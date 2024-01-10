20 free and cheap things to do in Charlotte: ’90s movie, winter markets and MLK Day

This list is curated by Charlotte on the Cheap, where you’ll find even more free and cheap things to do every day, and detailed by Denise Casalez.

Friday, Jan 12

Be Kind, Rewind ‘90s Movie Series

Location: Camp North End, 300 Camp Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

If you’re feeling nostalgic, Camp North End is turning back the clock with a free Friday movie series that will feature ‘90’s classics starting with “Dumb and Dumber.” Later in the season, you can see “Armageddon,” “Good Burger” and more. Bring your own chair, blanket and grab some Camp North End food, drinks or desserts for a full movie experience.

Try a vegan meal from Yanni Bistro

Location: 131 E John St, Matthews, NC 28105

Time: 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Cost: Under $15

Get to work on your New Year’s resolutions and grab a bite from Yanni Bistro, a vegan and gluten-free restaurant. Whether you’re going vegan, want to eat more plant-based meals or simply want to expand your taste buds, Yanni Bistro is one of the many options in the Charlotte area that can help. Order the Quinoa Tabbouleh ($13) or Neapolitan Pasta ($15).

Saturday, Jan 13

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade

Location: Tryon Street, beginning at 9th Street and ending at Brooklyn Village Avenue

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Cost: Free

The City of Charlotte is presenting a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade with more than 100 community organizations, marching bands and step and drill teams. There will also be floats of the student winners of CMS MLK Art and Writing contests, as well local performance groups.

Family Day

Location: McColl Center, 721 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Time: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Grab your family and head to McColl Center for Family Day, where everyone can join in on making art inspired by current exhibitions and artists, plus take a tour of McColl Center. From printmaking to sculpture making, families can expect to immerse themselves into a whole day of artistic experiences.

Uptown Farmers Market: Winter Market

Location: 300 S Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Time: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

When the Winter Market kicks off this Saturday, you’ll be able to find nearly 40 vendors offering meats, fish, flowers and more.

The Uptown Farmers Market is at 300 S Davidson Street every Saturday during its winter or spring season, rain or shine. Hours vary by season.

Queen City Outdoor Classic FanFest

Location: on S Mint St. between 3rd St. and W Martin Luther King Blvd

Time: 3-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Head on over to the Queen City Outdoor Classic FanFest, where you can expect a variety of vendor booths, five food trucks, DJ performances and yard games. You can also check out the Checkers arrival at 4 p.m

Let Freedom Ring: A Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr

Location: Theatre Charlotte, 501 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207

Time: 7-9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Theatre Charlotte is celebrating Dr. King with its upcoming production of “The Mountaintop,” an event featuring dance, music, dramatizations and more. You can expect performances from Central Piedmont Drama Club, local artists and more.

Sunday, Jan 14

MLK Art/Poetry/Music Program with Opera Carolina

Location: 1609 E 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28204

Time: 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Caldwell Presbyterian Church is hosting a collaborative concert that celebrates the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The concert involves music, spoken word art, visual art and selected readings from Dr. King’s speeches.

Enjoy a esfirra de frango c/catupiri

Location: Tropical Brazilian Bakery, 11100 Monroe Rd E, Matthews, NC 28105

Time: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Cost: Varies

If you’re looking to expand your taste buds and try foods from different cultures or countries, try out Tropical Brazilian Bakery in Matthews. This Brazilian gem has been open for 15 years and offers foods like French bread, freshly squeezed juices and cheesy chicken pastries called esfirra de frango c/catupiri.

Take a day trip to Cornelius, one of NC’s “most welcoming towns”

Location: Cornelius, NC

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Take a day road trip to one of the “most welcoming towns” in North Carolina. On the shores of Lake Norman, Cornelius invites people to engage in a variety of water activities, such as fishing, boating and more.

Dulce Dreams Cafe Market

Location: Super Abari Game Bar, 1015 Seigle Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Time: 12-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dulce Dreams Cafe is hosting a winter market supporting small business owners at Super Abari Game Bar. Shop your way around local vendors such as La Flor to Vida Jewelry, and spend your Sunday supporting them.

Monday, Jan 15

MLK Family Day at Levine Museum of the New South

Location: 401 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Join Levine Museum of the New South for a family day honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. You can enjoy story time, MLK-inspired arts and crafts activities, plus a dance performance and more at this free event.

MLK Day 2024: Truth & Reconciliation

Location: Gantt Center, 551 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Time: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture is bringing an experience that holds space for celebration and artistic expression while exploring the meaning of truth and reconciliation in honor of MLK Day. There will be panel conversations on social issues, live music, an interactive digital art experience, theater workshop and more.

Town of Davidson’s MLK Day Celebration

Location: Davidson Town Hall, 251 South St, Davidson, NC 28036

Time: 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

The Town of Davidson will host a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration in the auditorium at the Davidson Town Hall and Community Center, featuring guest speakers, a spoken word tribute and a special piece performance highlighting Dr. King.

Tuesday, Jan 16

Go back in time with photos from NoDa from the early 2000s

Location: NoDa

If you’re wondering what NoDa was like in the early 2000s, CharlotteFive can help turn back the clock. C5 photographer Alex Cason rounded up his photos from back in the day, showcasing what NoDa was like then. Take a walk through memory lane with the photos and let us know about your special experiences there. Email us at charlottefive@charlottefive.com.

The Boulevard at NoDa, Lark & Key Gallery and Boutique and Green Rice Designs are shown at the corner of North Davidson and 36th Streets in the early 2000s. The buildings are now home to The Blind Pig and The Exchange at 36th.

Wednesday, Jan 17

Wednesday Night Live

Location: Mint Museum: 500 S Tryon St; Gantt Center: 551 S Tryon St; Bechtler Museum: 420 S Tryon St

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Get ready for Wednesday Night Live, which includes free admission to the Levine Center for the Arts’ three museums. You can expect live entertainment or programming at one of the institutions each week, so bring your family, partner or friends out to enjoy the evening.

Mario Kart Tournament

Location: The Chamber by Wooden Robot, 416 E 36th St STE 100, Charlotte, NC 28205

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free registration

Race to victory at The Chamber with its first 2024 double-elimination-style tournament for Mario Kart 8. The grand prize is a $40 gift card to The Chamber, so bring out your best Mario skills and see if you’ve got what it takes.

Jazz Night

Location: Old Town Public House, 21314 Catawba Ave, Cornelius, NC 28031

Time: 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

If you’re in the mood for local music — and especially jazz — Old Town Public House is hosting a jazz night every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month.

Thursday, Jan 18

Community Farewell Days

Location: Discovery Place Nature, 1658 Sterling Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209

Time: 10:30-4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free, but tickets must be reserved in advance

Charlotte’s first nature-centered museum and institution, Discovery Place Nature, is making way for construction to begin on a new building, exhibits and a public plaza. To celebrate, Discovery Place Nature is offering free admission to those who visit during Community Farewell Days, Jan. 17-31. Jan. 31 will be the last day that the current museum is open to the public.

January Neoteric Book Club

Location: 14220 Oakhill Park Ln, Huntersville, NC 28078

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

If your New Year’s resolution involves more reading and books, then join Neoteric Brewing Company for its January book club meeting. This month, the group is reading “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson.

Visit Charlotte on the Cheap for an expanded list of things to do in Charlotte every day. You’ll find festivals, kids’ activities, date night ideas, art, trivia and much more. You can sign up for a daily email that will keep you in the loop.