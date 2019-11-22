Our 20 Favorite Car Toys for Kids
And they aren’t just your grandparents’ Hot Wheels (but yes, there are a couple of those).
From classic die-cast model cars to their own remote-controlled rides, here are 20 car gifts that any aspiring auto engineer will love this holiday. For more science-focused gifts, check out our recommendations for robotics kits and more gifts for kids and boys before you load up that e-cart as well.
