20 details you may have missed on 'WandaVision,' so far

An animated sequence on the second episode of "WandaVision" has a few Marvel comic references. Marvel Studios

Warning: There are massive spoilers ahead for "WandaVision."

Insider rounded up the best details you may have missed on the Disney Plus show, so far.

Fans may have noticed references to the Grim Reaper, Bova, S.W.O.R.D., A.I.M., and Wonder Man.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

"WandaVision" is filled with references to the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While some of the nods are obvious, like allusions to the S.W.O.R.D. organizations, others are a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment such as an appearance by the Grim Reaper.

After numerous episode watches of Disney Plus' first Marvel series, Insider rounds up the best Marvel Easter eggs and references you may have missed upon a first watch.

If you're wondering what to read, we suggest checking out the following series to get the most out of your "WandaVision" watch: "Giant-Size Avengers" (1974), "Vision and the Scarlet Witch" (1982's four-part series), "Avengers: Vision and the Scarlet Witch - A Year in the Life" (1985's 12-part series), "Vision" (2015), and "House of M" (2005).

We'll continue to update this story weekly as new episodes of "WandaVision" debut.

Wanda and Vision are living in New Jersey.

Wanda removes the "For Sale" sign in 1982's "The Vision and Scarlet Witch" comic series. Marvel Studios, Marvel

As Wanda and Vision move into their new home on the series premiere, Wanda is seen magically changing a "For Sale" sign to "Sold" on the show.

Eagle-eyed viewers will notice the "732" area code on the sign, a popular central New Jersey area code. It's likely a reference to the couple's home in the comics.

In the comics, Wanda and Vision move into the quiet suburb of Leonia, New Jersey.

West View, NJ is a short drive from Leonia, NJ as seen above. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics, Google Maps, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

In the 1982 comic series, "Vision and the Scarlet Witch," the couple retire from their life as Avengers and use their salary to buy a home.

On the show, we learn Wanda and Vision are living in Westview.

Though there isn't a Westview, New Jersey, there is a West View, a town over from Leonia.

Story continues

Vision carries Wanda into their home for the first time in the comics and the show.

The main difference here is that Wanda is wearing a wedding dress on the show. Marvel Studios, Marvel

The show is very faithful to its comic origins. This is nearly a reshot of a familiar panel from 1985's 12-comic series, "The Vision and Scarlet Witch," when the couple moves into a two-story home.

Wanda and Vision's address is 2800 on the show.

Earth-2800 may be a reference to the comics and/or confirmation that the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes place in this continuity. Marvel Studios

In the comics, Wanda and Vision's address is 616, representative of Earth-616, the main continuity in which the Marvel characters exist.

2800 is likely a nod to Earth-2800, a numbered universe in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist.

However, the address may also be a hint that Wanda and Vision's happy lifestyle is taking place in an alternate reality, separate from the main Marvel continuity.

Read more: 15 hints on 'WandaVision' that tease what's really happening on the Marvel show

Wanda's neighbor Agnes brings the couple a plant as a housewarming gift.

This plant is likely just that, a plant, but in the comics, a plant that Wanda receives has some magical powers. Marvel Studios

This may be a very specific reference to a similar housewarming present Vision receives in the comics.

In the comics, Wanda and Vision are gifted a Wundagore Everbloom from Agatha Harkness.

The plant is explained in issue No. 7 of 2015's "Vision." Marvel Comics

Harkness, a witch who serves as Wanda's mentor, gifts the large plant to Vision and Wanda when they're first married.

In 2015's "Vision" comic, Vision moves into a suburban neighborhood with other beings like him after a second marriage. He has a robotic wife, Virginia, and two children, Viv and Vin.

But Vision still has the plant in his possession.

When the petals are eaten twice in a specific — and disturbing — ritual involing murder, a being is granted the ability to see into the future.

Prior to the show's release, fans have theorized Agnes may actually be Harkness.

Comic fans may have chuckled at the faux Marvel ad during the first episode for a Stark toaster.

An ad for the "Toast Mate 2000" is shown on the first episode of "WandaVision." Marvel Studios

The ad tells people to forget the past, which may be a hint as to what's really going on in "WandaVision." But the toaster may also be a nod to Vision.

Vision is referred to as a toaster throughout the comics from time to time. It's usually not a compliment.

Wanda angrily calls Vision a toaster during a flashback in the 2015-2016 "Vision" series. Marvel Comics

At times, Vision is called a toaster in the comics, an often disparaging term for the synthezoid.

A neighbor refers to Vision as a toaster when he goes to meet them in 2015's "Vision" series. In the same comic series, Vision tells Wanda a joke involving toasters talking to each other.

It's also fitting that the toaster nod comes from a Stark Industries product. Vision was a by-product of Tony Stark in "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

Take a close look at the wine bottle seen on the premiere.

Did you catch the M on the neck of this wine bottle on the series premiere? Marvel Studios

There are two things worth noting here. Take a look at the giant "M" on the wine bottle's neck and its label, "Maison Du Mépris," which translates to "House of Contempt."

Ever since the bottle's appearance in a September 2020 "WandaVision" trailer, fans have believed it's a big hint at the adaptation of a popular comic series.

Many fans think this is a reference to the popular "House of M" story line, which may hint at what's going on in "WandaVision."

Any mention of "House of M" should make Marvel fans extremely excited. Many have posited the "M" on the wine bottle resembles the "M" in the "House of M" logo. Marvel Comics

"House of M," a 2005 comic series from Brian Michael Bendis and Olivier Coipel, showed the fallout of Wanda's breakdown after forming an alternate reality in which she had children.

X-Men leader Charles Xavier had a key role in helping Wanda come to terms with reality.

With that in mind, this could be a way for Disney and Marvel Studios to slowly introduce the X-Men and mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the comics, Wanda and her brother, Pietro, are Magneto's children. Disney hasn't been able to explore those story lines because the rights for the X-Men and mutants previously belonged to 20th Century Fox.

Still, Disney acquired the rights to Fox, and the Marvel characters it owned, in 2019. They can now introduce beloved characters such as Wolverine, Magneto, Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four into upcoming films and TV series.

Read more: Disney-Fox deal means X-Men, Deadpool, and Fantastic Four can join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

A crucial moment near the end of the premiere appears to parallel Vision's tragic "death" in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Do you see a similarity? Marvel Studios, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

As Vision's boss Mr. Hart chokes during dinner, his wife begins playfully yelling, "Stop it," over and over. She repeats the line until it becomes incredibly unnerving and uncomfortable.

Eventually, Wanda orders Vision to do something and save his boss.

Though the scene may seem odd upon first watch, there's likely a deeper, unsettling significance to this scene.

The moment appears to parallel Vision's final moments in 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" where Thanos turned back time and brought the hero momentarily back to life just to choke him and tear an Infinity stone from his head to take over the world.

As Thanos rips the golden gemstone from Vision's head, you can hear a distinct shattering noise. Thanos then tosses Vision's body to the ground with a massive thud.

Similarly, the longer Mr. Hart chokes, the intense dinner moment crescendos to the sound of, what sounds like, a shattering bulb. As soon as it happens, Hart drops to the floor.

In both scenarios, Wanda is unable to help the person suffering. In "Infinity War," Wanda is knocked out by Thanos. In "WandaVision," a horrified Wanda silently watches the events unfold.

Though Wanda was incapacitated in "Infinity War" at the time of Vision's death, it appears as if she's playing out Vision's final moments and her inability to do anything to change his fate.

Read more: Everyone who died in 'Avengers: Infinity War' from least surprising to most heart-wrenching

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" character Abe Brown is mentioned in the fake credits of the first episode.

Abe Brown is one of the names seen in the faux credits at the end of the "WandaVision" premiere. Marvel Studios

As the first set of credits role at the end of the "WandaVision" premiere, you may notice that most of these names aren't real.

The name Abe Brown stands out. Brown is a minor character and classmate of Peter Parker's in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming." In the comics, he becomes the martial artist Black Tiger.

It's unclear whether or not this is merely an Easter egg or a hint of a future character to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A third "Spider-Man" movie, starring Tom Holland, is currently set for a December release.

Read more: What we know about the 3rd 'Spider-Man' movie, starring Tom Holland

The Marvel organization S.W.O.R.D. is teased at the end of the premiere.

The S.W.O.R.D. logo is first seen on a notebook and screen at the end of the "WandaVision" premiere. Marvel Studios

At the end of the premiere, an obscured individual is seen taking notes. It appears as if the entire jubilant "WandaVision" sitcom is taking place on a telecast that someone is overseeing.

A S.W.O.R.D. symbol is seen in the background and on the notebook belonging to the mystery character.

S.W.O.R.D. is is an acronym for a group called the Sentient World Observation and Response Department. (An alternative name for the group is the Superhuman Warriors Operation Redistribution Division.)

This group may be responsible for keeping Wanda at bay in her current alternate reality or they may be trying to save her.

The S.W.O.R.D. symbol appears a few times on the show in unexpected places.

Did you notice the symbol during these moments? Marvel Studios

On episode two, Wanda spots the symbol on a toy helicopter that's in her front yard. It's unclear whether or not the helicopter is actually a toy or a helicopter that may have been magically shrunk.

By the episode's end, a person labeled beekeeper in the credits is seen with the symbol on their back.

Read more: 14 Marvel shows are coming to Disney Plus from 'Secret Invasion' to 'I Am Groot' — here they all are

The start of episode two echoes a panel from 2015's "Vision" series.

Vision and his android wife, Virginia, also originally slept in separate beds. Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics

Not only do the separate beds seen above evoke the 1960's sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show," but it also reflects the separate beds of Vision and his android wife Virginia at the start of the 2015 comic series, "Vision."

Vision's striped pajamas are a spot-on match for the green ones he wears in the same comic.

Vision's pajamas appear to be a direct nod to the popular 2015 comic series. Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics

In the comic, Vision's pj's are striped green.

When Vision checks the yard for danger at the start of episode two, he tells Wanda he only sees her "lovely rosebushes."

Vision references Wanda's rosebushes from the comics. They can be seen in "Avengers: Vision and the Scarlet Witch - A Year in the Life." Marvel Comics

In the comics, colorful rosebushes are seen when the couple moves into their New Jersey home.

Episode two's animated opening sequence has a few excellent comic nods, including a reference to the Grim Reaper.

If you missed it, we don't blame you. It's difficult to notice this Easter egg without pausing the episode. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics

As Vision floats through the two-story house, the Grim Reaper's mask and some bones (possibly his) are seen buried inside of their home.

If you read 2015's "Vision" comic, you may have found this obscure reference quite clever.

In the comic, Vision's android wife, Virginia, kills the Grim Reaper and keeps his death a secret from her husband by burying him in the backyard.

Vision learns what happened to the Grim Reaper when a neighbor's dog digs his body up.

Take a look at the posters in the grocery and there are three additional comic nods in this scene. The first hints at Vision's origin with Wonder Man.

Wonder Man is considered Vision's brother in the comics. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics

Presumably a poster for Wonder Oats, the first poster appears to reference Wonder Man.

In the comics, Wonder Man, also known as Simon Williams, is a pseudo-brother to Vision. In multiple comic story lines over the years, Vision is brought to life by using the brain patterns of a dead Wonder Man and the Human Torch's body.

It's worth noting that Simon and the Grim Reaper, mentioned on the last slide, were brothers. After Simon died, the Grim Reaper went on a war path unhappy that Vision was essentially a copy of his brother. As a result, he sought out Vision, Virginia, Vin, and Viv claiming they weren't his real family.

The second grocery store ad references "Bova milk," a nod to Bova Ayrshire.

Bova is described as a woman evolved from a cow in issue No. 4 of 1982's "Vision and the Scarlet Witch." In that issue, Magneto finds Bova and learns about his children for the first time. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics

In the comics, a young Wanda and Pietro were hidden away from their father Magneto so he couldn't find them. Their mother left the children to Bova, a midwife, to look after and raise them.

A simpler way to digest this? Consider "Star Wars."

Wanda and Pietro are basically the Luke and Leia of Marvel Comics. Both groups of twins were hidden away from their powerful, corrupt fathers when born to protect them.

Read more: Why different versions of Quicksilver appear in both the 'X-Men' and 'Avengers' movies

The final ad, promoting "Auntie A's Kitty Litter," is likely a reference to Agatha Harkness.

Is Auntie A a nod to Agatha Harkness? Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics

We've already noted that Agnes is likely Agatha Harkness on the show, this is just a larger confirmation that we'll likely see a version of the witch appear on "WandaVision."

Wanda and Vision's talent show names, Glamour and Illusion, are nods to their super-powered friends in the comics, Glamor and Illusion.

Glamor and Illusion own a club in New York City, the Magic Mansion, where they regularly perform. They're mini celebrities in the comic. Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics

While performing during a talent show for the neighborhood, Wanda and Vision use fake stage names.

Glamor and Illusion are actually a pair of magicians who live in Leonia, New Jersey in the comics who become fast friends with the former Avengers.

In issue No. 4 of 1985's "The Vision and the Scarlet Witch," the two protect Wanda and Vision from a group of bigots who aren't happy with a mutant (Wanda) and robot moving into the suburbs.

Glamor and Illusion use their powers to "perform" magic tricks while pretending to be normal humans. Wanda and Vision's entire magic act on episode two is a nod to the two.

A man on the radio is heard asking, "Wanda? Who is doing this to you, Wanda?"

Is Jimmy Woo the voice reaching out to Wanda? Marvel Studios

Many fans believe this is the voice of Randall Park, who played former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo in the "Ant-Man" franchise.

Park has been seen in the "WandaVision" trailers so we know he has a role to play on the show.

Read more: Disney has 12 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.

A faux ad during episode two is for a "Strucker"-brand watch.

The ad says Strucker will "make time for you." Strucker is one man you absolutely don't want making time for you. Marvel Studios

The sight of that watch and the octopus-looking symbol on it should give you pause.

It's a nod to "Avengers: Age of Ultron" villain, Baron von Strucker, a leader of Marvel terrorist organization, H.Y.D.R.A.

Remember this guy? Marvel

If you couldn't recall that the Strucker ad was referencing the Marvel villain, the H.Y.D.R.A. logo in its center may have tipped you off.

In "Age of Ultron," Von Strucker oversaw the training of Wanda and her twin brother, Pietro, Maximoff as they were held hostage by H.Y.D.R.A. He was later killed by the film's villain, Ultron (James Spader).

The tagline for the product, "He'll make time for you," makes us wonder if it's a simple nod to his role in Wanda's past or if it's a deeper reference to a manipulation of time occurring within the series.

Don't forget Wanda will appear in the upcoming "Doctor Strange" sequel, which is set to explore the multiverse. Strange was previously the keeper of the Infinity stone, which can manipulate time.

Read more: THEN AND NOW: The 'Avengers' stars before they were famous

Let's come back to that mystery beekeeper seen at the end of episode two. He may be a member of S.W.O.R.D. or another organization.

The only thing that makes us believe he may be part of S.W.O.R.D. is the logo on the back of his suit. Marvel Studios

When Wanda and Vision hear something outside at the end of episode two, they see a mysterious man in a beekeeper suit, who climbs out of manhole.

Triggered by the sight of him, Wanda reveals she's able to rewind the events and play the scene over again to her liking so that Vision never sees the man, suggesting she may be in control of this dream-like world.

In the comics, members of the A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics) organization wear beekeeper uniforms. The group, which was first developed by Von Strucker, was built to overthrow the government.

Perhaps A.I.M. has taken ahold of Wanda and is holding her hostage or maybe not. It's worth noting the beekeeper in "WandaVision" appeared to have the S.W.O.R.D. symbol on the back of their suit.

Read the original article on Insider