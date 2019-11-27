$20 Chiropractic Clinics Collecting New Socks for Donations to Homeless Shelters

15 locations for donation drop-off

ATLANTA, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeless shelters report an abundance of food, clothing, and staples being donated regularly. Unfortunately, there is always a shortage of socks!

During this Holiday Season, $20 Chiropractic Clinics in Metro Atlanta are collecting new socks to be donated to local homeless shelters. From November 26, 2019 through December 26, 2019, NEW sock donations can be dropped off at any of the $20 Chiropractic Clinics (15 locations).

Simply bring new pairs of socks to any of the clinics and we'll take it from there. Remember, no matter how warmly you dress, if your feet are cold, your whole body is cold.

Dr. Michael J. Duckett, CEO, $20 Chiropractic Clinics would be available for interviews regarding this special "Sock Drive." We honor the communities in which we serve.

