The 20 Coolest Real-Life Cars You Can Buy in Lego Form

If our staff is anything to go by, there is heavy overlap between interest in cars and interest in Legos. Many of us grew up snapping the plastic bricks together, often creating small cars and vehicles of our own design. This hasn't abated even as we entered adulthood, probably because as grownups, we have disposable income; anyway, Legos (for the most part) don't cost that much money. If your interests in cars and Legos intersect-and if you particularly appreciate the products of automakers such as Bugatti, McLaren, or Porsche-worry not: Lego has a ton of scale car models to choose from (we've built a great number of them ourselves). With choices including the small Speed Champions series, the Creator Expert line, and the complex Technic kits, you can find a Lego car kit for every budget. We've gathered a selection of 20, each based on some of the coolest real-life cars that you can buy today: