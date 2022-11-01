20 best experience gifts for someone who has everything

The best unique gifts and experiences for 2022

With the holiday season here, it's time to start thinking of a gift that tops last years! Give the gift of experience so your loved ones can build lasting memories. Though you can find the perfect gifts for mom or your sister, sometimes it's hard to find something special for loved ones that can be hard to shop for.

That's why we've rounded up the best unique gifts and experiences for your favorite person. From the ultimate popcorn variety set for movie night lovers to Rei kayak lessons for nature lovers, there's something here for every kind of person on your list to shop for.

Travel experiences

Food and drink experiences

Experiences for homebodies

Adventurous experiences

Creative experiences

Concert and sporting experiences

Travel experiences

1. For the traveler: Booking.com

The best unique and experiences gifts for 2022: Booking.com gift

Does your favorite person love traveling? Give them the unforgettable gift of a hotel stay in their favorite destination, whether it be a big city, small beach town or somewhere remote. You can book a villa in Orlando or Myrtle Beach or five-star hotels in Los Angeles, Maui, Sydney and more.

Stays at Booking.com

2. For the relaxer: Resort Pass gift card

The best unique and experiences gifts for 2022: Resort Pass

Give your giftee a daycation with a gift card from Resort Pass. They can browse through hotels and resorts in different locations in the US, Mexico, Bermuda and more. Your giftee can choose to enjoy fantastic water parks in Texas or relax by the beach in Hawaii.

From $50 at Resort Pass

4. For activity seekers: Airbnb experiences

The best unique and experiences gifts for 2022: Airbnb

Airbnb experiences will be unforgettable! Give your loved ones the gift of experiencing an activity in their respective city. They can learn how to salsa dance, design T-shirts, take a hot air balloon ride and more.

Experiences at Airbnb

Food and drink experiences

5. For the one who likes learning new skills: Uncommon Goods experiences

The best unique gifts and experiences for 2022: Uncommon goods class

Choose from a variety of experience gifts from Uncommon Goods. Whatever interests your giftee has, you'll find them here, from learning how to bake the Scandinavian way to how to make bubble tea. Your favorite foodie will be thrilled with this gift.

6. For the wine lover: Winc wine subscription

The best unique gifts and experiences for 2022: Winc subscription

Your favorite wine lover will enjoy a subscription to Winc. Choose between a one, two or three month subscription, and your giftee will receive merlot, chardonnay rosé and more. Our editor loves Winc's ability to find delicious wine that suits your interests.

From $60 at Winc

7. For the coffee lover: Driftaway virtual coffee tasting

The best unique gifts and experiences for 2022: Driftaway coffee subscription

Give the gift of coffee with a Driftaway subscription to your favorite coffee lover. It's one of our favorite coffee subscriptions because it has extremely accurate tasting notes. Your giftee can expand their palate with a collection of freshly roasted and curated single-origin beans with in-depth taste. The virtual tastings are done all in the comfort of their home!

Gifts at Driftaway Coffee

Experience gifts for homebodies

8. For the new skills learner: MasterClass subscription

Your giftee can learn from experts in their field right from home! Give the gift of a subscription to MasterClass where the worlds best teach their skills. We love MasterClass for lighting that spark inside you. From learning how to song write from John Legend to creating a personal brand for yourself from Kris Jenner, there's a skill set for anyone.

$15 a month at MasterClass

9. For the mystery lover: Hunt a killer subscription

The best uniques gifts and experiences for 2022: Hunt a Killer subscription

Our editor is hooked on the Hunt a Killer subscription because of the fun and immersive experience. Each interactive mystery box will be filled with clues from a fictional cold case murder which you will then solve over six months. Give the gift of mystery with a subscription to Hunt a Killer!

From $28 a month at Hunt a Killer

10. For the movie night lover: A popcorn variety set

The best unique gifts and experiences for 2022: Popcorn set

Amp up movie night with this Urban Accents popcorn variety set! Flavors include white cheddar, sweet and salty kettle corn, chili lime, buttery caramel and sizzling sriracha gourmet. It's the perfect foodie gift.

$22 at Amazon

Adventurous experiences

11. For the exciting family game night lover: Adventure Challenge scratch-off book

The best unique gifts and experiences for 2022: Adventure book

Boring family board game nights are a thing of the past! Find 50 exciting family adventures and challenges like baking an apple pie blindfolded or painting on a unique canvas with The Adventure Challenge Scratch-off Book. You'll have a wonderful scrapbook filled with the best memories.

$60 at Amazon

12. For the kayaker: Rei Kayak lessons

The best unique gifts and experiences for 2022: Kayak lessons

Does your giftee have an interest in kayaking? Gift them with a Rei kayaking class with options in Arizona, Colorado and more. The tours will take them through beautiful lakes and rivers.

From $79 at Rei

13. For the nature lover: Rei America The Beautiful Pass

The best unique gifts and experiences for 2022: Rei pass

Gift your loved one a Rei America Pass that allows them access to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the country, including all of Rei's national parks. Your giftee will be able to explore nature's beauty with ease.

$80 at Rei

14. For the risk taker: Tinggly adrenaline experiences

The best unique gifts and experiences for 2022: Tinggly

Know someone who likes to live on the edge? Then give them an adrenaline-filled gift and plant trees with a Tinggly gift box. They can choose one of 100s of fantastic activities to try, around the world, at a time and place that suits them.

From $89 at Tinggly

Creative experiences

15. For the artist: Art classes

The best unique gifts and experiences for 2022: Skillshare

Is your giftee interested in art? Then give them the gift of an art class from Skillshare, with options like drawing, watercolor or painting. They can join students and learn basic painting skills or 3D drawing and perspective.

From $32 a month at Skillshare

16. For the writer: Calligraphy starter set

The best unique gifts and experiences for 2022: Calligraphy set

Give your giftee the craft of learning how to write calligraphy with this Amalia Calligraphy set. Choose from different pen holders like pink pearl, blue coral, mint leaf and more. The contents are curated for beginners and are stunningly packed!

From $107 at Etsy

17. For the muscian: Guitar lessons

The best unique gifts and experiences for 2022: Guitar lessons

Has a loved one always wanted to learn how to play guitar? Look no further than a subscription to Fender. Whether your giftee has two hours or two minutes, they've got lessons that fit their schedule and a personalized path so they can track their progress and play on their own time.

$10 a month at Fender

Concerts and sporting events

18. For the concert goer: Stubhub gift card

The best unique gifts and experiences for 2022: Stubhub gift card

If your giftee loves attending concerts, sports events, theatre shows and more, then give them the gift of experiencing a fun night or day out. With tickets from Stub Hub, you can get your favorite person seats at a football game or a comedy show.

Tickets at Stub Hub

19. For the entertainment lover: Ticket City tickets

With a TicketCity ticket, your loved one can go to their favorite concert or sporting event. TicketCity offers tickets to over 100,000 events so you can easily find something your giftee will appreciate.

Tickets at TicketCity

20. For the event lover: Ticket Master tickets

The best unique gifts and experiences for 2022: Ticketmaster tickets

Give the gift of live with tickets from Ticketmaster! Choose from various events and top attractions throughout the U.S., so whether you’re shopping for a fan of music, comedy, theater, sports or festivals, they've got you covered. It's the perfect gift for anyone.

Tickets at Ticketmaster

