20 Countries that Produce the Most Wheat

Agriculture is as vital for the global economy as it is for the survival of our species. Agriculture ensures the supply of food, helps reduce poverty by triggering economic and industrial growth, and reduces income disparities. Food security is among any government's top priorities, especially in times of economic crisis or turmoil. The trade disruptions after the outbreak of COVID-19 caused a rise in the prices of many agricultural commodities and underscored the importance of being self-sufficient in agriculture for many countries.

Wheat is an important cereal crop. The total wheat cultivated area has exceeded 220 million hectares worldwide. Both developed and developing countries produce wheat, with developed regions being responsible for 50% of the total worldwide wheat production and a total harvested area of 53%. In the developing regions, wheat accounts for more than 35% of the cereal calories consumed, compared to 74% in the developed regions. Around 70% of the wheat produced globally is used for food, while 20% is used for livestock, and 2-3% is utilized in the industrial sector.

The wheat industry was also affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. Initially, panic buying was witnessed around the world due to some concerns, including supply chain issues and expectations of industries not being able to operate steadily during the pandemic. However, the agriculture sector was permitted to operate by governments around the world even during wide lockdowns, given its importance for the survival of people around the world.

As the world population continues to grow, wheat demand is also increasing and is estimated to keep rising in the coming years. In 2021, the wheat market size was valued at $127.7 billion and is forecasted to reach $169.1 billion by 2027. Although factors like increasing awareness of gluten allergies and sensitivities and uncertain weather conditions in several parts of the world can harm growth during the forecast period, the increased consumption of wheat in cuisines across countries and increased demand by the processing industries for products like flour, pasta, noodles, and beverages are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific regions, which include China, India, Pakistan, and Australia, are among the world's largest wheat producers. China and India are also the world's largest wheat producers and consumers. The increase in demand and consumption of wheat is due to wheat being a major staple food of this region. Some of the top companies involved in the production and marketing of wheat include Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), and Seaboard Corporation (NYSE:SEB).

Photo by Darla Hueske on Unsplash

Our Methodology

To come up with the list of countries that produce the most wheat, we sourced data from indexmundi for estimated figures for the annual production of wheat in 2022 by each country. The estimates of the annual production of wheat listed on indexmundi are provided by the United States Department of Agriculture. We then ranked the countries in ascending order of total estimated wheat production for the year 2022.

20. Algeria

Annual Wheat Production 2022: 3.7 million Metric Tons

Algeria is a country in North Africa along the Mediterranean coastline. The main crops of the country include wheat, barley, oats, potatoes, grapes, citrus fruit, dates, and figs. Algeria also produces olive oil and tobacco and Palm trees in an area covering 72,000 hectares. Algeria is also among the largest cereal-importing nations, with wheat and flour imports reaching 7.7 million metric tons in 2021. The import of cereal products declined from 2017 through 2020 but increased in 2021. In 2022, Algeria is forecasted to produce 3.7 million metric tons of wheat.

19. Afghanistan

Annual Wheat Production 2022: 4.5 million Metric Tons

Afghanistan is a landlocked country located at the confluence of Central Asia and South Asia. Wheat is the most important crop in Afghanistan, followed by barley, rice, and cotton. Most of the cereal products produced in Afghanistan are utilized for self-consumption. Afghanistan is estimated to produce a total of 4.5 million metric tons of wheat in 2022.

18. Ethiopia

Annual Wheat Production 2022: 5.7 million Metric Tons

Ethiopia is a landlocked country split by the Great Rift Valley. The country has an ancient culture with archeological findings dating back to 3 million years. It is the second biggest maize producer in Africa. The country's main crops include pulses, coffee, cereals, oilseeds, potatoes, sugarcane, and vegetables. Ethiopia's main exports are agricultural products, with coffee being the largest foreign exchange earner. In 2020, Ethiopia became the 39th largest wheat importer in the world by importing $320 million worth of wheat. The production of wheat in Ethiopia is forecasted to reach 5.7 million metric tons in 2022.

17. Uzbekistan

Annual Wheat Production 2022: 6.6 million Metric Tons

Uzbekistan is known for its mausoleums, mosques, and other sites related to the old silk road. The country's principal cereal crops include rice, which is grown in heavily irrigated oases, along with wheat, barley, corn, and other grains. Minor crops consist of sesame, flax, onions, and tobacco. Fresh fruits of Uzbekistan are mainly used for self-consumption, while dried fruits are exported. In 2022, Uzbekistan is estimated to produce 6.6 million metric tons of wheat.

16. Brazil

Annual Wheat Production 2022: 9.2 million Metric Tons

Brazil is the largest country in South America. The country's main agricultural products include sugar, coffee, soybeans, manioc, maize, rice, cotton, wheat, and edible beans. Brazil is among the world's largest milk producers, with annual sales of milk recorded at 7.2 billion liters in 2021. Brazil is among the world's largest importers of wheat, with domestic consumption of more than 12 million metric tons per year. Brazil is forecasted to produce 9.2 million metric tons of wheat in the year 2022.

15. Egypt

Annual Wheat Production 2022: 9.8 million Metric Tons

Egypt is a country that links northeast Africa with the Middle East. Egypt is mostly desert, with only 2.8% of the country's territory suitable for agriculture. The Nile Delta hosts most of the country's agricultural land, with the country's main crops being wheat, fruits, and beans. Wheat is an Egyptian staple food, and with the country's growing population, consumption of wheat has been on the rise for the past several years. In the year 2021-2022, wheat consumption in Egypt reached 20.5 million metric tons. In 2022, Egypt is estimated to produce 9.8 million metric tons of wheat.

14. Kazakhstan

Annual Wheat Production 2022: 13 million Metric Tons

Kazakhstan is a Central Asian country extending from the Caspian Sea in the west to the Altai Mountains at its eastern border with Russia and China. It is the largest grain producer in Central Asia and is capable of exporting almost half of its total grain produced each year. Wheat is the largest crop by agricultural land, and it accounts for 80% of total grain production. Other important crops of Kazakhstan include cotton, sunflower seeds, barley, and rice. In 2022, Kazakhstan is estimated to produce 13 million metric tons of wheat.

13. Iran

Annual Wheat Production 2022: 13.2 million Metric Tons

Iran’s major crops include wheat, barley, and rice. Iran imported a record 8 million tons of wheat in the previous year to March 2022 as the drought hampered the domestic production of wheat in the country. Iran's wheat production in the year 2022 is estimated to be at 13.2 million metric tons.

12. United Kingdom

Annual Wheat Production 2022: 14.6 million Metric Tons

The United Kingdom is located in northwestern Europe. The major crops of the United Kingdom are wheat, barley, and oats. The country's wheat exports from August 2021 to August 2022 increased by £16 million. The United Kingdom is forecasted to produce 14.6 million metric tons of wheat in 2022.

Some of the top companies involved in the production and marketing of wheat worldwide include Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), and Seaboard Corporation (NYSE:SEB).

11. Turkey

Annual Wheat Production 2022: 17.25 million Metric Tons

Turkey is a transcontinental country with the majority of its territory in Western Asia's Anatolian Peninsula and a tiny section in Southeast Europe's Balkan Peninsula. The country is a major producer of wheat, sugar beets, cotton, milk, poultry, tomatoes, and other fruits and vegetables. Turkey is also among the top producers of apricots and hazelnuts in the world. Turkey's wheat imports for the year 2022-2023 are forecasted to increase to 10.25 million tonnes, up from 9.4 million tonnes in 2021-2022. Turkey is estimated to produce 17.25 million metric tons of wheat in 2022.

10. Argentina

Annual Wheat Production 2022: 17.5 million Metric Tons

Argentina is located in the southern half of South America. Argentina covers an area of 2.7 million km2, making it the 8th largest country in the world. Argentina is one of the largest producers of soybean, wheat, and maize, and these crops account for 82% of the total crop area. According to estimates, the country’s wheat exports for the year 2022-2023 will decline by 57% YOY to 7 million tonnes due to the third consecutive year of the drought. Argentina is forecasted to produce 17.5 million metric tons of wheat in the year 2022.

9. Ukraine

Annual Wheat Production 2022: 20.5 million Metric Tons

Ukraine is situated in Eastern Europe and is the second-largest European country after Russia. Top agricultural commodities produced by Ukraine include wheat, corn, barley, soybeans, sugar beet, potatoes, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, etc. Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukraine's grain exports for 2022-23 have decreased by 32% to 16.2 million tonnes which include 6.3 million tonnes of wheat, 8.6 million tonnes of corn, and 1.3 million tonnes of barley. In the year 2022, Ukraine is estimated to produce 20.5 million metric tons of wheat.

8. Pakistan

Annual Wheat Production 2022: 26.4 million Metric Tons

Pakistan is the 5th most populous state in the world and is among the top ten wheat-producing countries. The country’s agricultural produce includes wheat, rice, cotton, sugarcane, dates, mango, and oranges. Pakistan is forecasted to produce 26.4 million metric tons of wheat in 2022.

7. Australia

Annual Wheat Production 2022: 33.0 million Metric Tons

Australia’s major agricultural products include wheat, barley, canola, sorghum, cotton, and sunflowers. The expected wheat exports by Australia in the year 2022-2023 are expected to be reported at 27 million tonnes, slightly lower than 28 million tonnes in 2021-2022. The country’s total wheat production is forecasted to reach 33.0 million metric tons in 2022.

6. Canada

Annual Wheat Production 2022: 35.00 million Metric Tons

Canada is the second-largest country in the world by area. The principal crops of Canada include wheat, barley, canola, soybeans, and corn. Canada also produces rye, oats, mixed grains, and white beans. A strong harvest of wheat affected exports positively. In September 2022, exports of the country increased by 1.3% in terms of volume despite a fourth consecutive month of falling prices. In 2022, wheat production in Canada is expected to amount to 35.00 million metric tons.

