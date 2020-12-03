20 Black-owned businesses to support this holiday season

Amanda Tarlton, Reviewed
·7 min read
20 Black-owned businesses to support this holiday season
20 Black-owned businesses to support this holiday season

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

'Tis the season for holiday shopping — and this year, we're putting the spotlight on Black-owned businesses. Whether you're shopping for your mom, your dad, or your best friend, there are plenty of gifts you can buy from Black-owned brands that will both make your giftee happy and show your support for the Black community.

Below, we've rounded up 20 popular Black-owned businesses that you can shop this holiday season for anyone on your list. From the cult-favorite Briogeo hair products to McBride Sisters wine to Partake gourmet cookies, these are some of the amazing Black-owned brands you can support before 2020 is over.

1. Briogeo

Briogeo.
Briogeo.

Of all of Briogeo's beloved hair products, perhaps the most popular is the OG Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, which has over 131,000 loves from Sephora shoppers. The Black-owned beauty brand also sells hair oils, shampoos, gels, protectant creams, and more that come highly reviewed.

2. McBride Sisters Wine

McBride Sisters.
McBride Sisters.

Founded by two sisters obsessed with all things vino, this Black-owned wine company is perfect for holiday shopping. McBride Sisters has everything from sauvignon blanc to merlot and even has a whole "Black Girl Magic" collection. While you can find McBride Sisters wine at local grocery stores and wine retailers across the country, you can also order bottles online and have bottles shipped to your door.

Shop McBride Sisters Wine

3. The Honey Pot

The Honey Pot.
The Honey Pot.

If you're shopping for "any human with a vagina" this holiday season, consider snagging something from The Honey Pot. The trendy feminine care brand has become very popular on social media thanks to its plethora of all-natural products designed to cleanse and rejuvenate down there, from feminine wipes to organic wash. You can find the Honey Pot on Amazon and at Target.

4. Partake

Partake.
Partake.

Who doesn't love getting a pack of delicious, gourmet cookies in their stocking? Exactly. Enter Partake, a Black-owned snack brand that makes tasty cookies that are gluten-free, allergen-friendly, and totally vegan. Choose from flavors like birthday cake, chocolate chip, ginger snap, and triple chocolate.

Shop Partake cookies at Target

5. House Dogge

House Dogge.
House Dogge.

For the pet parents on your list, it will be hard to resist the adorableness that is House Dogge's custom hoodies. Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things of 2020, the Black-owned pet brand designs personalized sweatshirts for pups that range in sizes from XXS to XXL.

Shop House Dogge hoodies at Amazon

6. BLK & Bold Coffee

BLK &amp; Bold Coffee.
BLK & Bold Coffee.

Skip the Starbucks this year and instead opt for BLK + Bold, a Black-owned coffee brand that people are raving about. Not only do shoppers say that the coffee is fragrant and delicious when brewed, but BLK & Bold also donates five percent of its profits to non-profit organizations that help at-risk youth.

Shop BLK & Bold Coffee at Amazon

7. Bolé Road Textiles

Bol&#xe9; Road Textiles.
Bolé Road Textiles.

Blankets, pillows, rugs, oh my! You'll find all of that and more at Black-owned Bolé Road Textiles. The home decor pieces and fabrics are stunning, yes, but they're also all handwoven in Ethiopia, making them a unique gift for anyone on your shopping list this holiday season.

Shop Bolé Road Textiles

8. KNC Beauty

KNC.
KNC.

"We think you’re dope just the way you are, but we’re here to give you that little bit of extra." That's the motto of KNC Beauty, the Black-owned brand that's best known for its lip scrubs, collagen-infused lip masks, and retinol-infused eye masks. You can shop their products directly from KNC's website or at Sephora.

9. Brother Vellies

Brother Vellies.
Brother Vellies.

Since 2013, Black-owned shoe brand Brother Vellies has been bringing stylish yet sustainable footwear to thousands of fans around the world. The luxury shoes are handmade by artisans in countries like Ethiopia and Kenya, so you can feel good knowing that your purchase is giving back and is completely one-of-a-kind.

10. Etsy

Etsy.
Etsy.

No, Etsy as a whole isn't Black-owned, but there are plenty of Black-owned shops within the giant retailer that you can choose from. For the holiday season, Etsy has created an entire landing page dedicated solely to gifts from Black-owned shops, including these bracelets with thousands of reviews, these hand-poured soy candles and these best-selling cocktail mixes (hello, pineapple chipotle Bloody Mary!).

Shop Black-owned shops at Etsy

11. Mented Cosmetics

Mented Cosmetics.
Mented Cosmetics.

Another one of Oprah's Favorite Things of 2020, Mented Cosmetics' lipsticks constantly sell out online and have thousands of reviews for being smooth and long-lasting and for coming in a rainbow of beautifully saturated colors for all skin colors. Plus, all of the products are vegan and free of parabens.

Shop Mented Cosmetics at Amazon

12. Jungalow

Jungalow
Jungalow

What began as a design blog has now bloomed into a home decor brand that aims to "bring good vibes home" by providing vibrant, beautiful pieces from all over the world. Black-owned Jungalow has everything from furniture to wall decor to gifts galore (including a collaboration with Keds sneakers) and is a must-visit for holiday shopping.

Shop Jungalow

13. Forvr Mood

Forvr Mood.
Forvr Mood.

Candles always make a great gift for the holidays. One of the more well-known Black-owned candle brands is Forvr Mood. Founded by makeup artist and US Army veteran Jackie Aina, Forvr Mood has tons of gorgeous and fragrant candles, in fun scents like Cuffing Season (champagne) and Left On Read (coconut milk sorbet).

Shop Forvr Mood

14. SoapSox

SoapSox.
SoapSox.

Kiddos everywhere will be thrilled to unwrap one of these cute bath mitts this Christmas. SoapSox, a Black-owned brand sold at Target, has received glowing reviews for its stuffed animal bath toys that are both fun and functional. Little ones will love playing with the plush animals while parents will love how effective yet gentle they are at scrubbing.

Shop SoapSox at Target

15. Scotch Porter

Scotch Porter.
Scotch Porter.

There are few things that a man is more passionate about than his shaving routine. Upgrade his facial grooming this year with one of Scotch Porter's popular beard-care and after-shave products. From beard conditioners to balms to face wash, Black-owned Scotch Porter is praised for its delicious scents and moisturizing powers.

Shop Scotch Porter at Target

16. Golde

Golde.
Golde.

Wellness junkies rejoice! Golde is a haven of all things good for you, whether you're in search of a matcha turmeric latte blend or a clean greens face mask. Bonus: The popular "superfood" health and beauty products are the perfect size for stocking stuffers, too.

Shop Golde

17. SheaMoisture

SheaMoisture
SheaMoisture

There are plenty of haircare brands to shop, but if you're looking for one that's Black-owned, look no further than SheaMoisture. While the popular beauty brand has tons of products from leave-in treatments to serums, best-sellers include the Strengthen and Restore Conditioner and the Curl and Shine Shampoo, both of which have over 6,000 reviews on Amazon.

Shop SheaMoisture at Amazon

18. Grace Eleyae

Grace Eleyae.
Grace Eleyae.

Creator of the Slap (a satin-lined cap), Grace Eleyae is the place to go for all things silky and luxe. The Black-owned apparel brand is beloved for its pillowcases, headbands, and hats because they both look good and protect you (or your giftee's) hair from frizz or damage.

Shop Grace Eleyae

19. Stella and Haas

Stella and Haas.
Stella and Haas.

Stella and Haas is a Black-owned jewelry brand that has been featured in O, The Oprah magazine, and that is praised for its pieces that are both classic and statement-making at the same time. Choose from dainty initial necklaces, zodiac rings, pretty stackable bracelets, and more.

Shop Stella and Haas

20. Iya Foods

Iya Foods.
Iya Foods.

Gift the foodie in your life cassava flour, hibiscus flower powder, or piri piri seasoning — all available from Black-owned brand Iya Foods. You can shop the delicious goodies and spices on Amazon, where they have rave reviews for their high quality and tasty flavors.

Shop Iya Foods at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 20 Black-owned businesses to support and shop this holiday season

