In this article, we discuss the 20 best for-profit colleges in the US. If you want to read about some more for-profit colleges in the US, go directly to 5 Best For-Profit Colleges in the US.

State schools and community colleges are considered public institutions by the National Association for College Admission Counseling, as opposed to privately held schools. For-profit colleges, in contrast to their nonprofit counterparts, place a strong emphasis on generating income through student tuition and fees. Earned income from for-profit universities is allocated to non-educational costs or given straight to investors.

Private firms and enterprises also own for-profit universities. A private firm or business that owns and runs a college is known as a for-profit institution. They frequently produce money utilized for non-educational purposes and are administered by investors and stakeholders. Federal or state funding is often not provided to for-profit colleges. Tuition and fees are the primary sources of income for for-profit universities. For nontraditional learners, they often provide career-based and vocational training programs, sometimes in online formats.

Typically, for-profit universities provide training programs that are focused on careers. They frequently provide their programs online. When returning to school or looking to further their careers, those with hectic schedules may find these programs to be a viable educational alternative. Before enrolling in a for-profit institution, you should conduct a careful investigation because some of them are frauds.

The best US educational institutions can be judged based certain criteria. One methodology for, followed by top media publications and research firms, is developed through extensive research and is constantly improved through user feedback, and literature evaluations. The companies who rank colleges maintain regular communication with institutional researchers and high-level academic officials through presentations at higher education events and interactive webinars. The ranking criteria for for-profit colleges in this is based on a total weight of 100%.

The ranking is determined by evaluating several factors, including student excellence, outcomes, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, and alumni giving, among others. Student excellence is comprised of two indicators that contribute to the ranking. The first is standardized tests and the second one is high school class standing. Outcomes make up 40% of a school’s overall rank and are based on seven different outcome measures. These measures assess the school’s success in enrolling, retaining, and graduating diverse student bodies with manageable debt.

Faculty resources makes up 20% of a school’s overall rank and assesses a school’s commitment to instruction. Expert opinion takes into account the academic reputation of a college or university. This is determined by surveying top academic officials such as presidents, provosts and deans of admissions who rate the academic quality of peer institutions on a scale of 1 to 5. The score for this factor is a two-year weighted average of the ratings. Financial resources measure the spending per student on instruction, research, student services, and other educational expenditures. This score is based on the average spending per student.

Our Methodology

Instead of following a somewhat arbitrarily determined methodology, we decided to identify the consensus picks of several sources for the best for-profit colleges in the US. The colleges were first selected by comparing the best colleges lists of uniRank, US News, and Prepler. To select the top 20, the top 40 for-profit colleges on all three lists were picked. All these were assigned ranks based on the rankings given to them by these three publications. Since many colleges featured on all three lists, the average rank of these were calculated by using the ranking given to them by the three publications and dividing it by three. The top 20 with the highest average ranking are featured on our list. The annual fee they charge and the enrollment numbers in 2020 and 2021 are also mentioned.

20 Best For-Profit Colleges in the US

Best For-Profit Colleges in the US

20. University of Advancing Technology

Annual Fee: $18,966

Enrolled Students (fall 2020): 836

Average Rank: 51

Founded as a small computer-aided design training school in 1983 in Arizona, the University of Advancing Technology (UAT) is a private for-profit institution. Initially, it was known as CAD institute dedicated to the education of engineers and architects. The institution was granted diploma- and associate's-level vocational certification by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACECT) in 1987. In 1997, CAD institute was renamed as University of Advancing Computer Technology (UACT). UACT was given the go-ahead by ACICS in 1998 to start offering a Master of Science in Technology degree. It was given permission to provide online courses in 2000. The institute changed its name in 2002 to the University of Advancing Technology.

UAT provides programs leading to associate, bachelor's, and master's degrees. With a concentration on technology innovation, video game design and programming, digital media, robotics, cyber security, and computer science, there are 20 distinct undergraduate majors and 5 fields of study at the graduate level.

There aren’t many students at this university. As reported by US News, in the fall of 2020, the total number of students enrolled in the institute was 836. UAT is ranked 32 out of 102 colleges in the list of Regional Colleges West, and it charges its students a sum of $18,966 per annum.

19. West Coast University

Annual Fee: $22,548

Enrolled Students (fall 2020): 4,330

Average Rank: 50

West Coast University, which was established by the State of California in 1909 and was chartered in May 1997, was acquired by Pyle out of bankruptcy and a program for the education of registered nurses was created. The campuses of WCU, which specialize in healthcare degrees, are located in Richardson, Texas; Miami, Florida; Los Angeles, Anaheim, and Ontario, California. In 1979, the American College of Optics, founded by David Pyle, became American Career College. The program initially exclusively taught optical dispensing.

The WASC Senior College and University Commission has granted West Coast University official accreditation. The California Board of Registered Nursing has given its approval to both the Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Nursing programs. The Florida Board of Nursing and the Texas Board of Nursing have both authorized the nursing programs at the campuses in Dallas and Miami, respectively. The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education granted programmatic accreditation to the university's BSN and MSN programs (CCNE). The Commission on Dental Accreditation has granted the Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene program accreditation (CODA). The Doctor of Pharmacy Program at West Coast University School of Pharmacy has earned accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education.

According to the US News, the annual charge a student has to pay at the WCU is $22,548. It is ranked at number 645 on the list of nursing schools in the US.

18. DeVry University

Annual Fee: $17,488

Enrolled Students (fall 2020): 20,832

Average Rank: 49

DeVry University was established in the year 1931 by Herman A. DeVry. It is located in the suburbs of Chicago, in Naperville, Illinois. It has multiple campuses around the country, in 18 states. DeVry University, which is formally recognized by the Higher Learning Commission, provides courses and programs that lead to degrees in numerous fields of study, including pre-bachelor degrees (such as certificates, diplomas, associate or foundation degrees), bachelor degrees, and master degrees.

This US higher education school offers a strict admissions procedure based on applicants' prior academic performance and grades as well as entrance exams. A library, financial assistance and/or scholarships, study abroad and exchange programs, online courses and distance learning options, administrative services, as well as other academic and non-academic facilities and services are also offered to students by DeVry University.

According to the US News Regional Universities Midwest rankings, DeVry University secures a position in the lower 25% of the list of 167 total universities. Considering the rankings of uniRank, this university stands at 414 among the universities in the US with a world rank of 1098. Its tuition and fees are $17,488. Roughly 17,000 students are enrolled in the undergrad and more than 3,600 in the graduate programs at DeVry University.

17. ECPI University

Annual Fee: $16,639

Enrolled Students (fall 2021): 12,466

Average Rank: 47

East Coast Polytechnic Institute A private, for-profit educational school with its headquarters in Virginia Beach prides itself on offering the best-accelerated learning programs in the country. With six different campuses to choose from, the school offers degree paths in technology, nursing, health sciences, business, criminal justice, culinary arts, and electronics engineering.

In Norfolk, Virginia, it was founded as the Electronic Computer Programming Institute in 1966. ECPI University was founded as a facility providing accelerated education in computer science and programming, but it gradually broadened its scope to provide courses in electronics engineering technology, nursing, and the health sciences.

Each student's degree track is customized by the institution, and any of its degree tracks can provide in-person, online, or hybrid training. The approved associate's and bachelor's degrees offered by the university are just as rigorous as any other institution, but with a considerably more simplified application procedure.

US News reports a total undergraduate and graduate enrollment of more than 12,000 students. The university has a tuition fee of $16,639 per annum. In the list of Regional Universities South by US News, ECPI ranks between 103 to 135.

16. Strayer University

Annual Fee: $13,515

Enrolled Students (fall 2020): 745

Average Rank: 46

With its main campus in Washington, D.C., it was established in 1892 as Strayer's Business College before changing its name to Strayer College and receiving university status in 1998. Strategic Education Inc., a holding corporation that was founded in 1996 and rebranded upon the merger with Capella University, houses Strayer University.

The institution has 64 sites spread across 15 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and more than 50,000 students are enrolled through its online learning programs. The school provides undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting, business administration, criminal justice, education, health services administration, information technology, and public administration. It specializes in degree programs for working adults. Its tuition and fees are $13,515.

The university is officially accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. uniRank puts this institution at number 462 in the US and 1233 among the world’s universities.

15. Post University Waterbury

Annual Fee: $29,550

Enrolled Students (fall 2021): 16,712

Average Rank: 45

A private, for-profit institution called Post University is located in Waterbury, Connecticut. In its early years, Post University was known as Matoon Shorthand School. The institution provided classes in business writing, bookkeeping, typing, and other subjects. Harry C. Post bought the institution in 1897 and changed its name to Waterbury Business College, where he also served as the institution's first principal. In 1931, the institution changed its name once more, becoming Post College, and used that name until 1990.

It was known as Teikyo Post University during its affiliation with Teikyo University in Tokyo, Japan, from 1990 until 2004. With the majority of its students taking all of their courses solely online, the institution offers more than 25 undergraduate and graduate programs in the day, evening, and online formats.

The institution became Post University in 2004 under a new board of trustees. The university increased the number of graduate-level classes and liberal arts programs. The first online Master of Business Administration program in Connecticut was made available by Post in 2007. After former US Secretary of Commerce Malcolm Baldrige, Jr., the business school was renamed Malcolm Baldrige School of Business in 2012.

US News states the total number of enrollments of more than 16,712 students in fall 2021. US News also reports the annual fee of the institute which is about $29,550.

In the list of Regional Universities North, compiled by the US News, the university ranks between 133 to 175 out of 185.

14. Five Towns College

Annual Fee: $26,075

Enrolled Students (fall 2020): 568

Average Rank: 40

Five Towns College is situated in Dix Hills, New York. The performing arts, media, and music are the main subjects of the college's degree programs.

Through eight academic divisions, the institution provides associate, bachelor, master's, and doctorate programs. These include performing arts including music and theatre, business management, liberal arts, cinema and television, and interactive media, as well as training programs for music teachers. Popular majors include radio, musical theatre, music performance, business administration, and audio recording technology.

It was the first institution in New York State to provide a jazz and popular music-focused program. Additionally, it was the first to provide both a curriculum in audio recording technology and one in the music industry.

A total enrollment of 568 students was recorded during the session of fall 2020. Additionally, the annual fees for this college are $26,075

13. Plaza College

Annual Fee: $13,450

Enrolled Students (fall 2020): 914

Average Rank: 37

In Forest Hills, New York, there is a private, for-profit institution called Plaza College. It was established in 1916, and its first site was in Long Island City, Queens. In 1970, it moved to Jackson Heights, and in 2014, it moved to its present location. On April 21, 2014, the Jackson Heights building was destroyed by fire.

The university grants bachelor's degrees in a variety of subject areas, including accounting and medical billing.

In the session of fall of 2020, US News reports the total enrollment of the college to be 914 students in total. This college charges its students a sum of $13,450

12. The College of Westchester (CW)

Annual Fee: $22,410

Enrolled Students (fall 2020): 934

Average Rank: 36

In White Plains, New York, there is a private for-profit university called The College of Westchester (CW). Programs in business, accounting, allied health, digital media, and technology are available throughout the day, evenings, on Saturdays, and online. It also provides bachelor's degrees, associate degrees, and certificate choices.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education, a body authorized to accredit educational institutions by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Secretary of Education, has granted The College of Westchester its accreditation. The New York State Education Department has registered each and every program that is provided.

A total of 934 students enrolled in the fall of 2020 at the College of Westchester. Moreover, the students have to pay a sum of $22,410 per annum in terms of fees. US News ranks the college in the list of Regional Colleges North at number 20.

11. Bay State College

Annual Fee: $29,500

Enrolled Students (fall 2020): 691

Average Rank: 35

Bay State College, sometimes known as Bay State or BSC, was established in 1946 and is a private, for-profit university located in the Back Bay section of Boston, Massachusetts. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. of Beijing, People's Republic of China, and the Cayman Islands own Bay State College.

The New England Commission of Higher Education has granted Bay State College accreditation (NECHE, formerly NEASC). The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has granted the institution permission to grant the Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Science, and Bachelor of Science degrees. The Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education has accredited Bay State College's Associate of Science in Physical Therapist Assistant program (CAPTE). The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Nursing and the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) have both granted accreditation to the school's Associate of Science in Nursing program.

US News reports a total of 691 students enrolled in the college for the session of fall, 2020. Additionally, it is reported that the college charges its students an annual fee of $29,500.

In terms of ranking done by US News, the college lies between 35 to 45 in the Regional Colleges North list out of 54 total entries.

10. Berkeley College New York

Annual Fee: $28,600

Enrolled Students (fall 2021): 1,981

Average Rank: 33

Berkeley College, not to be confused with UC Berkeley, has New York and New Jersey campuses. It is a for-profit college founded in 1931. The college is accredited by Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

The first graduate degree offered by Berkeley College, which debuted in 2015, was a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) program. Nursing Leadership and Management, Nursing Education, Family Nurse Practitioner, and Public Health and Emergency Management Nursing are among the specialty programs available for an advanced degree.

A total of 1,981 students enrolled in undergrad programs in the session of the fall of 2021. Additionally, the college has an annual fee of about $28,600. When it comes to the finest online bachelor's programs, Berkeley College is ranked 139th out of 359 schools and 92nd for veterans. It received a ranking of 79 among the top online bachelor's degrees in business. It was ranked between 35 to 45 among the Regional Colleges North as reported by US News

9. Sullivan University

Annual Fee: $13,500

Enrolled Students (fall 2020): 3,165

Average Rank: 27

Louisville, Kentucky-based Sullivan University is a private for-profit school of higher education. The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has granted it permission to grant associate, bachelor, master, and doctorate degrees, and it is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

One of the school's distinguishing characteristics is its culinary programs. The Food Network has featured both students and faculty. The only culinary school in the United States to get an official invitation to prepare meals for Olympic competitors and sponsors during the Beijing Olympics in 2008 was Sullivan University.

It charges its students a sum of $13,500 per year. As reported by US News, a total of 3,165 students enrolled in Sullivan University in the fall of 2020. Out of these, 2625 were enrolled in undergrad and the rest were in graduate programs.

8. Newschool of Architecture Design

Annual Fee: $29,427

Enrolled Students (fall 2020): 455

Average Rank: 24

Established in 1980, the NewSchool of Architecture & Design (NewSchool, NSAD) is a for-profit institution in San Diego. Ambow Education Holding, based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China, and the Cayman Islands own NewSchool.

It consists of two schools. While the School of Design at NewSchool offers undergraduate design degrees, the School of Architecture and Construction Management includes undergraduate and graduate architecture and construction management programs. The institution provides a Bachelor of Architecture and a Master of Architecture, both of which are approved by the National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB). The school is accredited by the Senior College and University Commission and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC)

Only 455 students enrolled in the school in the session of fall 2022 making it the school with the least students on this list. The school charges the students a sum of $29,427 per annum.

US News ranks the school in their list of Regional Universities West between 90 to 117 out of 120 universities and colleges.

7. Monroe College

Annual Fee: $17,442

Enrolled Students (fall 2021): 7,343

Average Rank: 23

In New York City, Monroe College, named after United States’ fifth president, James Monroe, is a private for-profit college. With campuses in the Bronx, New Rochelle, and Saint Lucia as well as an extension location in Manhattan, it was created in 1933. The Middle States Commission on Higher Education has accredited it since 1990.

Founded in 2000, the School of Allied Health Professions offers both clinical and non-clinical studies. The School of Nursing offers courses that prepare graduates to become registered nurses, including the certificate in practical nursing program (LPN), Associate in an applied science degree program (AAS), and bachelor of science in nursing degree (BSN).

The School of Hospitality Management and the Culinary Arts at Monroe College, founded in 2009, offers associate and bachelor's degree programs in hospitality management. The autumn of 2011 saw the establishment of Monroe's School of Education, which offers a bachelor's degree program in early childhood education. Students in this program gain experience working with kids at neighborhood daycare centers, special needs schools, and nurseries.

A total of 7,343 people enrolled in the college in the fall 2021 session. Out of which 6,446 were in undergrad and roughly 900 in the grad programs. The college is placed at the position of 54 out of 181 in the list of Regional Universities North list by US News. It charges its students a fee of $17,442 per annum.

6. School of Visual Arts

Annual Fee: $46,800

Enrolled Students (fall 2021): 4,111

Average Rank: 21

The School of Visual Arts, a college of art and design in New York City, was established in 1947 and was regarded as the top school for illustrators. The school now offers 22 graduate degrees in addition to 11 undergraduate ones, including ones in advertising, animation, filmmaking, and interior design.

The School of Visual Arts' classrooms and studio facilities were created with the students' creativity in mind and are generally housed in historic downtown buildings that are flanked by high rises. The school's auditoriums and theatres frequently serve as locations to display student work as well as movie and event debuts for Hollywood celebrities.

US News reports the total number of students enrolled in the institute’s undergrad and grad programs is 4,111 as of the fall 2021 session.

US News reports the total number of students enrolled in the institute’s undergrad and grad programs is 4,111 as of the fall 2021 session. Out of 181 regional universities, the school is rated at number 40. Its tuition and fees are $46,800. According to the ranking system of uniRank, the School of Visual Arts is ranked 340 in the list of top universities in the US.

