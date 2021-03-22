I-20 crash suspect still jailed

Mar. 22—Michael Anthony Mills, 31, the man arrested on Saturday in Oxford after, authorities said, he stabbed a man and led a high-speed chase on I-20, has been charged and remains in Calhoun County Jail, with bond set at $40,500.

Mills, who's from Ashville (initial reports had him from Pell City), was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree robbery and fleeing and attempting to elude an officer according to Oxford police Capt. L.G. Owens on Monday.

Mills' court date May 10 at 1:30 at Calhoun County District Court. All outstanding holds from other municipalities will be handled by the county, Owens said.

On Saturday, police say, Mills stabbed a man, stole his ex-girlfriend's 2015 white Nissan Altima and eventually totaled it when he drove up the eastbound on-ramp at the 188 exit on Interstate 20, striking two vehicles. Mills was quickly taken into custody in the women's restroom at the Olive Garden.

Owens said the stabbing victim was treated and released from RMC.

"I'm just glad not one was badly hurt," said Owens.

