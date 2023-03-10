20 of the best sleepwear sets and pajamas for women on Amazon

The best women's pajamas include an adorable set from Roller Rabbit, an accessible Silvert's nightgown for, and a soft and comfy Eberjay sleep set.

I treat my nighttime routine as a coveted time to let everything about the day drift away before I myself drift off to sleep. I could tell you the multi-step technique I use to get myself in the best headspace for uninterrupted rest, but I can almost guarantee that it would put you to sleep. One of my favorite steps, however, is picking out my bedtime attire. If sleeping in the nude isn’t your thing and you’re looking to upgrade your oversized tee-shirt in celebration of Sleep Week 2023, you’ll love the best sleepwear we found on Amazon.

From cozy matching sets for the whole family to climate friendly nightgowns, we've found the best pajamas for everyone—and they're just a click away on Amazon.

This 100% mulberry silk nightgown

This mulberry silk nightgown has adjustable straps for comfort

With eight colors to choose from, it would be difficult to pass up this 100% mulberry silk nightgown. With a flattering scoop neck, flounced silhouette and adjustable straps, reviews mention how luxurious this nightgown feels. Hand wash only, this nighty comes with a ready-to-use mesh wash bag to help make laundry feel like less of a chore. Plus, Amazon certifies this simple nightgown as Climate Pledge Friendly.

From $100 at Amazon

A satin set that can be dressed up

This silky satin set comes in lots of colors and can even be worn out of the house.

If you haven't worn a silk or satin sleep set yet, this is your sign to get one. This two-piece set from Ekouaer is a great choice if you want to add some style to your nighttime routine. What's even better is that you can style this set separately to create fashionable and comfortable looks in case you do end up needing to leave the house that day. The pull-on pant has a loose fit with pockets, making them functional and we think they'd also look great paired with your favorite vintage tee. Rave reviews about the fit and comfort of this set come from every size purchased so we think they're a good choice for everyone.

From $31 at Amazon

A pair of organic matching pjs for the whole family

Hanna Andersson makes matching pjs for the whole family- and they're organic!

For families that love to match, the Moon and Back pajamas by Hanna Andersson are a solid choice. Made of 100% cotton, sets come in sizes for the entire family, no matter the season. Soft and simple, these pajamas feature soft ribbed cuffs on the wrists and ankles for a snug and secure fit that won't ride up while you sleep.

From $36 at Amazon

This trendy jogger set

Pretty Garden makes cool loungewear for sleep or play.

The Pretty Garden jogger set is the best for when it seems like there aren't enough hours in the day. Is it athleisure, pajamas or just a look? That's up to you to decide. And, since reviews mention that this pajama set is light enough for warm sleepers, we think this would be the perfect set for rolling out of bed and straight to the treadmill. Choose from over 20 colors or prints in sizes small to 2XL.

From $40 at Amazon

This jersey nightgown with lace trim

The lace detail of this soft jersey nightgown makes it look like a million bucks.

With over 15,000 reviews on Amazon, we had to mention this lace-trimmed chemise. The nighty comes in a variety of colors and prints and sizes from small to 3XL so there is a fit for all different body types. This, paired with the fact that it's under $25, makes us think that it would be a great gift for bridesmaids. Reviews can't help but mention how incredibly soft this nightgown is and people are pleased to report that the sizing is true as well.

$24 at Amazon

This Victorian-style nightgown

This 100% cotton Victorian-style nightgown is everything Bridgerton dreams are made of.

It doesn't get much more classic than a nightgown and this 100% cotton version is just about as cute as it gets. With details like hand-embroidered smocking, quaint floral print and ruffling, this nightgown is just about perfect for women of any age who like to keep things simple. Reviews mention that this is a modest nightgown that they feel comfortable wearing due to how soft, yet sturdy it is.

$48 at Amazon

This 3-piece set to wear everywhere

This three-piece sleepwear set comes in a variety of colors to fit your personal style.

This loose fitting lounge set comes with three pieces to complete a sleek look fit for sleep or errands. One reviewer even wore this set to her baby shower! No matter where you decide to wear it, you can be sure that you'll be comfy. Made of mostly polyester, this set is soft to the touch so it's important to remember that these pajamas are hand wash and hang to dry.

From $39 at Amazon

Size-inclusive sleepwear that's actually cute

The Latuza short sleep set comes in sizes small to 4X.

Finding a cute sleep set shouldn't be exhausting, but finding clothes that work for plus-sized bodies is often more of a chore than it should be. In sizes up to 4XL, the Latuza short sleep set is a good option for hot sleepers. The super soft short set has some stretch to it, making it breathable and reviews mention that they no longer have to worry about their pajamas bunching up while they sleep. If you're more of a pants person—don't worry, we've got you covered. Named on our picks for plus-sized pajamas, the Tiktik sleep set gets away with over 5,000 reviews. These pajamas are made from a combination viscose and spandex blend that reviewers say drapes comfortably over their bodies. Sizes available include small to 4XL.

From $21 at Amazon

From $30 at Amazon

Reviewed's best overall pajama set

This pajama set is a splurge for those who care about their nighttime routine.

When we tested pajamas, this set from Eberjay hit high marks. Said by our experts to be soft and comfortably oversized, they also didn't pill quickly like other pajamas. This pajama set is machine washable and when we tested what they could handle, they neither shrunk significantly nor did they lose any color. While we realize that these could be a splurge, we suggest gifting these to the woman who does everything for everyone else.

From $125 at Amazon

A luxe short sleep set

The Gisele short sleep set from Eberjay is classic and cozy.

Looking for a lighter option to our favorite long pajamas? The Eberjay Gisele also comes in a short style for warmer months. Picture it now, your fuzziest slipper and your cozy Gisele short set, your favorite mug full of sleepy time tea... now that's a recipe for deep sleep.

$118 at Amazon

Matching maternity pajamas for new mothers

Maternity pajamas for women make great gifts.

Sure, we all love buying things for a baby, but what about mom? There are plenty of changes that women go through when they become new mothers and considering their pajamas shouldn't be one of them. Go all out with the five-piece maternity set from Everly Grey and keep mom and baby covered when it comes to at least one part of their sleep. The set includes a top, short, and robe for mom as well as a sleep sack and hat for baby—and they're all super soft.

For those looking for a wider range of sizes, the Posh Peanut pajamas set is a great option. Made for mom to match, you can even get your very own pair of dinosaur pjs in your actual size. Reviews mention that the bamboo fabric is super soft and works well for hot sleepers since it's so breathable.

$99 at Amazon

$75 at Amazon

These adorable monkey jammies

Roller Rabbit's fun monkey print pajamas are sure to bring a smile to her face.

Roller Rabbit is all about having fun and while they offer accessories and clothes for the whole family, we can't get over their pajama sets for kids and adults. Made of 100% cotton jersey, reviews describe these pajamas as warm but not hot, which is a huge win for those of us with too many monkeys in the bed. Roller Rabbit is always coming up with new collabs with our favorite brands like Dormify and Anthropologie so there are plenty of fun styles to choose from, no matter your sleep style.

$118 at Amazon

Adaptive sleepwear for those with mobility issues

This adaptive nightgown is great for women with mobility issues.

If you or a loved one struggles to find functional sleepwear then Silvert's is a great place to start. This nightgown is made of 65% polyester with 35% cotton for a makeup that gives a little while still feeling comfortable against the skin. A roomy fit means that finding the correct size isn't a pain and an included fluid barrier is an added plus in case of spills. Secured with shoulder snaps, this sleep gown is made with two overlapping barriers so that the wearer feels secure and covered.

$40 at Amazon

A truly necessary axolotl onesie

Channel your inner axolotl in this fun onesie and stay warm while you're at it.

If you're on social media then you've probably seen an axolotl. The paedomorphic salamanders seem to be trending nowadays and with more living as pets than in the wild in their native Mexico, the species could use a little more attention. What better way to do that than to dress as one? This flannel adult onesie is plush and comfortable and the included hood is perfect for those days or nights when you want to feel as cozy as possible. There are plenty of styles to choose from and sizing from small to extra-large includes height info so you can get the right fit.

From $37 at Amazon

A sexy nightgown with curves in mind

This slinky nightgown is made with curvy women in mind.

If you or the lady in your life is a fan of full glam, then this nightgown is sure to knock her fuzzy socks off. Designed with curvy women in mind, this mesh, maxi nightgown comes in nine different colors and at under $25 it won't break the bank. Sizes available in this style range from 14 plus to 22 plus and reviews mention loving the fit—no matter their size. One reviewer even said "If you want to look ravishing with low effort this is the way." Doesn't that sound like the best of both worlds?

From $24 at Amazon

A racerback night dress for hot sleepers

A racerback nightgown is a great gift for hot sleepers.

Choose from jewel-tones, floral prints or tie-dye with this lightweight nightgown from Avidlove. The racerback style is great for women looking for something a bit less revealing for bedtime but the length keeps this nightgown from looking like something you borrowed from your grandma. Made of rayon and spandex, this nightgown is great for loungewear as well as bedtime wear and you won't feel exposed if you have to run outside to let your dog pee first thing in the morning.

From $19 at Amazon

The coolest printed caftan

This luxurious caftan is perfect for lounging around a sunny weekend with a mimosa in hand.

Ever feel like you were born in the wrong time period? Boho babes will love this beautiful printed Natori caftan. Flowy and regal, this dress can be worn on your exquisite garden patio (city porches count too) and to bed once you've lit your calming incense for the evening. Natori is notorious for their East/West aesthetic and women's lingerie pieces so it's no surprise that this caftan hits high marks with reviewers. Whether you're channeling your inner Zsa Zsa Gabor or just want to feel a little extra fancy, we think that this is a great pick. Machine washable, this caftan closes with an invisible zipper for seamless dressing.

From $110 at Amazon

Warm and cozy flannel pajamas

We love the cute sheep print on this cozy flannel sleep set.

Cozy and classic flannel pajamas are a must-have when it comes to cold New England nights so we had to include this adorable sheep sleep set. These pajamas are available in sizes small to 2XL, making it easy to grab a pair for every lady in your life. Soft and well-made, reviews mention that these pajamas have become a staple when it comes to gift giving and with plenty of prints to choose from, these could save you a lot of time when it comes to future gifting.

$34 at Amazon

