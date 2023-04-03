21 best Easter basket gifts for teens of 2023
Does your teenager think they’re too cool for the Easter Bunny? They won’t when they see their amazing Easter gift basket this year. We’ve got a varied collection of teen-approved gifts and trinkets that are perfect Easter basket gift ideas for teens—and there’s no sugar here! (We figure you don’t need much help with that part.)
We’ve rounded up teen trends including LED lights, bubble tea and ASMR. But our 2023 list also has classics like gel pens, a beach towel and that old standby, cash. Your teenager will be thrilled that Peter Cottontail still pays them a springtime visit.
1. For the one who wants cash: A money maze
We all know that teenagers love cash, but it can feel impersonal to just give bills. This money maze puzzle puts some pizazz in their basket, with the added bonus of making your teen work for that money.
2. For the one who likes to write: Spring Floral Journal
Put one of these beautiful spring-inspired journals in their Easter basket to encourage their love of the written word. It has 150 lined pages just waiting to be filled, and a pretty bookmark ribbon to ensure that they never lose their place in their work-in-progress.
3. For the one who likes to stay on trend: Cloud Slippers
While trends come and go, this comfy footwear is still popular with the teen set. Put a colorful pair in their Easter basket and you may just restore your "cool mom" cred.
Dubbed cloud slippers because the squishy material makes one feel as though they're walking on clouds, these come in a variety of colors to please even the pickiest teen.
4. For the one who likes to stay hydrated: Stanley Quencher H2.0 tumbler
The must-have item for the tween and teen set, the colorful—and gigantic—Stanley Quencher H2.0 tumbler keeps liquids cold for 11 hours or hot for seven.
Teens who drive will love that the tapered bottom fits into their car's cup holders, and any teen who discovers one of these in their Easter basket will be thrilled.
5. For the one with a trendy room: LED lights
LED room lights are a big teen trend, and thus a welcome Easter basket addition. This set includes 32.8 ft. of multicolor LED lighting in two strips, which can be controlled with the included remote.
6. For the one who plays guitar: Guitar Pick Punch
For the teen who spends all of their spare time picking out songs on the guitar, you can't go wrong with a Guitar Pick Punch.
They'll love crafting DIY guitar picks out of the colorful material, and it even comes with a nifty leather storage case keychain so they'll always have a personalized guitar pick at hand for spontaneous band practices.
7. For the one who loves taking photos: A new Kodak camera
The Kodak Step camera prints instantly and it’s got everything a teenager could want. There’s a 10-second timer and a micro SD card that holds up to 128GB.
And we can’t forget filters! Teens can print photos in black and white, color, or sepia tones and even opt for a border.
8. For the one with a sense of humor: My Face socks
Even the surliest teen will chuckle when they find a pair of My Face Socks sticking out of their Easter basket.
Upload your favorite photo of your teen, pick a colorful background, and in just a few days you'll receive a pair of silly socks right at your door. Your teen is sure to get plenty of laughter from their friends about these, and isn't that kind of the point?
9. For the one with big feelings: A Big Life Journal
The prompts in the Big Life Journal are geared toward cultivating emotional resilience—what teen couldn’t use some of that? Help your teen navigate their emotions with fun journal prompts. This science-based journal also helps with goal-setting and developing a growth mindset.
10. For the one who has a green thumb: Disco Ball Planter
Encourage a hobby other than staring at their phone with this retro-chic Disco Ball Planter. Teens will love the classic Studio 54 vibe as well as deciding where to hang it so that it catches the most light.
Add a bag of indoor potting soil and a gift card to your local bursery for a fun, green-thumb-themed Easter basket.
11. For the one who just got their license: Tire Pressure Gauge
If you're putting together an Easter basket for a new driver, a Tire Pressure Gauge is the perfect gift to include. A practical item that every driver should own and know how to use, this is something that's much more useful than another chocolate bunny.
Spend a few extra minutes on Easter Sunday afternoon showing your teen how to properly use their new gauge so they'll be well-versed for when they need to do it solo.
12. For the one who loves a challenge: A GraviTrax game
Teenagers who enjoy building and engineering will love GraviTrax PRO, the latest iteration of the popular marble run game. The Vertical Starter Set includes 153 pieces for your teen to build a complex marble run structure using towers, walls and more. It’s pricey, but it’s also hours of brain-building fun!
13. For the one who sips boba: DIY bubble tea
Going out for Taiwanese bubble tea, or boba tea, is a popular teenage pastime. With this cool DIY Boba kit, they can make their own sweet drinks at home (much more pandemic-friendly). The kit includes two tea flavors (rooibos chai and classic black), tapioca pearls, and two stainless steel straws. Just add milk.
14. For the one who’s a little stressed: A glittery squeeze ball
The Arggh! ball is so satisfying to squish and squeeze—it’s a fun Easter basket addition. The glittery 4-inch orb is perfect for fidgeters and anyone who needs a little help focusing. Available in blue, pink, and yellow.
15. For the one who likes self care: Da Bomb Bath Fairy Bomb
Perfectly-sized to fit in an Easter basket, the Da Bomb Bath Fairy Bomb smells like Buttercups and hides a magical surprise inside. Phthalate, Paraben and SLS-free, this is self-care that your teen will love and that you can feel good about.
16. For the one who’s into ASMR: Surprise sensory pods
Open one of these pods to reveal a surprise sensory toy—it could be something to pull, twist, or shake. The pods are designed to create an ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) experience with different movements, textures, and sounds.
17. For the one who’s a beach bunny: An art-inspired towel
This beach towel has a cool, midcentury-inspired sun design, making it the perfect accessory for summer pool parties and beach days.
18. For the one who doodles: Gel pens
This Yoobi gel pen set contains 50 different colored gel pens—a major score for an artistic teen. Bonus: For every product purchased, Yoobi donates one to a U.S. classroom in need.
19. For the one who always has chapped lips: Lanolips
Spring may be in the air, but lips are still liable to get dry and chapped even as temperatures rise. A tube of Lanolips 101 Ointment will help heal their winter season rough spots and soothe a cracked mouth.
Just the right size to stash in their backpack, fanny pack or sports bag, no teen can have too many tubes of this classic ointment, so put a few in their Easter basket.
20. For the one who loves board games: Surprise Monopoly tokens
Take their board game competition to the next level with a Monopoly Surprise cube. Each cube contains five surprises, including new Monopoly game tokens and exclusive coins.
21. For the social media star: A Wildflower phone case
Teen favorite Wildflower has trendy phone cases that are perfect for tucking into baskets. The Flames case comes in lavender, pink, green, and red. We suggest a pastel design to coordinate with the Easter eggs.
