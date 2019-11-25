The 20 Best Gifts for The Mandalorian-Watching, Lightsaber-Toting Star Wars Fans

With The Mandalorian hitting Disney+ and The Rise of Skywalker slated for theaters on December 20, it’s a great time to be a Star Wars fan. And as the number of shows and movies continues to grow, so does the range of galaxy-themed gifts. But between collectible figurines and Lego sets to Le Creuset cookware and concept art to hang in your home, sorting through the plethora of merch out there can be overwhelming. So we found the best gifts that’ll fit fans of all ages—whether you’re shopping for a long-time fan or just trying to get your kid to join you as a Star Wars nerd.