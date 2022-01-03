20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that came back for 2022

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon.

Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago. We’re talking the best of the best here, like $52 off AirPods Pro with MagSafe or AirPods 3 for $169. Plus, believe it or not, AirPods Max are down to only $479!

Those are all great deals — and there’s so much more. We don’t know if this is intentional or if someone is asleep at the wheel. In either case, we’re going to show you 20 incredible Black Friday Deals at Amazon that we definitely didn’t expect to come back now that Christmas is over. Of course, it should go without saying that any or all of these sales could be gone for good at any moment.







New Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $197.00

You Save: $52.00 (21%)

Black Friday deals are back at Amazon

Apple deals are always among the best Black Friday deals at Amazon each and every year. That makes sense, of course, since Apple doesn’t really have Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals of its own.

In 2021, there are some truly staggering Apple sales that have reemerged. Among them are AirPods Pro with MagSafe with a huge $52 discount and AirPods 3 are discounted again to $169! AirPods Max are on sale as well with a giant $70 discount.







New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Price: $169.00

You Save: $10.00 (6%)

Buy Now







Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray

Price: $479.00

You Save: $70.00 (13%)

Beyond those great deals, Amazon is offering some great discounts on the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS and GPS+Cellular). As a matter of fact, the Apple Watch Series 7 is now down to a new all-time low price thanks to a HUGE $60 discount!

Some SKUs have already sold out and others are no longer discounted. With that in mind, we expect these deals to disappear pretty soon.







Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band - Regular

Price: $339.00

You Save: $60.00 (15%)

Buy Now







Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - Reg…

Price: Price too low to display

Also of note, the Apple Watch SE is back on sale with an even deeper discount than last week. Hurry and you can get the Space Gray model for just $239!







Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band

Price: Was

You Save: $39.01 (14%)

More deals you need to see

In addition to all those excellent Black Friday Apple deals at Amazon, some of the best Cyber Monday deals of 2021 are also back.

First, Amazon has the #1 best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight Camera on sale with a rare discount! This is already one of the best values in the smart home department, so you should definitely grab a few anytime the newest Wyze Cam goes on sale.







Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi…

Price: $42.15

You Save: $10.81 (20%)

Also, the best-selling Phillips Hue deal of 2021 is back in stock after having sold out last week. Not only is it back, but it’s actually $20 cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

That means you can get the best-selling Philips Hue bundle ever for just $80.99 instead of $135!







Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue…

Price: $80.99

You Save: $54.00 (40%)

The next deal slashes the $230 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle to just $139, and we can’t believe this Black Friday deal is back. That sale is almost too good to be true!

Another hot sale slashes the Echo Dot & Sengled smart bulb bundle from $55 to just $34.98. That’s insane!







23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including full Health + Ancestry…

Price: $139.00

You Save: $90.00 (39%)

Buy Now







Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb | Alexa smart home starter kit

Price: $34.98

You Save: $20.00 (36%)

The best of the rest

There are so many more incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that are still going on now. As a matter of fact, Black Friday has basically returned to Amazon ahead of Christmas next week. You’re definitely running out of time to save, however, so take advantage of these revived Black Friday deals at Amazon while you still can.

Some more of our favorites are below. And remember, these deals could disappear at any moment!







Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel…

Price: $39.99

You Save: $10.00 (20%)

Buy Now







Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi…

Price: $39.90

You Save: $20.09 (33%)

Buy Now







Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow

Price: Was $130, Now $99

You Save: $30.00 (23%)

Buy Now

Additionally, here are six incredible sales you really need to see. These Amazon blowouts are definitely some of the best deals of 2021!

