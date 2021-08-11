20 cute pencil cases that are perfect for back-to-school

These cool cases are sure to give your kids the write stuff for back to school.

It’s a whole new school year. Do your kids have the “write stuff” to make it a great one? It’s time to stock up on all of the back-to-school essentials, and a brand new pencil case is just what they need to start the school year off right. It keeps them organized, and keeps all of their writing supplies in tip top shape. Snap, zipper, or roll-up tidy, these cases will keep everything in place and easy to find. Say goodbye to dried up markers, busted pencil tips and exploding pens!

1. A high-capacity case that shows some shimmer

Shimmery cases in over 15 styles give kids lots of fun options to choose from.

Boys and girls alike will enjoy the shimmery design options of these cool pouches that range in styles from unicorns to sharks. Parents will like that these cases can fit everything they need in one tidy place, with a special detachable section for pencils, a mesh pocket for storage and a wide enough space to hold a pretty sizable marker collection.

Get the Mibasies pencil case at Amazon for $17.99

2. An avoca-dorable pencil case

A sparkly, squeezy, avocado case!

This blushing avocado cutie will be the talk of the classroom, with its eye-catching sparkle and adorable design. It’s cute, it’s squeezable and the zipper closure keeps everything securely in place.

Get the glitter avocado pencil case at Claire’s for $11.89

3. A unicorn pencil pouch for a little magic

Tug the tail to reveal the magic.

Mythical, magical and ready for learning. This unicorn pencil pouch with sequins has a shimmery glitter horn and ears to match. Tug her tail to reveal your school day stash.

The unicorn pencil case at Claire’s for $11.89

4. A creeper case for the Minecraft-obsessed

This creeper case is just right for the Minecraft-obsessed.

What kid isn’t into Minecraft? We know they’re dreaming of their favorite video game all day, but keep the creepers at home. This hardtop pencil case in an iconic pattern opens like a book, revealing mesh pockets, pencil slots and a hidden compartment for even more extra space.

Get the Minecraft creeper pencil case by Soocute at Amazon for $15.99

5. A cute pencil pouch that stands up to attention

Pick just one? Speak for yourself.

Here, kitty, kitty! This stand-up, zip-top pouch converts into a cute desktop caddy that’s certain to inspire lots of smiles. These feline friends, with friendly faces, come in four different colors.

Get the Easthill standup kitty case at Amazon for $9.99

6. A straightforward and classic pencil pouch

This understated satchel is for the super organized.

For the classic kid. This is an understated pouch that looks pretty on the outside, and works hard on the inside. With three roomy compartments, this case is just the right size for everything that needs carrying to and from school, and it keeps things super organized.

Get the Easthill 3-compartment pencil case at Amazon for $10.99

7. A custom case, to express their personal style

With so many cute options, you're sure to find a perfect match for your child's individual style.

If you have a little iconoclast on your hand, a one-of-a-kind case is just what you need. These customized cases not only store all of their school supplies, they are a perfect shout-out to their individual style.

Get the custom pencil case by Compact Design Store at Etsy for $12.99

8. A pencil sharpener and pencil case hybrid

This little case looks sharp, and comes with a built-in pencil sharpener.

Learning will stay on point with this smart little case that’s as cute as it is genius. Hidden in the top is a pencil sharpener to keep things sharp.

Get the Zovota pencil case with pencil sharpener at Amazon for $8.99

9. A towering case with princess power

Your kiddo will live happily ever after with this cute case.

This tiny tower will rule the kiddo kingdom. This enchanting case features princesses Snow White, Mulan, Cinderella and Belle perched in their windows, ready to accompany your child to school. One thing is for certain, any kid who has this pencil case will live happily ever after.

Get the Disney princess pencil case at shopDisney for $12.99

10. A pencil box with puppy power

First day jitters will be banished when they have the puppy patrol on their side.

Who couldn’t use a little puppy power to get through the day? A perfect case for your little one’s very first day; this cute case is sure to quell any first day jitters. This retro-style tin case with a handle is reminiscent of an ‘80s lunchbox, and just as durable.

Get the Paw Patrol pencil box by the Tin Box Company Store at Amazon for $6.99

11. A case that’s wild—and washable

Cute enough to be a pet, but practical enough to keep your kids organized.

These hilarious and colorful cases bring a little bit of wild style to your kids’ days. Our family has these and can vouch that these cases are spacious and can fit an impressive amount of pens, pencils, crayons and more—they even fit a fairly sizable pencil sharpener. A wonderful bonus is these are, surprisingly, machine washable.

Shop Zipit Wildlings pencil cases at Amazon starting at $9.99

12. A monster-style pencil pouch

Pen thieves don't stand a chance against this toothy monster.

This ferocious face will keep pen thieves on their toes. These wacky monsters zip up their sharp “teeth” to hold everything in safely, but when you unzip their lips they’re ready to roar. These styles are super colorful, funky, funny and quirky—and they are also machine washable.

Shop the Zipit monster cases as Amazon starting at $8.99

13. A cute panda case that gives back

This pencil case looks adorable and does good!

This sweet purple panda is made of silicone and stands up for super-easy supply access. Its slim shape belies its space: It holds up to 15 pens while still managing to fit perfectly in a backpack. This is a cute case with a conscience: It’s PVC-free, made with FSC certified packaging and for every Yoobi item you purchase, another Yoobi item will be donated to a child in need, right here in the U.S. through their Yoobi Gives program.

Get the Yoobi purple panda pencil case at Amazon for $9.99

14. A case to settle all disputes

A lifetime warranty guarantee this pencil case will last.

It’s settled. This is one of the cutest pencil pouches around. Made by Herschel, this pencil case is made with the highest quality materials that are built to last. A limited lifetime warranty let’s you know that when they say this pouch is durable they mean it.

Get the Settlement Case at Herschel for $21.99

15. A tween-friendly pouch that’s to dye for

This tie-dye case is totally on trend.

The tie-dye trend shows no signs of quitting, and this cute pencil pouch will keep your kid’s style quotient on point. This sustainably made zip-up case is from recycled water bottles and can be monogrammed to add a little bit of personal flair.

Get the Gear Up rainbow tie-dye pencil case from PB Teen for $12.50

16. A cute case with cuddly monsters that like to give back

Who could be scared of monsters with this cute case.

This little case is so adorable it may be just the thing to cure your child’s monster fears. The backpack-like design has a cute carry loop and the case itself is made from a sturdy poly-canvas blend. Every bag purchased helps support State’s giving initiatives, including donating fully-packed backpacks at bag drop rallies.

Get the State Clinton case at Maisonette for $25

17. A sweet bag with a handmade look

A little UK style for back-to-school

For the kid (or parent) with a cottagecore aesthetic, this adorable pencil pouch sports a handmade style that is just as at home holding art supplies in a meadow as it is taking pencils to and from school.

Get the Liberty of London personalize pencil case at The Tot for $28

18. An Avengers-themed case to marvel over

This pencil case has super hero style.

Bring some super power to their school day. Spiderman, Thor, the Hulk and friends are there to make their day a little bit more powerful and a whole lot more organized.

Get the Marvel Avengers pencil case at Amazon for $12.99

19. A high-capacity case that they’ll roar over

They'll be ready to roar with this cool case.

T-Rex was the king of the dinosaurs and this hard pencil case is the king of kids’ pencil boxes. A double mesh pocket for storage and a six-pencil slip-holder make this case not only cool, but incredibly practical.

Get the dinosaur pencil case by Wepop at Amazon for $15.99

20. A straightforward case with serious style

The dabbing unicorn is our favorite.

True, it’s hard to look at other styles when one of the prints is a unicorn dabbing, but these straightforward, zip-up pencil cases come in an array of super-cute designs that will keep kids smiling. These bags have a sturdy zipper and are lightweight—so they look good without weighing you down.

Get the Aiphamy pencil case at Amazon starting at $7.99

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 20 cute pencil boxes and pencil pouches for back-to-school