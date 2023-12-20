These are the 20 best restaurants in Wilmington, according to Southern Living magazine

Southern Living, the lifestyle magazine familiar to many, many readers across the South, is shining a spotlight on the local dining scene. In a recently posted article, the publication names the 20 best restaurants in Wilmington.

Most of them will be familiar to local diners. It includes well-known, chef-driven eateries like manna, Seabird, Catch, PinPoint and the new Olivero -- as well as local favorites like Indochine, The Basics and Caprice Bistro. But it isn't all fine-dining, or even sit-down eateries. Britt's Donut Shop is on the list along with the nearby Carolina Beach biscuit spot The Southerly. You can find pizza (Benny’s Big Time Pizzeria) and innovative plant-based fare (The Green House). CheeseSmith and Fork N Cork are also there, as are comfort food hot spots Nippy's Soul Food and Casey's Buffet, which was named one of the best buffets in the country this year.

Others on the list include: Drift Coffee & Kitchen, Ceviche’s, Savorez and Tarantelli’s Ristorante Italiano.

The magazine called the Port City area "one of the most exciting new places" to visit for food lovers -- and also mentioned the gorgeous views, the seafood, and access to great Southern staples.

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her ataballard@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Southern Living magazine names Wilmington's best restaurants