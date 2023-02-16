20 Facts I Learned This Week That Are So Interesting, They Will Live In My Brain For As Long As I Live
Johnny Carson banned former co-host Joan Rivers from ever appearing on The Tonight Show after she decided to leave NBC for her own Fox show. When Jay Leno took over the show, he decided to uphold the ban out of respect for Carson. In 2014, Jimmy Fallon became the new host of the late night series, and invited Rivers to appear on his first episode, 49 years to the day of her first Tonight Show appearance.