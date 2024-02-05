20 employers are part of a big Peoria job fair. Here's who and what they're paying

Looking for a job or career opportunity? A Peoria-area company can help in your search.

Speak Out Illinois is hosting a free job fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Peoria Public Library Main Branch at 107 NE Monroe St. in downtown Peoria. The event will be held in the Lower Level 2 auditorium and is open to all. Attendees are encouraged to wear business casual attire and to bring hard copies of their resume. For more information, call (309) 981-7233. The job fair is not sponsored by the Peoria Public Library.

Among the participants are government and law enforcement agencies, higher education and private businesses.

Speak Out Illinois LLC is a limited liability company providing advocacy and outreach to victims of violence and abuse while also providing general outreach to the communities of central Illinois about services, resources and programs, according to its website.

Employers at the Speak Out job fair

Here is a list of employers participating in the job fair:

Here is a list of selected employers and their job openings:

DCFS

The Department of Children & Family Services is hiring Peoria-based caseworkers, office personnel and more. The salary range for a child protection specialist is $5,592 to $8,344 per month. For additional information, visit the DCFS website's list of employment opportunities.

Illinois Central College

ICC has numerous staff and faculty positions available. Part-time staff jobs pay from $15.45 to $50 per hour. Full-time staff positions pay $43,065 to $78,215 per year. For more information and a list of openings, click on Employment Opportunities on the college's website.

Illinois Department of Corrections

IDOC is hiring corrections officers. The starting salary for a correctional officer trainee is $52,512 per year. For more information, click on Careers at the IDOC website.

Peoria County

The county has numerous job openings. Hourly pay ranges from $15 to $36.64 per hour. For more information and a list of available positions, visit the website's Employment Opportunities page.

Peoria Police Department

In addition to new recruit and lateral officer transfers, the city of Peoria lists the following openings in the Police Department:

Uniform crime report specialist: The full-time position pays $40,060.80 per year.

Parking enforcement coordinator: The full-time position pays $40,060.80 annually.

State Farm

The insurance company is looking to fill in-office and remote claims positions. The salary range for a claim associate is $39,796.25 to $53,707.50 per year. A list of available positions can be found at the State Farm website.

