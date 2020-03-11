The 20 countries in the world best prepared for an epidemic like coronavirus still aren't really all that ready

The US is the best prepared country for a pandemic, but it is far from fully ready, according to a report analyzing 195 countries' readiness for a major outbreak.

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

The novel coronavirus outbreak has hit over 100 countries around the world, and some are more ready for an epidemic than others.

A 2019 report by researchers at the Nuclear Threat Initiative, Johns Hopkins University and The Economist Intelligence Unit ranked 195 countries on how prepared they are to fight a major disease outbreak.

While the US and several other wealthy nations are at the top of the list, the report emphatically states that no country is fully ready for a pandemic.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China has now spread to more than 100 countries. Over 116,000 people have been infected, and more than 4,000 have died from COVID-19, the illness that the virus causes.

And while some of the countries that have experienced coronavirus cases are better prepared to handle a major epidemic than others, nowhere in the world is actually fully prepared, according to a comprehensive report assessing the state of readiness for a major disease outbreak.

The Global Health Security Index, a 2019 report compiled by researchers at the Nuclear Threat Initiative, Johns Hopkins University, and The Economist Intelligence Unit, scores nations on 140 questions in six categories related to biological security and disease readiness: prevention of the emergence or release of pathogens, epidemic detection and reporting, rapid response to epidemics, health system strength and robustness, compliance with international norms around diseases, and the overall political, economic, and environmental risk environment.

According to the report, the US is the best-prepared country in the world for a major disease outbreak, a fact touted by President Donald Trump in a press conference in late February. However, the report very emphatically notes that even being at the top of the ranking may not be good enough.

"National health security is fundamentally weak around the world. No country is fully prepared for epidemics or pandemics, and every country has important gaps to address," according to the report.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, here are the 20 countries best equipped to handle an epidemic, according to the report:

20. Portugal

lisbon portugal More





ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Portugal received very high scores for its international commitments and cross-border agreements on health emergency responses, as well as broad healthcare access. However, the report gave it a below average score on its epidemiology workforce and training programs.

So far, Portugal has 41 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

19. Belgium

Belgium More





Choong Jackie / EyeEm/Getty Images

Belgium received perfect scores for its biosafety policies and communications with healthcare workers during public health emergencies, but was docked for its emergency preparedness and response planning, as well as its risk communications to the public.

So far, Belgium has 267 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

18. Malaysia