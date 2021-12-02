20 cadets participate in first Corrections Officer Academy at Massillon training facility

Sgt. Jeff Begue, of the Stark County Sheriff's Office, instructs a class of cadets Wednesday morning at the Stark County Law Enforcement Training Center in Massillon. Begue, also a training instructor, was reviewing de-escalation tips with cadets who will need quality communication skills to eventually engage with jail inmates.

MASSILLON – Sharp uniforms and shiny boots may be required to walk in the door, but to stay the course a new contingent of cadets must learn how to effectively communicate and work with jail inmates.

The first official course for students donning a blue uniform started this week at the Stark County Law Enforcement Training Center, 143 First St. SE.

Productive communication between officers and inmates is paramount for a safe and healthy jail system, according to Stark County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jeff Begue, and that skill was a main focus Wednesday morning among the 20 cadets taking part in the first Corrections Officer Academy held at the facility.

"We're professional communicators until it's time not to be," Begue said to start Wednesday's curriculum.

A group of corrections officer academy cadets participate in a verbal de-escalation drill Wednesday at the Stark County Law Enforcement Training Center in Massillon. The course kicked off Monday and is the first academy hosted by the new training facility.

Begue, who also serves as a training instructor at the facility, said cadets will engage in a wide range of topics necessary to succeed as a corrections officer.

Crisis intervention, handcuffing techniques, prisoner control or apprehension, self defense, inmate cell and body searches, cultural diversity, first aid, signs of suicide and aspects of the legal system are a few of the main subjects. Firearms training is not part of the course.

"This career is a choice and something your heart has to be into," the sergeant said.

Cadets from myriad agencies participate

Of the 20 cadets enrolled in the corrections officer training, 13 are in line to join the ranks of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, while the remaining seven others are set to join neighboring agencies.

Sheriff's offices in Summit and Tuscarawas counties, as well as the New Philadelphia Police Department, have students enrolled in the ongoing program, Begue said.

Brittany Masters, 22, will be assigned to the Tuscarawas County Jail when she completes the approximately four-week session.

Masters, two days into the academy, was impressed to learn that respect for the inmates is being taught, as well as how to engage with a firm hand.

"It's OK to be more patient and kind with them," she said.

Stephen Garber, 26, of North Canton, is heading to the Stark jail after his training is completed. He said learning the "ins and outs" of calculated or deliberate communication to help diffuse an encounter with a hostile inmate has been a plus.

More corrections officer courses coming in 2022

The next corrections officer course at the Stark Law Enforcement Training Center is slated for early February. Overall, three academies are set for 2022, Sheriff George Maier said.

Prior to this week, all law enforcement training academies hosted by Stark County were held at the sheriff's office in Canton.

"The classes have slowed down (since early 2020) because of COVID-19, so we're playing catch-up next year," the sheriff said.

A group of cadets engage in a verbal de-escalation drill Wednesday at the Stark County Law Enforcement Training Center. A four-week corrections officer academy started Monday.

Maier said he's honored to be able to open the doors of the new training center to other police agencies in Northeast Ohio.

In addition the the cadet classroom, the 11,000 square-foot Law Enforcement Training Center has a pair of indoor gun ranges, a concealed handgun licensing and a background check station.

School resource officer training and CPR courses are also available.

Looking for a law-enforcement post?

Anyone interested in signing up for the Stark County corrections officer program can call Heather Reda, human resources director, at 330-430-3870. She can also be reached via email at 350@starksheriff.org.

Sgt. Jeff Begue is also available for inquiries by calling 330-430-3873, or email him at 290@starksheriff.org.

The Stark sheriff's office is accepting applications for multiple positions, such as deputy, corrections officer and communications technician.

