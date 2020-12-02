20 of the best gifts under $50 from QVC

Tanner Saunders, Reviewed
·8 min read
20 of the best gifts under $50 from QVC

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

You’ve probably heard of QVC, the shopping channel that introduces you to products you didn’t know you needed on live TV. Whether you’re familiar with the channel or not, the shopping platform’s website is an incredible destination for holiday gifts, especially if you’re looking for a deal.

From wireless headphones to diamond necklaces, we’ve rounded up some of the absolute best gifts you can find on QVC—all for under $50. So if you’re shopping for your mom or daughter, dad or dog, or maybe even just for yourself, there’s something for everyone on this list. The best part? Many of these gifts are at Black Friday prices, so you can save even more on your purchase.

1. The perfect kitchen tool for chopping and blending

The perfect kitchen gift.
The perfect kitchen gift.

If the person on your list is a wiz in the kitchen or just getting started, a handy chopping tool is a great gift. The Ninja Storm is a compact food processor and blender that can craft perfect smoothies or help during prep before cooking. Holding up to 40 ounces, this gift has dishwasher safe parts, a non-slip base, and comes in a bunch of fun colors to match any kitchen design.

Get the Ninja Storm for $29.98

2. The perfect slippers for the man in your life

Warm up your man&#39;s feet this year.
Warm up your man's feet this year.

Is there a better time to have a fresh pair of slippers than the holidays? No, the answer is now. This pair from Sketchers has a faux-fur lining, a one-inch heel, and a rubber bottom so they can be worn outside in a pinch. One QVC shopper claims “these slippers are like wearing a furry tennis shoe.”

Get these Sketchers faux-fur slippers for $41.46

3. The perfect slippers for the woman in your life

These faux-fur slippers glitter like the holidays.
These faux-fur slippers glitter like the holidays.

Like I said before, the holiday season is really the best time to have a pair of nice slippers. For the lady in your life this pair from Dearfoam has a gray faux-fur lining, suede body, and rubber soles—not to mention the shiny, metallic finish glitters like the ornaments on the tree.

Get the Dearfoam moccasin slippers for $37.80

4. A blanket you can wear around the house

It&#39;s a blanket and a hoodie.
It's a blanket and a hoodie.

Continuing with the theme of ultimate holiday comfort, can the experience really be complete without a blanket? How about a blanket you can wear? Meet the Comfy, a warm and cozy combination hoodie/blanket. It’s machine-washable, has a giant front pocket to keep your hands warm, zips up at the top, and comes in six different colors and patterns to fit everyone’s style.

Get this wearable blanket for $39.98

5. NFL-themed wireless earbuds to “sport” your favorite team

Rep your favorite team in your ears.
Rep your favorite team in your ears.

There are plenty of ways to support your favorite team, but why not listen to the big game on a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones that rep your team's logo? From the Broncos to the Giants, these headphones will give you up to three hours of listening time before needing to be returned to the case for a charge. The case itself is charged via USB and the headphones also have a built-in microphone so you can answer calls on the go.

Get the True Wireless earbuds with charging case for $47.85

6. A classic jukebox with modern technology

The gift of music is always a good choice.
The gift of music is always a good choice.

Give the gift of music this year with this Crosley jukebox with FM radio and Bluetooth so you can pump your own favorite tunes into the room. Designed to look like a vintage system with flipping tile cards, this portable system charges with a USB cord and provides sound from a full-range speaker.

Get the Crosley diner jukebox with Bluetooth for $45.42

7. A memory foam table stand to make it easier to lounge

A gift for people who love to use their iPad.
A gift for people who love to use their iPad.

A handy gift for people who like to spend time reading or working in bed, this memory foam table stand is perfect for propping up an iPad or book, and has two different positions for multiple viewing angles. Place it in your lap on the couch or in the passenger seat of the car for some extra support, and store charging cords, magazines, and more in the two handy pockets.

Get the memory foam table stand for $19.98

8. A real-life Star Wars Character to hold in your arms

For the &#34;Star Wars&#34; fan in your life.
For the "Star Wars" fan in your life.

Whether the Mandalorian fan in your life is seven or seventy, this 11-inch plush Baby Yoda toy is the perfect gift. Squeezable and huggable, it’s perfect to take out of the packaging to play with or to put somewhere safe as a collectible item. As one reviewer put it, “THIS LITTLE BUGGER LOVES TO SNUGGLE,” and really that’s the gift that keeps on giving. Note that this particular model is being sold "as-is," which indicates it may be a customer return or display model.

Get the “Star Wars” The Child plush toy for $17.50

9. A Heated foot massager that’s like an at-home spa

Bring the spa home with this gift.
Bring the spa home with this gift.

For a lot of people this year, going to the spa isn’t in the books. But that doesn’t mean a spa-like treatment can’t come to you. HoMedics makes a ton of popular relaxation and wellness products, like this foot massager that combines soothing heat therapy with rotating-massager heads for a recharging and revitalizing experience for your feet. Controllable with the toes, this handy device is just as easy to operate as it is to store.

Get the Aurora Shiatsu Foot Massager for $44.98

10. Give the gift of healthy teeth

Help them help themselves this holiday season.
Help them help themselves this holiday season.

A fancy toothbrush is a perfect gift to give the person you know just won’t ever buy one for themselves. The Soniclean Pro 4800 is the perfect package that includes a charging base and 12 brush heads, while the toothbrush itself has a two-minute timer and four different brushing modes. It also comes in six different color combos to fit anyone’s taste.

Get the Soniclean Pro 4800 for $39.96

11. A cute gift bag set from Vera Bradley

This kit has two handy catch-all bags.
This kit has two handy catch-all bags.

Vera Bradley bags are popular for their iconic prints and patterns. For the organized traveler in your life, this kit comes with two drawstring ditty bags — a sort of catch-all bag — in a clear case. It’s perfect to toss in your suitcase for dirty clothes, leave in the car for a last-minute shopping trip, or just keep in the closet for those moments when you never know you’re going to need to pack something up.

Get the Vera Bradley Mini Ditty gift set for $48

12. Handy packing cubes to make organizing for a trip easier than ever

The perfect gift for the traveler in your life.
The perfect gift for the traveler in your life.

Packing cubes are the ultimate gift for the person in your life who is always traveling. They help keep suitcases organized and manageable, no matter how long the trip. This polyester set comes with five different zippable bags to organize items large to small. Even better, it comes in a variety of fun and classic colors to match any luggage set.

Get the Triforce 5-piece set packing cubes for $33.62

13. A fancy shower head for a hotel-worthy experience

Make their bathroom feel like a luxury hotel.
Make their bathroom feel like a luxury hotel.

One room where you can’t go wrong in terms of gift-giving is the bathroom, and this luxury shower head will make your loved one’s shower feel like a 5-star hotel. The shower head features a removable “hair wand” with three different spray settings for a relaxing shower that cleans and massages at the same time. The mounted shower head has nine different settings, creating the most customizable shower experience ever.

Get the Waterpick hair wand shower system for $49.95

14. A fun, scientific gift for kids and kids at heart

Science is also a great gift this year.
Science is also a great gift this year.

If you’re shopping for someone younger this year, give them an educational gift that’s also fun. The Stomp Rocket comes with three launchable rockets that are propelled into the sky by jumping on the pad. Once projected the stunt planes do loops and other tricks, creating hours of entertainment.

Get the Stomp Rocket for $29.64

15. A reversible sheet set perfect for students

This sheet set is perfect for college students.
This sheet set is perfect for college students.

Sheets are home items that just don’t get enough love — especially for college kids. These 600-thread-count sheets are reversible so you can have two different color options to choose from. They’re also made from an extremely soft, cotton-polyester blend that’s machine washable and long-lasting. Each set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and four pillowcases (except for the twin, which comes with two).

Get the Home Reflections sheet set for $39.96

16. Individually-wrapped sticky buns for anyone with a sweet tooth

Sweets are always a good gift.
Sweets are always a good gift.

Turns out QVC really does sell everything — even desert. This sweet treat comes with 14 individually wrapped sticky buns from Jimmy the Baker. With the holidays looking so different for many of us this year, this could be the ultimate way to send a warm, sugary treat to the person you love the most.

Get Jimmy the Baker’s individually-wrapped sticky buns for $44.54

17. A beautiful ring that's surprisingly affordable

This diamond ring shines like the holiday season.
This diamond ring shines like the holiday season.

Jewelry is always a good gift, but it doesn’t have to be expensive to look expensive. This stunning ring is made with platinum plating over sterling silver, Diamonique simulated diamond, and an intricate design that will turn people’s heads wherever she goes.

Get the Diamonique round with cushion halo milgrain ring for $41.63

18. Diamond-like studded earrings for a beautiful shine

These diamond-looking earrings look like the real thing.
These diamond-looking earrings look like the real thing.

To match the ring, why not toss in a pair of diamond-like earrings? This 100-facet, 3-carat set is made with Diamonique simulated diamond, polished platinum over sterling silver, and set in a beautiful gift box that’s ready to go for the holidays.

Get the Diamonique 100-facet studded earrings for $28.33

19. A gift set with luxury body creams for a proper pamper

The perfect gift set.
The perfect gift set.

This 4-piece holiday gift bag set has a little bit of everything for the holidays: two body cloud creams in warm cashmere and gingerbread man scents, and two bathroom sprays in the same scents. Even better, it’s already gift wrapped so the heavy lifting is already done for you.

Get the Philosophy 4-piece holiday set for $43.98

20. Cuddl Duds for the one whose feet are always cold

These fuzzy socks make the perfect stocking stuffer.
These fuzzy socks make the perfect stocking stuffer.

Socks make for a timeless holiday gift, especially when you opt for a warm and fluffy pair, like this set from Cuddl Duds. They're made with faux sherpa lining, so they'll hold up to cold winters. This set comes with five pairs of socks, so you can gift them all to one person, or spread the love among your friends and family.

Get the Cuddle Duds Faux Sherpa Cozy Lined socks for $32.98

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 20 of the best gifts under $50 from QVC

