35 Gift Ideas for Car-Loving Dads, Perfect for Any Occasion

It's that time of the year again—time to give back to your old man. While dads can be notoriously difficult to shop for, we've got some great gear he's sure to love for Father's Day, Christmas, Hanukkah, birthdays, Veterans Day—whatever the occasion, there's a great gift for car dads below. Especially if he's as auto-obsessed as we are.

From auto experiences and tools to gadgets, books, and more, there's something for every car enthusiast dad on this list. Remember: Dad doesn't really want a belt or a tie, so get him something he'll actually use and enjoy. And, along with these gifts, make sure to include something money can't buy: Spend some quality time with your dad, go for a nice drive, and share some laughs.

In the end, that's what it's all about.

The Ultimate Gift Guide for Car Lovers

Courtesy