20 of the best Mother's Day gifts from QVC for every type of mom

It’s hard to thank mom for everything she’s done for you and it’s absolutely impossible to repay her for the gift of life. However, it is possible to at least give her the perfect present. Her definition of perfect might mean an expensive kitchen item she’s been too cheap to buy herself, products that create an at-home spa experience, or a savvy tech gadget that keeps the family connected. And if that’s not enough, there’s always a wine subscription. She’ll absolutely love these useful gifts and think of you every time she uses them. Best of all, you can find them all in one place–right at QVC.

1. For the one who’s sentimental: A personalized necklace

Personalize a keepsake she'll always keep close.

If you want that sweet gift that will make her go, “aww,” this is it. New moms will especially love this dog tag that has an engraved handprint. It can even be customized with a name up to eight characters. The gold plated chain is easily wearable on its own or if mom is into layering a few other necklaces, it works perfectly.

Get the 24K Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Handprint Dog Tag for $130.91

2. For the one who needs to unwind: This portable massage gun

This massage gun packs a punch.

There’s a likelihood that mom is a little tired, maybe even a bit stressed, so weekly massages wouldn’t hurt. But that’s an unlikely and expensive appointment mom might not be able to keep up with. Instead, gift her Theragun’s mini massager. Though it’s compact, less than six inches and 1.5 pounds, it packs a punch with three speeds. It ranked highly in our list of the best massage guns, as we liked its ergonomic grip and compact size that's ideal for traveling. She can work out those sore muscles or stiffness and the rechargeable battery makes it super portable.

Get the Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massager with Attachments for $199

3. For the new mom: A stylish way to organize baby’s firsts

This is a chic storage solution for all the baby keepsakes.

Moms who want to keep everything (but do so in an organized way) will find this keepsake box helpful. It features pull out drawers for storage and the sheet of pre-made labels include the first pair of shoes, locket of hair, first teeth, hospital mementos, and more. This is a chic storage solution for those sentimental things that she’s not ready to part with just yet.

Get the Savor Baby Edition Keepsake Box for $90.15

4. For the person who wants to get moving: A sleek fitness tracker

Keep tabs on fitness progress.

The slim design of this Garmin device makes it an attractive gift for anyone who needs a tracker that’s not so bulky or that blends in with other daily accessories. This keeps tabs on sleep activity, stress levels, calories burned, and physical activities like workouts and steps taken. This model is especially great for active moms who would want to keep their tracker on while swimming or at the beach, since it’s water resistant. We chose it as favorite affordable pick in our roundup of the best fitness trackers due to its handy features like connected GPS, automatic activity and sleep tracking, and stress monitoring.

Get the Garmin vivosmart 4 Activity Tracker for $109.96

5. For the one who loves relaxing: This remote controlled diffuser

Add a spa-like atmosphere to your home.

This ceramic and wood diffuser sure is small, but it does a lot. It operates for up to ten hours, has color-changing lights, and emits relaxing sounds. This is truly like having a mini spa experience from the comfort of home, according to nearly 100 customers who have given it a solid 4-star rating. Mom will love adding a few drops of her favorite essential oils (the kit includes three 2ml scents) to set the mood for a bubble bath or just on a day when she wants the house to smell amazing.

Get the HoMedics Ellia Gather Aroma Diffuser for $99.99

6. For the homebody: A soft, lengthy throw to wrap up in

Keep cozy and warm.

Barefoot Dreams makes some of the coziest throws, robes, loungewear ever. We tested the brand to confirm it lived up to the hype, which it totally did, so there's no need to hesitate adding this soft throw to mom’s collection. The blue and white design is sure to work for a variety of decor styles and look great folded over any couch or foot of a bed. And when she’s ready to snuggle up after a long day, the super soft microfiber material, which measures 54-inches wide by 72-inches tall, will be exactly what she needs.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Throw for $165

7. For the one who's always on her feet: A heated massager

Soothe into a night at home.

Sitting all day at a desk or for countless Zoom calls can take a toll on the body, but this is one relaxing product mom can actually use while cranking out work. This foot and calf massager can be used with or without heat and has variable speeds and six massage programs. This is sure to help mom unwind while she’s seated at her desk, or she can just use this while she’s relaxing on the couch during her Netflix sessions. One happy customer writes, "It is intense, but incredibly effective...The calf massage and compression felt great."

Get the Homedics Therapist Select 2.0 Foot & Calf Massager for $307.96

8. For the style maven: Luxe for less sunnies

Why settle for ordinary sunglasses? Go oversized.

Sunglasses can sometimes be an afterthought, until those sun rays cause you to squint. This pair of sunnies gets the function and fashion right with UVA/UVB protection and an oversized style by Prive Revaux, Jamie Foxx's trendy eyeglass brand. They come in a variety of colors and they’re so affordable, you can buy them all so mom can alternate between her favorite pairs.

Get the Prive Revaux So Fancy Polarized Sunglasses for $29.95

9. For the cook in the family: This deep, aluminum skillet

This skillet is dishwasher and oven safe.

Convenience is the name of the game with this colorful nonstick skillet. Besides being super colorful (a teal pan makes cooking better, right?), the deep design and high walls means less spillage. Close to 200 reviewers love that it’s deep enough to make soups and stews for two or even eggs for the entire family. The 9.5-inch pot is also dishwasher and oven safe.

Get the Rachael Ray Create Delicious 9.5-inch Nonstick Skillet for $21.99

10. For the environmentalist: A popular water bottle that holds its temperature

Feeling parched? Take a S'ip.

She probably has a water bottle, but nothing this cute. The bike pattern is perfect for moms who love being active and working up a sweat. Like all S’well bottles, the 15-ounce, insulated, stainless steel design keeps beverages cold or hot for up to 36 and 18 hours, respectively. In fact, S'well was a solid performer when we tested the best water bottles due to its vacuum-insulated design, which features a copper layer to help eliminate condensation. It fits in most standard cup holders and the wide mouth makes cleaning a breeze.

Get the S'ip by S'well 15-ounce Stainless Water Bottle for $24.99

11. For the road tripper: This compact roadside kit

In case of emergency.

This is one of those gifts that mom probably hasn’t even realized she needs, but she absolutely does. Enclosed in the colorful container (it comes in rose, terrazzo, or purple) are essentials like jumper cables, USB charging ports, an air compressor, and more. Out of its numerous positive reviews, shoppers are quick to mention how the one-button jump starter can really come in handy during an emergency, while the display screen makes it easy to read the battery life.

Get the HALO Bolt Air+ Car Jump Starter & Air Compressor for $125.60

12. For music lovers: A vintage inspired radio

Enjoy the aesthetic of the past with a modern twist.

There’s no doubt we’re living in a digital world, but this Crosley AM/FM radio has a fun vintage feel, but with some modern touches. The sound quality is crystal clear, reports shoppers, and if mom doesn’t want to listen to the radio, she can connect to the Bluetooth. The portable device is just over six inches wide, so it can sit comfortably on the corner of a dresser, vanity, or can even be used during beach day.

Get the Crosley Tribute Vintage-Style AM/FM Bluetooth Radio for $30.97

13. For the wine lover: A two-year long subscription

Help her find a favorite wine.

A one-time gift? Sure, that says you love her. But a continuous wine subscription? That shows you truly adore her. This delivery from Wine Estates can be a single shipment or you can set up recurring shipments for every four months for the next two years! Mom will receive three bottles of her favorite Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, or Moscato. These auto deliveries can be a great way for mom to sample a few new wines and find a favorite.

Get the Vintage Wine Estates 3 Bottle Wine Country Set Auto-Delivery for $48

14. For the smoothie lover: A 13-in-1 appliance

This Vitamix juices, blends, grates, chops, and more.

Some kitchen counter appliances can be downright expensive, so save mom major cash by purchasing this Vitamix that’s well worth the price, and is always a consistent performer in our blender tests. It’s considered 13 appliances in one because it juices, blends, grates, chops, and more. The bases come in fun colors like red, pistachio, or cinnamon so it’s a nice pop of color if mom chooses to leave it out on the countertop. She’ll reach for this quite often whether she’s making soup, salsa, or a smoothie. If she’s ever at a loss for what to whip up, the 95 page cookbook should be some help.

Get the Vitamix Creations II 64-oz 13-in-1 Variable-Speed Blender for $379.98

15. For the mom who’s always cold: These slippers that are like sweaters for the feet

Slip on these slippers instead of cranking up the heat.

Slippers for Mother’s Day? Not exactly groundbreaking, but when they’re this comfortable and top-rated? Now that's a winning gift. These Skechers look like the definition of coziness (think: faux fur and sweater knit) and reviewers confirm they’re warm, which is especially great for anyone who gets chilly often. The insoles provide added comfort and the sole is slightly textured for secure walking.

Get the Skechers Sweater Knit Faux Fur Slippers for $43.50

16. For the forgetful one: This slim tracker for important objects

Never lose your pocketbook again.

“Where did I put my keys, again?” We’ve all muttered the phrase, but busy moms have probably repeated it more than anyone. The pack of four Tile mate trackers can attach to anything with a key clip or flat surface, respectively. The Bluetooth-enabled devices can help her find those precious, but easily misplaced items like keys, wallets and, phones. The free app works by sending a ringing sound if a lost item is less than 200 feet away or for items at a farther distance, it can show the most recent location. The Tile can also be used to help locate her phone and send a ring, even when it’s on silent.

Get the 2020 Tile Mate and Slim Bluetooth Tracker, Set Of 4 for $86.14

17. For the coffee lover: This machine that’s easy to operate and control the brew

Give her a caffeine boost.

Some coffee machines have a million buttons and look impossible to operate unless you’re a barista. This Keurig model—dubbed our most versatile single-serve coffee machine—has the same quality the brand is known for with a sleek design and easy functionality. Mom can choose between her brew size, froth milk her for drinks, and make either coffee, latte, and cappuccino. There's a convenient auto shut off, and on those days when she really needs a jolt, she’ll love having the option to control the brew strength.

Get the Keurig K Cafe Brewer for $189.99

18. For the pit master: A tabletop appliance for year-round grilling

This grill gets the job done.

Grilling was once only for warm weather, until now. Kalorik’s indoor countertop grill means mom can serve up her favorite dishes year round without having to head outdoors and bundle up. The handy features include an easy-to-read LED display, removable drip tray, and a smoke extracting fan. Whether mom wants to whip up a meal for the family or a juicy burger for herself, this 4.8-star rated grill (it measures just under 12 inches long) gets the job done.

Get the Kalorik Indoor Smokeless Grill for $99.99

19. For the mom who lives far away: This digital frame for easy photo sharing

Show a lifetime of memories with this digital frame.

Instead of having to send mom your favorite photos, this digital frame makes it easy for her to see pics of the kids or special moments in a matter of seconds.

The eight-inch frame looks pretty unassuming, but through the use of the PhotoShare app, it’s easy to upload pictures from a phone. The frame stores thousands of pictures, which can be programmed to remain static or create a slideshow.

Get the Brookstone 8-inch PhotoShare Friends and Family Smart Photo Frame for $119.96

20. For the beauty lover: These cult-favorite skincare masks

For the mom who needs to up her glam game.

Glamglow is a major name in the skincare brand, particularly when it comes to their cult-favorite face masks that leave skin bright and smooth. Gift mom some of their best-selling products with this kit that comes in a Hollywood, deco-style box. She’ll have that at-home spa feeling with the six products that range from a mask treatment she can use a few times a week, including one that changes color from white to chrome, as well as a moisturizer and eye cream to soothe dry skin.

Get the GLAMGLOW Hollywood Glowing Skin Treasures Vault for $259

