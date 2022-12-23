In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest companies that sponsor H1B visas. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Companies that Sponsor H1B Visas.

The United States of America is the world's largest economy and among the most popular nations in the world. It is home to one of the best education systems in the world and also has pioneering companies that lead - and in some cases have created - their own industries. Consequently, the U.S. is a dream for millions of students and workers.

In order to work in the U.S., one visa that a nonimmigrant has to obtain is an H1-B visa. This is a company-sponsored ticket stamped on the passport and is tightly controlled by Homeland Security and the State Department. The U.S. economy is fueled by these visas, as the H1-B workers often work in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) areas where U.S. citizen workers are often in a shortage. Data backs up this conclusion, as H-1B workers are 8.4% of the U.S. population. They are not classified US citizens, but the percentage figure is derived by dividing the 28 million foreign workers by the 334 million U.S. population.

The largest sponsors of foreign workers are Indian and U.S. technology firms. Most H1-B workers have obtained a U.S. degree, and a STEM designated degree also allows them to search and work for years before their student visa expires. The biggest H1-B visa sponsors are Tata Consultancy Services Limited (NSE:TCS.NS), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Our Methodology

We used data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) which includes new applications, new approvals, rolling approvals, and rolling denials. For our list, the rolling approval figures are used. These are new Form I-129 applications that have been previously approved.

Biggest Companies That Sponsor H1B Visas

20. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fiscal Year 2022 Continuing Approval I-129 Applications: 694

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the world's largest semiconductor designers and one that is credited with having invented the graphics processing unit (GPU). The company has 22,473 employees, and it sells its products to both consumers and companies. According to the USCIS, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)'s continuing approval H1-B applications were 694 in FY 2022.

Insider Monkey's Q3 2022 survey of 920 hedge funds revealed that 89 had held a stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)'s largest investor in our database is Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management which owns 12 million shares that are worth $1.4 billion.

19. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fiscal Year 2022 Continuing Approval I-129 Applications: 706

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is a ridesharing platform provider. It is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has 32,600 employees. Uber lets its customers book rides, sign up as drivers to make money, and order different products. The firm's latest number of continuing approval H1-B applications is 706.

142 of the 920 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey during this year's third quarter had bought a stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Out of these, Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management is Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)'s largest investor. It owns 19 million shares that are worth $510 million.

18. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fiscal Year 2022 Continuing Approval I-129 Applications: 961

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a semiconductor designer with a wide variety of products for smartphones, routers, cars, and other devices. It is headquartered in San Diego, California, and has 51,000 employees. Additionally, according to the USCIS, the firm had 961 continuing approval applications.

During September 2022, 80 of the 920 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey had held a stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

David Goel and Paul Ferri's Matrix Capital Management is QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)'s largest shareholder. It owns 3.3 million shares that are worth $377 million.

17. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Fiscal Year 2022 Continuing Approval I-129 Applications: 1402

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is one of the oldest and most pivotal technology firms in America. Not only is it a pioneer in conventional semiconductor design and enterprise computing, but the firm is also an active player in the quantum computing arena. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) had 1402 continuing approval H1-Bs as of the fiscal year 2022.

Insider Monkey studied 920 hedge funds for their Q3 2022 investments to discover that 40 had bought a stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)'s largest investor is Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke, and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital which owns 4.3 million shares that are worth $515 million.

Fiscal Year 2022 Continuing Approval I-129 Applications: 1566

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is a customer relationship management software provider that lets companies improve their customer interactions through data analysis and marketing campaigns. It is based in San Francisco, California, has 74,541 employees, and had 1,566 H1-B approvals last year.

As we scoured through 920 hedge fund holdings for 2022's September quarter, we found out that 117 had bought Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)'s shares.

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)'s largest hedge fund investor is Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management which owns 12.7 million shares that are worth $1.8 billion.

15. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiscal Year 2022 Continuing Approval I-129 Applications: 1673

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is the world's largest supermarket chain which has a whopping 10,400 stores in 24 different countries. Naturally, running these stores requires an equally large number of employees, and Walmart won't disappoint you there either as it employs a staggering 2.3 million people. The firm's continuing H1-B approvals are 1,673.

By the end of Q3 2022, 68 of the 920 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey's survey had bought Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)'s shares.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)'s largest investor is Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management which owns 8.1 million shares that are worth $1 billion.

14. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Fiscal Year 2022 Continuing Approval I-129 Applications: 1730

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is an enterprise resource computing platform provider that enables companies to consolidate their data under a single platform for generating insights, reports, and analytics. It has 143,000 full time employees and 1,730 approved H1-B applications.

For their September quarter of 2022 investments, 67 of the 920 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey had invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Out of these, Jean-Marie Eveillard's First Eagle Investment Management is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)'s largest shareholder with a $1.5 billion stake that comes via 25.9 million shares.

13. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fiscal Year 2022 Continuing Approval I-129 Applications: 1730

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is a networking equipment provider that serves the needs of companies. Its products include routers, switches, controllers, and software products. The firm is based in San Jose, California.

Insider Monkey took a look at 920 hedge fund portfolios for their third quarter of 2022 investments to discover that 68 had held a stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)'s largest shareholder is John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors which owns 9.7 million shares that are worth $388 million.

12. Ernst & Young Global Limited

Fiscal Year 2022 Continuing Approval I-129 Applications: 1905

Ernst & Young Global Limited is a private accounting firm that is headquartered in the United Kingdom. It is also one of the largest privately held organizations in the United States. The company provides audit, assurance, tax, consulting, and other services. Ernst & Young Global Limited's approved H1-B applications, filed under Ernst Young US LLP with the USCIS, are 1,905.

11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiscal Year 2022 Continuing Approval I-129 Applications: 1971

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is one of the largest and oldest banks in the world. Set up in 1799, it is the largest U.S. bank and the fifth largest in the world with a whopping $3.7 trillion in assets as of 2021 end. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has 288,474 full time employees and saw 1,971 continued approval applications last fiscal year.

110 of the 920 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey during Q3 2022 had invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)'s largest shareholder in our database is Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management which owns 7.8 million shares that are worth $820 million.

10. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fiscal Year 2022 Continuing Approval I-129 Applications: 2322

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is the world's largest chipmaker and one that is credited to have invented the modern day semiconductor. The company sells central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs), which it both designs and manufactures, in sharp contrast to the general model in the industry.

Insider Monkey analyzed 920 hedge fund portfolios for their September quarter of 2022 investments to discover that 69 had bought Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)'s shares.

John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors is Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)'s largest investor. It owns 15 million shares that are worth $390 million.

9. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fiscal Year 2022 Continuing Approval I-129 Applications: 3030

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the world's largest technology firm both in terms of revenue and market capitalization. The firm sells smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, tablets, and computers alongside providing software products as well. Its continuing approval of H1-B applications stood at 3,030 last fiscal year.

By the end of this year's third quarter, 140 of the 920 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey had invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)'s largest shareholder in our database is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway which owns 894 million shares that are worth $123 billion.

8. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fiscal Year 2022 Continuing Approval I-129 Applications: 3045

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) is a software company that provides products that enable customers to run analytics in finance, healthcare, manufacturing, communications, and other industries. The firm is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

39 of the 920 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey during this year's third quarter had bought Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)'s shares.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)'s largest investor is Richard S. Pzena's Pzena Investment Management which owns 14.2 million shares that are worth $818 million.

7. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fiscal Year 2022 Continuing Approval I-129 Applications: 3080

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is an Indian technology consulting and outsourcing company. The firm is based in Bengaluru, India, and it serves the needs of banking, media, utilities, energy, and other industries. During the fiscal year 2022, the USCIS reported that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) had 3,080 continuing approval H1-B applications.

As part of their third quarter of 2022 investments, 22 of the 920 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey's research had held a stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) .

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)'s largest shareholder is Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management which owns 16.9 million shares that are worth $287 million.

Fiscal Year 2022 Continuing Approval I-129 Applications: 3752

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the world's largest electronic commerce retailer that also has cloud computing, satellite internet, and consumer electronics divisions. The firm has a whopping 1.5 million employees, and during the fiscal year 2022, its combined H1-B continuing approvals stood at 3,752. At the same time, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) also scored 1,534 initial approvals for first time H1-B applications.

269 of the 920 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey during this year's third quarter had invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s largest investor is Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management which owns 49.8 million shares that are worth $5.6 billion.

