked as the best company to work for in Ireland, and Dublin is the best possible city to move to in Ireland. Additionally's Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) have some of their nicest offices located in Dublin.

15 Best Countries to Immigrate for Indian Doctors

James Kennedy NI/Shutterstock.com

14. Austria

World Happiness ranking: 7.246

Average monthly salary: $2,650

Cost of living index: 70.38

Property price to income ratio: 10.88

Quality of healthcare: 78.73

Next in line in our list of best countries to live and work in 2021 is Austria. This landlocked European country is an incredibly popular tourist destination, as well as a perfect city for expats to move to.

15 Oldest Countries and Nations In the World

Pixabay/Public Domain

13. France

World Happiness ranking: 6.592

Average monthly salary: $2,700

Cost of living index: 74.14

Property price to income ratio: 13.04

Quality of healthcare: 79.99

France is one of the most visited countries in the world as well as one of the most economically developed countries with some big companies operating here, including Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), one of the biggest biotech companies in the world. That's why France ranks 13th in our list of best countries to live and work in 2021.

Countries that Produce the Most Cars

12. Japan

World Happiness ranking: 5.886

Average monthly salary: $2,900

Cost of living index: 83.35

Property price to income ratio: 13

Quality of healthcare: 81.14

One of the most, if not the most, developed countries in Asia and in fact the world, is Japan, with some of the biggest tech companies operating there such as Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Pixabay/Public domain

11. New Zealand

World Happiness ranking: 7.307

Average monthly salary: $3,000

Cost of living index: 72.53

Property price to income ratio: 8.52

Quality of healthcare: 73.81

New Zealand is known for its excellent governance which has raised the standards of living for its citizens even further and hence, earned a place in the list of the best places to live and work in 2021.

Please continue to see the top 10 best countries to live and work in 2021.

