21 best Easter basket gifts for teens of 2023

Best Easter gifts for teens

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Does your teenager think they’re too cool for the Easter Bunny? They won’t when they see their amazing Easter gift basket this year. We’ve got a varied collection of teen-approved gifts and trinkets that are perfect Easter basket gift ideas for teens—and there’s no sugar here! (We figure you don’t need much help with that part.)

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

We’ve rounded up teen trends including LED lights, bubble tea and ASMR. But our 2023 list also has classics like gel pens, a beach towel and that old standby, cash. Your teenager will be thrilled that Peter Cottontail still pays them a springtime visit.

1. For the one who wants cash: A money maze

Best Easter gifts: money maze puzzle box

We all know that teenagers love cash, but it can feel impersonal to just give bills. This money maze puzzle puts some pizazz in their basket, with the added bonus of making your teen work for that money.

$10 at Amazon

2. For the one who likes to write: Spring Floral Journal

Best Easter gifts: Spring Floral Journal

Put one of these beautiful spring-inspired journals in their Easter basket to encourage their love of the written word. It has 150 lined pages just waiting to be filled, and a pretty bookmark ribbon to ensure that they never lose their place in their work-in-progress.

$18 at Shutterfly

3. For the one who likes to stay on trend: Cloud Slippers

Best Easter gifts: Cloud Slippers

While trends come and go, this comfy footwear is still popular with the teen set. Put a colorful pair in their Easter basket and you may just restore your "cool mom" cred.

Dubbed cloud slippers because the squishy material makes one feel as though they're walking on clouds, these come in a variety of colors to please even the pickiest teen.

From $24 at Amazon

4. For the one who likes to stay hydrated: Stanley Quencher H2.0 tumbler

Best Easter gifts: Stanley tumbler

The must-have item for the tween and teen set, the colorful—and gigantic—Stanley Quencher H2.0 tumbler keeps liquids cold for 11 hours or hot for seven.

Story continues

Teens who drive will love that the tapered bottom fits into their car's cup holders, and any teen who discovers one of these in their Easter basket will be thrilled.

$50 at Stanley

5. For the one with a trendy room: LED lights

Best Easter gifts: LED strip lights

LED room lights are a big teen trend, and thus a welcome Easter basket addition. This set includes 32.8 ft. of multicolor LED lighting in two strips, which can be controlled with the included remote.

$26 at Amazon

6. For the one who plays guitar: Guitar Pick Punch

Best Easter gifts: Guitar Pick Punch

For the teen who spends all of their spare time picking out songs on the guitar, you can't go wrong with a Guitar Pick Punch.

They'll love crafting DIY guitar picks out of the colorful material, and it even comes with a nifty leather storage case keychain so they'll always have a personalized guitar pick at hand for spontaneous band practices.

$24 at Amazon

7. For the one who loves taking photos: A new Kodak camera

Best Easter gifts: Kodak Step Instant Print digital camera

The Kodak Step camera prints instantly and it’s got everything a teenager could want. There’s a 10-second timer and a micro SD card that holds up to 128GB.

And we can’t forget filters! Teens can print photos in black and white, color, or sepia tones and even opt for a border.

$70 at Amazon

8. For the one with a sense of humor: My Face socks

Best Easter gifts: My Face Socks

Even the surliest teen will chuckle when they find a pair of My Face Socks sticking out of their Easter basket.

Upload your favorite photo of your teen, pick a colorful background, and in just a few days you'll receive a pair of silly socks right at your door. Your teen is sure to get plenty of laughter from their friends about these, and isn't that kind of the point?

$16 at My Face Socks

9. For the one with big feelings: A Big Life Journal

Best Easter gifts: Big Life Journal

The prompts in the Big Life Journal are geared toward cultivating emotional resilience—what teen couldn’t use some of that? Help your teen navigate their emotions with fun journal prompts. This science-based journal also helps with goal-setting and developing a growth mindset.

$25 at Amazon

10. For the one who has a green thumb: Disco Ball Planter

Best Easter gifts: Disco Ball Planter

Encourage a hobby other than staring at their phone with this retro-chic Disco Ball Planter. Teens will love the classic Studio 54 vibe as well as deciding where to hang it so that it catches the most light.

Add a bag of indoor potting soil and a gift card to your local bursery for a fun, green-thumb-themed Easter basket.

$30 at Amazon

11. For the one who just got their license: Tire Pressure Gauge

Best Easter gifts: Tire Pressure Gauge

If you're putting together an Easter basket for a new driver, a Tire Pressure Gauge is the perfect gift to include. A practical item that every driver should own and know how to use, this is something that's much more useful than another chocolate bunny.

Spend a few extra minutes on Easter Sunday afternoon showing your teen how to properly use their new gauge so they'll be well-versed for when they need to do it solo.

$11 at Amazon

12. For the one who loves a challenge: A GraviTrax game

Best Easter gifts: GraviTrax

Teenagers who enjoy building and engineering will love GraviTrax PRO, the latest iteration of the popular marble run game. The Vertical Starter Set includes 153 pieces for your teen to build a complex marble run structure using towers, walls and more. It’s pricey, but it’s also hours of brain-building fun!

$44 at Amazon

13. For the one who sips boba: DIY bubble tea

Best Easter gifts: DIY bubble tea

Going out for Taiwanese bubble tea, or boba tea, is a popular teenage pastime. With this cool DIY Boba kit, they can make their own sweet drinks at home (much more pandemic-friendly). The kit includes two tea flavors (rooibos chai and classic black), tapioca pearls, and two stainless steel straws. Just add milk.

$40 at Uncommon Goods

14. For the one who’s a little stressed: A glittery squeeze ball

Best Easter gifts: Squeeze ball

The Arggh! ball is so satisfying to squish and squeeze—it’s a fun Easter basket addition. The glittery 4-inch orb is perfect for fidgeters and anyone who needs a little help focusing. Available in blue, pink, and yellow.

$10 at Amazon

15. For the one who likes self care: Da Bomb Bath Fairy Bomb

Best Easter gifts: Da Bomb Bath Fairy Bomb

Perfectly-sized to fit in an Easter basket, the Da Bomb Bath Fairy Bomb smells like Buttercups and hides a magical surprise inside. Phthalate, Paraben and SLS-free, this is self-care that your teen will love and that you can feel good about.

$10 at Amazon

16. For the one who’s into ASMR: Surprise sensory pods

Best Easter gifts: Sensory pods

Open one of these pods to reveal a surprise sensory toy—it could be something to pull, twist, or shake. The pods are designed to create an ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) experience with different movements, textures, and sounds.

$14 at Walmart

17. For the one who’s a beach bunny: An art-inspired towel

Best Easter gifts: Beach towel

This beach towel has a cool, midcentury-inspired sun design, making it the perfect accessory for summer pool parties and beach days.

$50 at Society 6

18. For the one who doodles: Gel pens

Best Easter gifts: Gel pens

This Yoobi gel pen set contains 50 different colored gel pens—a major score for an artistic teen. Bonus: For every product purchased, Yoobi donates one to a U.S. classroom in need.

$19 at Amazon

19. For the one who always has chapped lips: Lanolips

Our favorite ointment.

Spring may be in the air, but lips are still liable to get dry and chapped even as temperatures rise. A tube of Lanolips 101 Ointment will help heal their winter season rough spots and soothe a cracked mouth.

Just the right size to stash in their backpack, fanny pack or sports bag, no teen can have too many tubes of this classic ointment, so put a few in their Easter basket.

$17 at Lanolips

20. For the one who loves board games: Surprise Monopoly tokens

Best Easter gifts: Surprise Monopoly tokens

Take their board game competition to the next level with a Monopoly Surprise cube. Each cube contains five surprises, including new Monopoly game tokens and exclusive coins.

$12 at Walmart

21. For the social media star: A Wildflower phone case

Best Easter gifts: Phone case

Teen favorite Wildflower has trendy phone cases that are perfect for tucking into baskets. The Flames case comes in lavender, pink, green, and red. We suggest a pastel design to coordinate with the Easter eggs.

From $10 at Wildflower

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 20 best Easter basket gifts for teens of 2023