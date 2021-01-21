20 details you may have missed on 'WandaVision,' so far

Kirsten Acuna
wandavision grocery marvel nods
An animated sequence on the second episode of "WandaVision" has a few Marvel comic references. Marvel Studios

  • Warning: There are massive spoilers ahead for "WandaVision."

  • Insider rounded up the best details you may have missed on the Disney Plus show, so far.

  • Fans may have noticed references to the Grim Reaper, Bova, S.W.O.R.D., A.I.M., and Wonder Man.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

"WandaVision" is filled with references to the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While some of the nods are obvious, like allusions to the S.W.O.R.D. organizations, others are a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment such as an appearance by the Grim Reaper.

After numerous episode watches of Disney Plus' first Marvel series, Insider rounds up the best Marvel Easter eggs and references you may have missed upon a first watch.

If you're wondering what to read, we suggest checking out the following series to get the most out of your "WandaVision" watch: "Giant-Size Avengers" (1974), "Vision and the Scarlet Witch" (1982's four-part series), "Avengers: Vision and the Scarlet Witch - A Year in the Life" (1985's 12-part series), "Vision" (2015), and "House of M" (2005).

We'll continue to update this story weekly as new episodes of "WandaVision" debut.

Wanda and Vision are living in New Jersey.

wandavision for sale sign
Wanda removes the "For Sale" sign in 1982's "The Vision and Scarlet Witch" comic series. Marvel Studios, Marvel

As Wanda and Vision move into their new home on the series premiere, Wanda is seen magically changing a "For Sale" sign to "Sold" on the show.

Eagle-eyed viewers will notice the "732" area code on the sign, a popular central New Jersey area code. It's likely a reference to the couple's home in the comics.

In the comics, Wanda and Vision move into the quiet suburb of Leonia, New Jersey.

westview nj wandavision
West View, NJ is a short drive from Leonia, NJ as seen above. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics, Google Maps, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

In the 1982 comic series, "Vision and the Scarlet Witch," the couple retire from their life as Avengers and use their salary to buy a home.

On the show, we learn Wanda and Vision are living in Westview.

Though there isn't a Westview, New Jersey, there is a West View, a town over from Leonia.

Vision carries Wanda into their home for the first time in the comics and the show.

wandavision home entry
The main difference here is that Wanda is wearing a wedding dress on the show. Marvel Studios, Marvel

The show is very faithful to its comic origins. This is nearly a reshot of a familiar panel from 1985's 12-comic series, "The Vision and Scarlet Witch," when the couple moves into a two-story home.

Wanda and Vision's address is 2800 on the show.

wandavision 2800
Earth-2800 may be a reference to the comics and/or confirmation that the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes place in this continuity. Marvel Studios

In the comics, Wanda and Vision's address is 616, representative of Earth-616, the main continuity in which the Marvel characters exist.

2800 is likely a nod to Earth-2800, a numbered universe in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist.

However, the address may also be a hint that Wanda and Vision's happy lifestyle is taking place in an alternate reality, separate from the main Marvel continuity.

Read more: 15 hints on 'WandaVision' that tease what's really happening on the Marvel show

Wanda's neighbor Agnes brings the couple a plant as a housewarming gift.

agnes wandavision plant
This plant is likely just that, a plant, but in the comics, a plant that Wanda receives has some magical powers. Marvel Studios

This may be a very specific reference to a similar housewarming present Vision receives in the comics.

In the comics, Wanda and Vision are gifted a Wundagore Everbloom from Agatha Harkness.

wandavision everbloom.PNG
The plant is explained in issue No. 7 of 2015's "Vision." Marvel Comics

Harkness, a witch who serves as Wanda's mentor, gifts the large plant to Vision and Wanda when they're first married.

In 2015's "Vision" comic, Vision moves into a suburban neighborhood with other beings like him after a second marriage. He has a robotic wife, Virginia, and two children, Viv and Vin.

But Vision still has the plant in his possession.

When the petals are eaten twice in a specific — and disturbing — ritual involing murder, a being is granted the ability to see into the future.

Prior to the show's release, fans have theorized Agnes may actually be Harkness.

Comic fans may have chuckled at the faux Marvel ad during the first episode for a Stark toaster.

stark toaster wandavision 101
An ad for the "Toast Mate 2000" is shown on the first episode of "WandaVision." Marvel Studios

The ad tells people to forget the past, which may be a hint as to what's really going on in "WandaVision." But the toaster may also be a nod to Vision.

Vision is referred to as a toaster throughout the comics from time to time. It's usually not a compliment.

wanda calls vision toaster wandavision
Wanda angrily calls Vision a toaster during a flashback in the 2015-2016 "Vision" series. Marvel Comics

At times, Vision is called a toaster in the comics, an often disparaging term for the synthezoid.

A neighbor refers to Vision as a toaster when he goes to meet them in 2015's "Vision" series. In the same comic series, Vision tells Wanda a joke involving toasters talking to each other.

It's also fitting that the toaster nod comes from a Stark Industries product. Vision was a by-product of Tony Stark in "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

Take a close look at the wine bottle seen on the premiere.

wine glass house of m
Did you catch the M on the neck of this wine bottle on the series premiere? Marvel Studios

There are two things worth noting here. Take a look at the giant "M" on the wine bottle's neck and its label, "Maison Du Mépris," which translates to "House of Contempt."

Ever since the bottle's appearance in a September 2020 "WandaVision" trailer, fans have believed it's a big hint at the adaptation of a popular comic series.

Many fans think this is a reference to the popular "House of M" story line, which may hint at what's going on in "WandaVision."

house of m comic series
Any mention of "House of M" should make Marvel fans extremely excited. Many have posited the "M" on the wine bottle resembles the "M" in the "House of M" logo. Marvel Comics

"House of M," a 2005 comic series from Brian Michael Bendis and Olivier Coipel, showed the fallout of Wanda's breakdown after forming an alternate reality in which she had children.

X-Men leader Charles Xavier had a key role in helping Wanda come to terms with reality.

With that in mind, this could be a way for Disney and Marvel Studios to slowly introduce the X-Men and mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the comics, Wanda and her brother, Pietro, are Magneto's children. Disney hasn't been able to explore those story lines because the rights for the X-Men and mutants previously belonged to 20th Century Fox.

Still, Disney acquired the rights to Fox, and the Marvel characters it owned, in 2019. They can now introduce beloved characters such as Wolverine, Magneto, Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four into upcoming films and TV series.

Read more: Disney-Fox deal means X-Men, Deadpool, and Fantastic Four can join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

A crucial moment near the end of the premiere appears to parallel Vision's tragic "death" in "Avengers: Infinity War."

mr hart vision choking wandavision avengers infinity war
Do you see a similarity? Marvel Studios, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

As Vision's boss Mr. Hart chokes during dinner, his wife begins playfully yelling, "Stop it," over and over. She repeats the line until it becomes incredibly unnerving and uncomfortable.

Eventually, Wanda orders Vision to do something and save his boss.

Though the scene may seem odd upon first watch, there's likely a deeper, unsettling significance to this scene.

The moment appears to parallel Vision's final moments in 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" where Thanos turned back time and brought the hero momentarily back to life just to choke him and tear an Infinity stone from his head to take over the world.

As Thanos rips the golden gemstone from Vision's head, you can hear a distinct shattering noise. Thanos then tosses Vision's body to the ground with a massive thud.

Similarly, the longer Mr. Hart chokes, the intense dinner moment crescendos to the sound of, what sounds like, a shattering bulb. As soon as it happens, Hart drops to the floor.

In both scenarios, Wanda is unable to help the person suffering. In "Infinity War," Wanda is knocked out by Thanos. In "WandaVision," a horrified Wanda silently watches the events unfold.

Though Wanda was incapacitated in "Infinity War" at the time of Vision's death, it appears as if she's playing out Vision's final moments and her inability to do anything to change his fate.

Read more: Everyone who died in 'Avengers: Infinity War' from least surprising to most heart-wrenching

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" character Abe Brown is mentioned in the fake credits of the first episode.

abe brown wandavision
Abe Brown is one of the names seen in the faux credits at the end of the "WandaVision" premiere. Marvel Studios

As the first set of credits role at the end of the "WandaVision" premiere, you may notice that most of these names aren't real.

The name Abe Brown stands out. Brown is a minor character and classmate of Peter Parker's in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming." In the comics, he becomes the martial artist Black Tiger.

It's unclear whether or not this is merely an Easter egg or a hint of a future character to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A third "Spider-Man" movie, starring Tom Holland, is currently set for a December release.

Read more: What we know about the 3rd 'Spider-Man' movie, starring Tom Holland

The Marvel organization S.W.O.R.D. is teased at the end of the premiere.

sword logo end credits
The S.W.O.R.D. logo is first seen on a notebook and screen at the end of the "WandaVision" premiere. Marvel Studios

At the end of the premiere, an obscured individual is seen taking notes. It appears as if the entire jubilant "WandaVision" sitcom is taking place on a telecast that someone is overseeing.

A S.W.O.R.D. symbol is seen in the background and on the notebook belonging to the mystery character.

S.W.O.R.D. is is an acronym for a group called the Sentient World Observation and Response Department. (An alternative name for the group is the Superhuman Warriors Operation Redistribution Division.)

This group may be responsible for keeping Wanda at bay in her current alternate reality or they may be trying to save her.

The S.W.O.R.D. symbol appears a few times on the show in unexpected places.

wandavision sword symbol helicopter beekeeper
Did you notice the symbol during these moments? Marvel Studios

On episode two, Wanda spots the symbol on a toy helicopter that's in her front yard. It's unclear whether or not the helicopter is actually a toy or a helicopter that may have been magically shrunk.

By the episode's end, a person labeled beekeeper in the credits is seen with the symbol on their back.

Read more: 14 Marvel shows are coming to Disney Plus from 'Secret Invasion' to 'I Am Groot' — here they all are

The start of episode two echoes a panel from 2015's "Vision" series.

wandavision beds
Vision and his android wife, Virginia, also originally slept in separate beds. Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics

Not only do the separate beds seen above evoke the 1960's sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show," but it also reflects the separate beds of Vision and his android wife Virginia at the start of the 2015 comic series, "Vision."

Vision's striped pajamas are a spot-on match for the green ones he wears in the same comic.

vision pjs wandavision
Vision's pajamas appear to be a direct nod to the popular 2015 comic series. Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics

In the comic, Vision's pj's are striped green.

When Vision checks the yard for danger at the start of episode two, he tells Wanda he only sees her "lovely rosebushes."

wanda vision rose bushes.PNG
Vision references Wanda's rosebushes from the comics. They can be seen in "Avengers: Vision and the Scarlet Witch - A Year in the Life." Marvel Comics

In the comics, colorful rosebushes are seen when the couple moves into their New Jersey home.

Episode two's animated opening sequence has a few excellent comic nods, including a reference to the Grim Reaper.

vision grim reaper wandavision
If you missed it, we don't blame you. It's difficult to notice this Easter egg without pausing the episode. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics

As Vision floats through the two-story house, the Grim Reaper's mask and some bones (possibly his) are seen buried inside of their home.

If you read 2015's "Vision" comic, you may have found this obscure reference quite clever.

In the comic, Vision's android wife, Virginia, kills the Grim Reaper and keeps his death a secret from her husband by burying him in the backyard.

Vision learns what happened to the Grim Reaper when a neighbor's dog digs his body up.

Take a look at the posters in the grocery and there are three additional comic nods in this scene. The first hints at Vision's origin with Wonder Man.

wonder oats wandavision
Wonder Man is considered Vision's brother in the comics. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics

Presumably a poster for Wonder Oats, the first poster appears to reference Wonder Man.

In the comics, Wonder Man, also known as Simon Williams, is a pseudo-brother to Vision. In multiple comic story lines over the years, Vision is brought to life by using the brain patterns of a dead Wonder Man and the Human Torch's body.

It's worth noting that Simon and the Grim Reaper, mentioned on the last slide, were brothers. After Simon died, the Grim Reaper went on a war path unhappy that Vision was essentially a copy of his brother. As a result, he sought out Vision, Virginia, Vin, and Viv claiming they weren't his real family.

The second grocery store ad references "Bova milk," a nod to Bova Ayrshire.

bova marvel
Bova is described as a woman evolved from a cow in issue No. 4 of 1982's "Vision and the Scarlet Witch." In that issue, Magneto finds Bova and learns about his children for the first time. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics

In the comics, a young Wanda and Pietro were hidden away from their father Magneto so he couldn't find them. Their mother left the children to Bova, a midwife, to look after and raise them.

A simpler way to digest this? Consider "Star Wars."

Wanda and Pietro are basically the Luke and Leia of Marvel Comics. Both groups of twins were hidden away from their powerful, corrupt fathers when born to protect them.

Read more: Why different versions of Quicksilver appear in both the 'X-Men' and 'Avengers' movies

The final ad, promoting "Auntie A's Kitty Litter," is likely a reference to Agatha Harkness.

auntie a agatha harkness
Is Auntie A a nod to Agatha Harkness? Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics

We've already noted that Agnes is likely Agatha Harkness on the show, this is just a larger confirmation that we'll likely see a version of the witch appear on "WandaVision."

Wanda and Vision's talent show names, Glamour and Illusion, are nods to their super-powered friends in the comics, Glamor and Illusion.

glamor illusion marvel wanda vision
Glamor and Illusion own a club in New York City, the Magic Mansion, where they regularly perform. They're mini celebrities in the comic. Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics

While performing during a talent show for the neighborhood, Wanda and Vision use fake stage names.

Glamor and Illusion are actually a pair of magicians who live in Leonia, New Jersey in the comics who become fast friends with the former Avengers.

In issue No. 4 of 1985's "The Vision and the Scarlet Witch," the two protect Wanda and Vision from a group of bigots who aren't happy with a mutant (Wanda) and robot moving into the suburbs.

Glamor and Illusion use their powers to "perform" magic tricks while pretending to be normal humans. Wanda and Vision's entire magic act on episode two is a nod to the two.

A man on the radio is heard asking, "Wanda? Who is doing this to you, Wanda?"

wandavision radio 102
Is Jimmy Woo the voice reaching out to Wanda? Marvel Studios

Many fans believe this is the voice of Randall Park, who played former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo in the "Ant-Man" franchise.

Park has been seen in the "WandaVision" trailers so we know he has a role to play on the show.

Read more: Disney has 12 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.

A faux ad during episode two is for a "Strucker"-brand watch.

strucker watch wandavision
The ad says Strucker will "make time for you." Strucker is one man you absolutely don't want making time for you. Marvel Studios

The sight of that watch and the octopus-looking symbol on it should give you pause.

It's a nod to "Avengers: Age of Ultron" villain, Baron von Strucker, a leader of Marvel terrorist organization, H.Y.D.R.A.

baron von strucker age of ultron
Remember this guy? Marvel

If you couldn't recall that the Strucker ad was referencing the Marvel villain, the H.Y.D.R.A. logo in its center may have tipped you off.

In "Age of Ultron," Von Strucker oversaw the training of Wanda and her twin brother, Pietro, Maximoff as they were held hostage by H.Y.D.R.A. He was later killed by the film's villain, Ultron (James Spader).

The tagline for the product, "He'll make time for you," makes us wonder if it's a simple nod to his role in Wanda's past or if it's a deeper reference to a manipulation of time occurring within the series.

Don't forget Wanda will appear in the upcoming "Doctor Strange" sequel, which is set to explore the multiverse. Strange was previously the keeper of the Infinity stone, which can manipulate time.

Read more: THEN AND NOW: The 'Avengers' stars before they were famous

Let's come back to that mystery beekeeper seen at the end of episode two. He may be a member of S.W.O.R.D. or another organization.

beekeeper sword wandavision 102
The only thing that makes us believe he may be part of S.W.O.R.D. is the logo on the back of his suit. Marvel Studios

When Wanda and Vision hear something outside at the end of episode two, they see a mysterious man in a beekeeper suit, who climbs out of manhole.

Triggered by the sight of him, Wanda reveals she's able to rewind the events and play the scene over again to her liking so that Vision never sees the man, suggesting she may be in control of this dream-like world.

In the comics, members of the A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics) organization wear beekeeper uniforms. The group, which was first developed by Von Strucker, was built to overthrow the government.

Perhaps A.I.M. has taken ahold of Wanda and is holding her hostage or maybe not. It's worth noting the beekeeper in "WandaVision" appeared to have the S.W.O.R.D. symbol on the back of their suit.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • Kamala Harris won't be moving into vice president's residence immediately

    Vice presidents since Vice President Walter Mondale have been living in the residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

  • Proud Boy organizer arrested in Florida over riot at Capitol

    Two Florida men, including a self-described organizer for the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were arrested Wednesday on charges of taking part in the siege of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, authorities said. Joseph Biggs, 37, was arrested in central Florida and faces charges of obstructing an official proceeding before Congress, entering a restricted area on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol and disorderly conduct. According to an arrest affidavit, Biggs was part of a crowd on Jan. 6 that overwhelmed Capitol Police officers who were manning a metal barrier on the steps of the Capitol.

  • Commanding Officer of Navy Reserve Center Fired After Investigation

    Capt. Scott Moss, who led the NOSC in Knoxville, was relieved of command by Capt. Dale Maxey.

  • Biden tells appointees 'I will fire you on the spot' for showing disrespect to colleagues

    President Joe Biden issued a warning Wednesday to his appointees that a hostile workplace will not be allowed in his administration.&nbsp;

  • Russia says militant commander linked to 2011 Moscow airport bombing killed in Chechnya

    Russian forces have killed a Chechen separatist guerrilla commander believed to have been involved in a deadly bombing at Moscow's Domodedovo airport in 2011, authorities said on Wednesday. Aslan Byutukayev was one of six militants killed during a special operation in the village of Katyr-Yurt, about 1,500 km (930 miles) south of Moscow, Chechen regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov said. Byutukayev is supected of being behind a bombing that killed nearly 40 people in the arrivals hall of Domodedovo airport in 2011.

  • Trump spends first night as a private citizen 'looking for lawyers for his impeachment trial'

    Donald Trump spent his first night as a private citizen settling into his new home at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he has reportedly already begun preparing for his upcoming impeachment hearing. Mr Trump’s final engagement in Washington DC as president was attending his farewell at Joint Base Andrews in DC, which was attended only by some 250 of his most loyal aides and supporters. Notably absent were close White House aides and his own vice president Mike Pence. The former president then left for Florida as President Joe Biden was being sworn in, where he received a much warmer welcome. Supporters lined Mr Trump’s route to Mar-a-Lago, waving “Trump 2020” flags and signs reading “welcome home!”, while others screamed “I love you” as his motorcade drove past. Some still refused to accept the results of the election.

  • US, UK Sign Agreement to Merge Forces for Historic Joint Carrier Deployment

    Marine F-35B Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and the Navy destroyer The Sullivans will deploy as part of the strike group.

  • Vaccines become latest frontline in China's campaign to win hearts of Taiwanese

    Beijing is touting a state programme that gives Taiwanese in China priority for COVID-19 vaccines, prompting concern within Taiwan's government which sees it as the latest Chinese tool to win over the island's population. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, is making the free-of-charge offer at a time when the democratic island has yet to begin vaccinations of its own, with Chinese government departments and state media quoting Taiwanese in China in support of the programme. "This shows the mainland's warmth and affection towards us," a Taiwanese teacher surnamed Wang was quoted as saying in a post this month by China's United Front Work Department, which is in charge of co-opting overseas Chinese and non-communists.

  • At least 28 dead in Baghdad twin suicide bombing

    At least 28 people were killed and dozens more injured when two suicide bombers targeted a busy market in central Baghdad this morning, in the first such attack for two years. Terrorists from the Islamic State group were suspected to be responsible for the explosions which ripped through a busy open air market, although there was no immediate confirmation from the group. The Iraqi interior ministry said the first suicide bomber had rushed into the market near Baghdad’s Tayaran Square and claimed to feel sick, so that people would gather around him. He then detonated his explosives, causing carnage. As more onlookers tried to help around the victims, a second attacker detonated his bomb among them, the ministry's statement said. Police sources said that at least 28 people had died in the attack but warned that number could rise as some of the 73 wounded people were in a critical condition. Iraqi authorities did not immediately say who they believed was behind the bombing, but called it a terrorist incident, a reference usually used for attacks by IS.

  • QAnon believers are realizing their entire conspiracy was a hoax as Biden is sworn in

    President Biden has taken office, former President Donald Trump is in Florida, and the U.S. still hasn't seen a mass arrests of Democrats or a nationwide blackout.All of these facts were shocking for some followers of the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon, as they thought and hoped that Trump would somehow seize permanent power on Wednesday, NBC News reports. But as Biden was sworn in without a hitch, QAnon message boards lit up with followers who realized a violent overthrow of the government wasn't about to happen, that Trump had no secret plans to somehow stay in office, and that they'd been wrong for months, if not years.> "Q was a LARP the entire f---ing time." > "There is no plan.' > "It's over and nothing makes sense... absolutely nothing..." pic.twitter.com/I2k8C7708m> > — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 20, 2021> Current mood in Q circles> > "I just want to throw up" > "I'm so sick of the disinformation and false hope" > "What a waste of my life" > "I feel sick" > "Burning my flag" > "Game over" > "Where is the military" > "I'm just so confused" > "I'm just sick" pic.twitter.com/hUR2N6y1sg> > — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) January 20, 2021Even Ron Watkins, the administrator of the extremist message board 8kun who may have even originated QAnon, posted a last-ditch call for unity that didn't acknowledge the harmful conspiracy theories he'd allowed to spread for years.> Ron Watkins, the former 8kun admin who helped keep QAnon afloat for years (and who some suspected of being Q himself), is throwing in the towel. pic.twitter.com/HJdBrOexO2> > — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) January 20, 2021Still, just as the many flaws in QAnon's past predictions failed to dissuade supporters, some believers are continuing to make excuses for Wednesday's events and suggesting some sort of overthrow is still possible.More stories from theweek.com Cheap, 'generic' drug reduces COVID-19 death risk by 75 percent, trials suggest Michael Flynn's brother was in a key Pentagon meeting during Jan. 6 Capitol siege, despite earlier denials Bernie Sanders steals the inauguration with his grumpy chic outfit

  • Pence moves out and Harris moves in: This is the official home of the Vice President

    Ms Harris is expected to move into the 128-year-old residence once a number of repairs have been made

  • The Coolest New Automotive Technology at CES 2021

    Mercedes-Benz’s Hyperscreen, General Motors’ Bright Drop, and Jeep’s Electric Wrangler were among the unveils that turned headsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump Pardons Vietnam Ace, TOPGUN Navy Legend Who Took Bribes

    Former California Rep. Randall "Duke" Cunningham was convicted of taking bribes from defense contractors.

  • South Korean president under fire for saying adoptive parents should be able to 'change' their child

    Children’s rights groups in South Korea have condemned comments by President Moon Jae-in suggesting that adoptive parents who do not get along with a child should be able to “change” it for another one. Mr Moon was responding to a question at a press conference on Monday about the government’s efforts to prevent child abuse in light of the death late last year of a 16-month-old girl, allegedly at the hands of her adoptive parents. The case has provoked outrage in South Korea, with the adopted mother of Jung-in charged with murder on January 13. The woman, identified only by her family name, Jang, was originally charged with fatal child abuse and neglect in December. Commenting on the case, Mr Moon said, “Even after adoption, the adoptive parents need to check if the adoption is working out for them. So there should be measures allowing them to cancel the adoption or, if they still want to adopt a child, then they should be able to change the child." The press conference, which was being broadcast live on national television, triggered an immediate response, with critics saying the president was suggesting that children were “goods” that could be returned for a refund. Groups representing adoptees and parents who have given homes to children staged a protest in front of the presidential Blue House the same day, demanding an apology from the president and changes to the system of adoptions in Korea. “Mr Moon’s comments are no different from those of adoption agencies, who treat adoption as a business," Jeon Young-soon, head of an association of parents, told The Korea Herald. Na Kyung-won, a member of the opposition People Power Party, also condemned the president’s comments, saying, “For adopted children, the horrific ordeal is being abandoned again by their adoptive parents. Mr Moon has made a serious error." A petition has also been started on the president’s website, stating, “Adoption is not like shopping for a child. When people have made up their minds to care for a child for his or her whole life, they adopt the child with love that is beyond comparison”. Government officials insist the president’s comments have been misunderstood and taken out of context. South Korea traditionally has low levels of domestic adoption, in part due to the importance of blood relations and the stigma attached to children born out of wedlock. Many Korean children find adoptive parents overseas.

  • 'We will be back in some form,' Trump vows at end of tumultuous presidency

    President Donald Trump disappeared on Wednesday behind the walls of his club in Palm Beach, Florida, ending a tumultuous presidency stained by two impeachments, deep political divisions and a pandemic that has caused 400,000 U.S. deaths. The Republican president departed the White House with his wife, Melania, saying it had been a great honor to serve and giving a final wave as he boarded the Marine One helicopter for Joint Base Andrews, where he delivered farewell remarks. Air Force One later flew low to give Trump an aerial view of his post-presidential home at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

  • Georgia lawyer said he kicked in Pelosi's door, she could've been 'torn into little pieces'

    Suspect William McCall Calhoun Jr. faces a host of charges stemming from the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

  • ‘Cocaine bananas’ accidentally shipped to grocers in bungled drug deal

    Drugs came from Columbia, investigators believe

  • UK to 'look carefully' at claims vaccine efficacy in Israel has dropped to 33 per cent with one dose

    Britain will "look carefully" at claims that the Pfizer vaccine fails to protect as well as expected following research into the first 200,000 people given the jab in Israel, Sir Patrick Vallance has said. The first real-world data showed the first dose led to a 33 per cent reduction in cases of coronavirus among people who were vaccinated between 14 and 21 days afterwards. But that figure is far lower than that predicted by the joint committee on vaccines and immunisation (JCVI), which suggested a single dose would prevent 89 per cent of recipients from getting Covid-19 symptoms. In a radio interview, Nachman Ash, Israel's vaccine tsar, said a single dose appeared "less effective than we had thought" and also lower than Pfizer had suggested, raising fears that giving only one dose will not be as protective as hoped.

  • Biden lawyers remind Kamala Harris' niece that she can't profit off aunt's name

    Biden's transition team lawyers have reminded Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' niece, Meena, that she can't profit off her famous aunt's image, after she unveiled a collaboration between her company and Beats By Dre.Why it matters: Following Republican attacks, President-elect Joe Biden pledged that neither his family nor Harris' would profit from their service as president and vice president. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America. * While Meena Harris did nothing illegal, it underscored the challenge of keeping relatives in line, and of adhering to the higher ethical standards that the incoming administration has pledged.The backdrop: The specially curated products come in a black box and include a black hoodie emblazoned with the word AMBITIOUS on the front; a Bluetooth speaker with the word PHENOMENAL across it; and the over-ear headphones. * Ambitious refers to the criticism some leveled against Harris — who was a first-term senator — as Biden weighed a variety of female candidates to be his running mate. * Phenomenal is a female-powered lifestyle brand of which Meena Harris is CEO.The spine connecting the two earpieces reads, "The First But Not The Last," an apparent reference to Kamala Harris' becoming the first female vice president. * While the products are not for sale, they were gifted to influencers and celebrities ahead of the inauguration.The team surrounding the incoming vice president was not made aware of the collaboration in advance, people familiar with the situation told Axios. The lawyers followed up and told Meena Harris that she — like anyone else — cannot profit off of Harris' image or likeness once she becomes vice president. * Meena Harris's team did not respond to a request for comment. * Meena is the daughter of Kamala Harris' sister, Maya.Between the lines: The optics of Meena Harris' business ventures are especially challenging after Democrats spent four years criticizing business deals involving President Trump and his children, and after Biden's public pledge to avoid any influence-peddling. * “My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict,” he said last year. * In December, lawyers for the presidential transition team started "drafting new rules for the Biden White House that are likely to be more restrictive than the rules that governed the Obama administration," per the Washington Post. The bottom line: Phenomenal has sold several other items inspired by Kamala Harris since Biden announced her as his running mate. * They include a sweatshirt with "MVP" on it, standing for "Madam Vice President," and another with the phrase "I'm speaking" on the front — a nod to a moment when Kamala Harris complained about being interrupted during a vice-presidential debate. * After Kamala Harris received the "too-ambitious" criticism, her niece created and sold a pink sweatshirt with "AMBITIOUS" written on the front. * “I look at her as another figure in history and someone to be celebrated,” she said of her aunt during an interview with the New York Times.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.