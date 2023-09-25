At 20, Boswell man sentenced to prison for two incidents of sex with minors

SOMERSET — He was just 18 and a senior in high school when he was charged in the first of two cases of sexual encounters with minor girls, who were 12 and 13 at the time.

The age of consent in Pennsylvania is 16.

Three years later, on Feb. 18, while awaiting sentencing in those cases he drove the wrong way on Route 219 after drinking nearly a whole bottle of vodka, according to state police. His actions caused a female passenger to jump out of the vehicle in fear and nearly caused at least two head-on collisions, Conemaugh Township patrolman Chad Salley wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Now at the age of 20, Ty Maluchnik, of Boswell, has been sentenced by a Somerset County judge in aggregate for the three cases to 26 months to 84 months in the state prison system and to a lifetime of registration with the state police as a tier III sex offender. When he is released from prison he faces an additional three years of probation.

How it began

At a party in Jenners Township on Jan. 22, 2021, Maluchnik was reported to have sex with a 13-year-old girl in a bathroom there.

They met through Snapchat.

Other: State prison counselor pleads guilty in sexual assault of inmate at Somerset facility

Maluchnick was charged in that case with felony unlawful contact with a minor, misdemeanors of indecent assault of a person less than 16 and corruption of minors, and two summary offenses. After a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault.

A little less than a month later, on Feb. 19, 2022, he met another young girl through Snapchat. She was 12.

They went to a party. The young girl drank alcohol, watched a movie and ended up in a bedroom with Maluchnik. They had sex, according to police.

He told police that "they both just got caught up in the heat of the moment," according to court documents.

Maluchnik filmed a video of two of the sex acts with the girl and sent it to her the next day via Snapchat. She downloaded them on her phone and showed the authorities.

He pleaded guilty in that case to indecent assault, corruption of minors, child pornography, sexual unlawful contact and statutory sexual assault.

How it continued

The Conemaugh Township police were called on the evening of Feb. 18 of this year to Route 219 near the Hollsopple exit for a domestic. "A female walking along the highway," they were told.

What a young life could be: Celebrating a life of a young Somerset County man who died too soon

Meanwhile, Maluchnik was continuing to drive south in the northbound lane. He nearly caused a head-on collision while the girl, who was riding with him on the way to Indiana University of Pennsylvania, kept telling him he was driving the wrong way, she told police. Then she told him to move into the other lane to avoid a near miss with a head-on collision, she said. When a second incident happened, she jumped out and took off. A state trooper stopped the vehicle about 6 miles further up the road, still on the wrong side, still being driven by Maluchnik, according to the court docket.

After a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to DUI and reckless endangerment in that case. He pleaded guilty in all three cases in March and was sentenced by Judge Scott Bittner on Sept. 5.

What's next

Maluchnik must remain current on his financial obligations to the court which include $3,942.25 to adult probation according to a Sept. 15 court document, as well as $2,000 in fines. He was credited for 182 days of time served.

Maluchnik will celebrate his 21st birthday in prison on Oct. 7.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: At 20, Boswell man in prison for two incidents of sex with minors