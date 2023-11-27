I-20 east shut down after car catches fire, crashes with 18-wheeler in Grand Prairie

Interstate 20 eastbound at Texas 161/George Bush Turnpike is closed to traffic Monday afternoon following a crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Grand Prairie police said there were only minor injuries after a passenger car caught fire and the rear end of the car hit a semi truck. Another vehicle was involved in the accident, though police have not yet said how.

A TxDOT traffic camera photo showed at least three Grand Prairie fire trucks and one ambulance on the highway.

TxDOT warned drivers to expect delays in the area.

Alternative routes to SH 161 include exiting at Carrier Parkway and heading north to Mayfield Road. Alternative routes to continue on I-20 could include exiting at Carrier Parkway and heading south to Bardin Road, then north on South Great Southwest Parkway.

