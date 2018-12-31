And depending on where you live, your city might be a big part of why it’s so hard to make ends meet after you retire, according to a study from GOBankingRates. After closely examining things like average income for retirees, the cost and availability of quality healthcare, the housing market in the area and the poverty rate among seniors, the study determined which 20 cities are the toughest for retirees .

It can be difficult to get by in retirement. For many, finding the extra space in the budget to routinely contribute to a 401k or IRA just wasn’t possible, so retirement means living on a fixed income and relying on Social Security .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Cities Where Retirees Are Struggling to Get By

It can be difficult to get by in retirement. For many, finding the extra space in the budget to routinely contribute to a 401k or IRA just wasn’t possible, so retirement means living on a fixed income and relying on Social Security.

And depending on where you live, your city might be a big part of why it’s so hard to make ends meet after you retire, according to a study from GOBankingRates. After closely examining things like average income for retirees, the cost and availability of quality healthcare, the housing market in the area and the poverty rate among seniors, the study determined which 20 cities are the toughest for retirees.

20. Detroit

Average Retirement Income: $20,418

Detroit’s high poverty rate among seniors is a major factor for why it made this list — nearly one in five people aged 65 and older is living in poverty. That’s part of the reason why Detroit is the poorest city in Michigan. That said, the poverty rate among seniors is just under half that of the population as a whole.

19. Boston

Average Retirement Income: $27,021

Boston is actually among the best cities in the study in terms of the availability of healthcare, but that appears to be coming at a price: The rent for a single-family dwelling is among the highest of the cities surveyed at $3,400 a month.

That’s contributing to the fact that you need $88,967 to live comfortably in Beantown, which is more than triple the average income for its retired residents.

18. San Jose, Calif.

Average Retirement Income: $28,248

Of course, as far as high rent goes, San Jose edges out Boston as the priciest place to live of the 20 cities on this list, with the median rent on a single-family home at $3,500. Someone receiving the average retirement income has no chance of renting a single-family home; the median monthly rent is $1,146 more than the average monthly income.

17. San Antonio

Average Retirement Income: $25,227

Some of the lowest availability scores for healthcare is a big part of why San Antonio is on this list, but the city also experienced an almost 2 percent decline in average income in retirement over the last five years.

San Antonio might have ranked worse were it not for the very reasonable cost of renting there. It’s one of the best big cities for renters.

16. Orlando, Fla.

Average Retirement Income: $22,529

The lack of affordable healthcare is a major issue for retired residents in Orlando, with the city posting some of the lowest scores in the study.

However, there are some reasons for hope. The five-year trend in average income in retirement is up by more than 10 percent. And not all retirees in Orlando are struggling to make ends meet. Despite the issues in the rest of the city, Orlando is actually among the best neighborhoods to retire to.

15. Richmond, Va.

Average Retirement Income: $22,151

Richmond didn’t score especially poorly in any one category, but it made this list on the back of an array of below-average scores. The 12.5 percent increase in median rents year-over-year did represent an especially troubling trend.

Read: The Best Places in Each State to Live on a Fixed Income

14. Winston-Salem, N.C.

Average Retirement Income: $23,412

No city on this list saw a bigger increase in the poverty rate among people aged 65 or older, with poverty climbing by more than a quarter over the five-year period. Affordable healthcare also isn’t accessible: The city ties for the least affordable healthcare in the study.

13. Columbus, Ohio

Average Retirement Income: $22,606

Retired residents in one of the Buckeye State’s most southerly major cities actually scored relatively well for the availability of healthcare and the affordability once you’ve accessed it. However, it’s the rest of your bills that could end up making it much harder to make ends meet: Columbus is one of the cities where the cost of living is rising the most.

12. Houston

Average Retirement Income: $23,847

Houston experienced one of the sharpest drops in average retirement income over the past five years at 5.1 percent. The city also has some of the lowest scores on the availability of healthcare.

11. Fort Wayne, Ind.

Average Retirement Income: $17,522

Fort Wayne actually boasts the lowest median rent of the 75 cities this study looked at, something that probably contributed to it having one of the lowest poverty levels among those age 65 and older.