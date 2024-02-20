Will I-20 be closed westbound? Here's what you need to know about the project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) wants to remind all commercial vehicles that driving through the work zone is prohibited.

According to the Louisiana State Police as of this week a zero tolerance of commercial motor vehicles has been enforced.

On Feb. 16, the DOTD held a press conference to discuss the construction. This $117.6 million project will fully remove and replace the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-20.

DOTD public information officer, Erin Buchanan said, “A recent unconfirmed report error triggered much speculation about whether westbound I-20 was to be closed.”

These reports were incorrect. According to the DOTD, local/state officials and law enforcement are working to increase awareness and enforcement of the work zone laws.

Commuters on Interstate I-20 in Shreveport are stuck in the afternoon traffic jam.

At this time the DOTD will analyze data and determine if there is a need for full closure of I-20 westbound during this major reconstruction project.

"We are doing everything we can to keep I-20 open because we know it is the lifeblood not only for drivers but also for business in this area," said Louisiana Senator Adam Bass.

On behalf of Mayor Tommy Chandler, Bossier City Public Information Officer Louis Johnson said, "We believe that by keeping I-20 open it will continue to provide those important things to the area, as relates to business."

During the press conference, no date was given for the completion of this project.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: DOTD answers your questions on what's happening on I-20