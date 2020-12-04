40 amazing gifts for cat lovers and owners

These are the best cat gifts of 2020

Being a cat owner is pretty awesome, whether you've got a sassy cat who enjoys knocking things off tables or a lazy one who prefers lying on your face as soon as you go down to sleep. Part of being a cat parent is falling in love with literally any and everything cat-related, from stationery with cat faces to a literal flight of catnip.

If you’re hunting for the best gifts for cat lovers, here are our top recommendations from top-tested products to the more unique and goofy any cat lover will adore.

1. For the cat that loves new toys: A Goody box from Chewy

Best cat gifts: Goody Box

Chewy is one of our favorite places to shop for pet products. This year, the pet retailer unveiled Goody Boxes geared toward specific holidays and pets, and we quickly became obsessed with their Cat Goody Box. It comes with a number of cat treats and toys, making it the perfect gift for any cat or cat lover in your life.

Get the Goody Box: Cat Toys & Treats from Chewy for $24.99

2. For the cat that goes cuckoo for catnip: A flight of catnip

Best cat gifts: Catnip flight

Yes, there are different types of catnip. My cats and I tested this Catnip Flight from Litterbox, and while I couldn't tell the difference, my cats sure could. It was incredibly fun watching them choose their favorite catnip from the bunch, and I can pretty much guarantee if you’ve got a cat lover on your list who uses catnip (or makes their own cat toys), this flight is sure to entertain.

Get the Catnip Flight from Litterbox for $15

3. For the cat lover who loves lists: Personalized cat stationery

Best cat gifts: Personalized cat stationery

What’s better than a set of high-quality stationery? A fancy set of stationery that has your cat’s face on it. This set of flat notes from Rifle Paper Co. allows you to customize the cat featured on the notes, meaning you can put your giftee’s favorite feline front-and-center, bringing a smile to their face whenever they go to jot something down.

Get the Personalized Flat Notes from Rifle Paper Co. for $65

4. For the cat who's all about the chase: This robotic mouse

Best cat gifts: Hexbug Mouse Robotic Cat Toy

This smart toy is a clever option for anyone looking to draw out a cat's inner predatory instincts, since it mimics the movements of a real-life rodent, from darting to pausing and even wiggling its tail back and forth. With more than 200 positive reviews on Chewy, this robotic mouse is designed to capture a cat's attention and keep it, and reviewers say it does the job well (but needs to be used on hard surfaces to actually work).

Get the Hexbug Mouse Robotic Cat Toy from Chewy for $9.99

5. For the cat parent who's tired of cleaning up fur: Our favorite robot vacuums for cats

Best cat gifts: iRobot Roomba i7+

Cleaning litter boxes is the worst cat-related chore there is, but vacuuming matted tufts off the rug and chasing after those rolling tumbleweeds of fur with a hose ranks a close second. Here at Reviewed, our testers think robot vacuums—and specifically, the iRobot Roomba i7+—are the best way to solve those pet hair blues and will cross one chore off your recipients to-do list each day.

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ on Amazon for $599.99

6. For the one whose furniture is covered in cat hair: A portable upholstery vacuum

Best cat gifts: Upholstery cleaner

Having a high-powered vacuum is important for cleaning carpets, rugs, and hardwood, but what about your giftee's poor furniture, which is likely covered in cat hair and potentially the remnants of a hairball or two? The Bissell Little Green Pet Pro is a beefier version of the TikTok famous Little Green Upholstery Cleaner, a product that has more than 11,000 reviews on Amazon. The pet version is made specifically for those who have furry friends, providing powerful results on hard-to-clean spots.

Get the Bissell Little Green Pet Pro for $159.99

7. For the cat who's always darting toward the door: This too-cool denim vest that doubles as a harness

Best cat gifts: Denim Vest

You know what's cooler than wearing a denim jacket? Having a matching denim vest for your cat. This adjustable vest also functions as a full-fledged harness and comes with a matching leash, so cats can explore the great outdoors and look seriously bad-ass in the process. I tested some of the best cat harnesses, and this one in particular really shined during testing—not just for its cute factor. Because it comes in a range of sizes, it fits snugly around a cat's torso, offering support but also plenty of freedom of movement. It's also easy to take on and off and is completely machine washable, so it feels more built-to-last than other harness and leash combos out there.

Get the Ruri's Cat Denim Jacket Harness Vest with Matching Lead Leash Set on Amazon for $12.89

8. For cats who don't drink enough water: This adorable fountain

Best cat gifts: Catit Flower Fountain

Did you know that in the wild, cats only drink from moving water? This could be an instinctual thing to prevent illnesses, or just another random feline quirk. Either way, some cats really stick their tails up at the thought of drinking from a still water dish. That's what's so good about this super-cute water fountain, which has more than 18,000 reviews on Amazon. I picked this fountain up this year and my two cats loved it—which wasn’t actually surprising, considering their favorite place to get water is from the bathroom sink.

Get the Catit Flower Fountain from Chewy for $27.99

9. For the cat that loves to sleep: Infinity-shaped cat lounger

Best cat gifts: PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge

This infinity-shaped cat scratcher is one of the best cat products I’ve purchased this year—in fact, I loved it so much, I bought two of them. It’s the perfect gift for any cat owner whose pet loves scratching and napping (so basically, all of them). It’s sturdy, it’s attractive enough to blend in with home decor, and it’s long-lasting.

Get the PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge from Amazon for $49.95

10. For the cat that loves human blankets: The Big Blanket

Best cat gifts: The Big Blanket

You can buy as many cat blankets as you want, but at the end of the day, all cats want is to be in your space as much as possible. Your giftee may appreciate a blanket that they can share with their pets without worrying about ruining the blanket itself—which is where the Big Blanket comes in. The Big Blanket is hands down my favorite product I’ve ever reviewed, and while I loved how large and comfy it was, I really appreciated how pet-friendly it is, too. My cats sleep on it and rarely leave behind cat hair, which should, honestly, be the selling point of this blanket.

Get the Big Blanket for $119

11. For the cat parent who hates scooping: This self-cleaning litter box

Best cat gifts: Litter Robot 3

Scooping litter? Basically the worst chore ever. Everybody hates it, and with good reason: it's icky, messy, and has to get done every day in order to keep that unmistakable "cat smell" that everyone hates from engulfing the house. For the cat parent who hates scooping, this self-cleaning litter box is an amazing present. It’s not cheap, but when we tested it, we fell in love with it and felt it was well worth the investment.

Get the Litter Robot 3 Connect for $500

12. For the cat parent who loves crafting: Felt cat hair craft book

Best cat gifts: Crafting with Cat Hair

This is one of the best gifts out there for cat parents. This guide teaches readers to craft their own puppets and cat toys from—you guessed it—cat hair. This works as a great novelty gift for the cat-obsessed owner, but could serve as a legitimately fun gift for the cat owner who spends their free time crafting.

Get "Crafting with Cat Hair" from Amazon for $11.70

13. For the cat that eats plants: Cat grass

Best cat gifts: Cat Grass

Cats absolutely love doing things they shouldn’t, like clawing furniture and eating plants. If the cat lover on your list complains about their cat chewing leaves, this cat-grass planter makes the perfect gift. It grows organic and cat-friendly plants, so cats can chew their little hearts out without remorse.

Get the Cat Ladies Organic Pet Grass Grow Kit with Planter from Chewy for $15.97

14. For the cat that won’t stop clawing the couch: A five-star cat tree

Best cat gifts: Frisco Cat Tree & Condo

There are so many cat trees on the market today that it’s hard to find one that’s actually guaranteed to be high-quality enough for your giftee’s cat. But when our tester tried this cat tree from Frisco, she was so happy to finally have one that her cat-tree-hating cat could finally get behind. This faux-fur condo holds a solid 4.8-star rating after more than 7,000 reviews, which isn’t surprising, considering how much our tester (and her cat) fawned over it.

Get the Frisco 52-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo from Chewy for $52.99

15. For the playful cat: Da Bird

Best cat gifts: Da Bird

Da Bird may sound like a silly name, but it’s truly one of the best cat toys on the market. It’s essentially a wand that has a feather attachment tied a string, but cats go absolutely crazy over it. Both of my cats love Da Bird so much we have to store it in a special place so they won’t eat it. This is the perfect gift for any cat lover whose felines can’t get enough play time.

Get Da Bird from Amazon for $8.95

16. For older cats who still crave stimulation: This popular toy tower

Best cat gifts: Petstages Cat Tracks Cat Toy

If your giftee has an older cat, this tower toy is a must-have, since it allows cats to sit in one place but still get in plenty of much-needed playtime. It comes with three track levels and there are moving balls inside of it, so cats can bat and swat at them as they pass. This tower also has a secure base, so it doesn't jostle around, even during heavier bouts of play. With more than 26,000 reviews on Amazon, this is definitely one of the most popular toys on the site and one that our readers lose it for whenever it goes on sale.

Get the Petstages Cat Tracks Cat Toy on Amazon for $10.99

17. For the cat parent who takes lots of trips: These versatile cat carriers

Best cat gifts: Cat carrier

For most pet parents, the thought of being separated from their cats for any extended period of time seems like the worst thing in the world. Taking a feline along for the trip can be a great way to keep that bond going strong. When it comes to the best pet carriers, our favorite soft-sided carrier is the Sleepypod Air In-Cabin Pet Carrier, since it's specifically designed to meet all airline and TSA requirements, and it can fit pets up to almost 18 pounds.

For soft-sided: Get the Sleepypod Air in-Cabin Pet Carrier on Amazon for $166.47​​​​​​​

18. For the cat with sensitive teeth (who still loves treats): These ones they can lick

Best cat gifts: Catit Creamy Treats

Unfortunately, cats get dental problems as they age. While some get by just fine, for many aging cats, hard foods and treats can actually become a problem over time, since they irritate sensitive teeth and gums. For aging felines, you may want to consider gifting this pack of lickable treats from Catit. My 15-year-old cat who had been having dental problems for a few years absolutely loved them, since they seemed to go down easier for her than the crunchy ones. These can also help facilitate more bonding time between pet parents and cats, since they can feed them directly out of the little tube they come in.

Get the Catit Creamy Scallop Flavor Lickable Cat Treats for $17.09

19. For the cat owner covered in cat hair: The majestic ChomChom

Best cat gifts: ChomChom

Our writer and pet-owner-extraordinaire Camryn Rabideau swears by the ChomChom, which she uses to remove both at and dog hair from her furniture and clothes. If your cat-loving giftee never shows up without a layer of cat hair on their pants, the ChomChom may be the life-changing gadget they never knew they needed.

Get the ChomChom from Amazon for $24.95

20. For the one who loves to show their cat lady pride: A Meow sweater

Best cat gifts: Meow Sweater

Some of us are proud crazy cat ladies who don’t mind showing the world how much they love their little furballs. If you’ve got a giftee who wears this name with pride, they'll probably love this colorful sweater from Etsy. It holds a solid five-star rating after 400 reviews, and it comes in 14 color options, so you can customize for your giftee.

Get the Cat Mom Sweater from Etsy for $21.67

21. For the cat who needs more exercise: This interactive laser toy

Best cat gifts: Friends Forever Interactive Laser Cat Toy

Laser pointers don't really have a purpose—unless you own a cat. When it comes to making a cat freak out (in a good way), they're right up there with mice and catnip. This toy has over 2,800 reviews on Amazon and cat parents claim it's excellent for extended playtimes, since it comes with a 15-minute auto timer and can be set to varying speeds. The huge spinning tower head means it can rotate at 360 degrees, which means it works really well in large areas. For cats that really need a little extra exercise, this toy is a must-try.

Get the Friends Forever Interactive Laser Cat Toy on Amazon for $24.99

22. For the cat owner who loves to buy new accessories: The Litterbox Subscription Box

Best cat gifts: Litterbox Subscription

Chewy’s Goody Box is great for one-time gifting, but if you want to send your cat lover a gift that’ll keep them happy for months, consider Litterbox’s Monthly Cat Subscription Box. My husband and I absolutely love this subscription box—it comes with catnip-infused toys our cats obsess over, cleaning products we actually use, and a cardboard box our cats simply can’t resist.

Sign up for the Litterbox Monthly Cat Subscription Box for $30

23. For the one who loves socks: Cat-themed Happy Socks

Best cat gifts: Happy Socks

Some socks were made to be gifted, like these cat-themed Happy Socks. These fun and colorful socks feature a number of happy cats and fish bones sprinkled throughout. They’re made for both men and women and look great whether your giftee is wearing them with boots or around the house.

Get the Cat Lover Gift Box from Happy Socks for $19.60

24. For the stylish cat parent: A cat tree that doubles as home decor

Best cat gifts: Cat Tower

This cat tower isn’t cheap, but it’s a gorgeous gift option for pet owners who want to treat their kitties to a cat tower that’s both effective and chic. We’re in the midst of testing this one right now, and our tester says this tower fits in effortlessly with her home decor and makes a great addition to her living room. Plus, her cat is obsessed with it.

Get the Cat Tower from Litterbox for $269

25. For the cat parent who's always running out of litter: A monthly litter subscription service

Best cat gifts: Pretty Litter

Most cat parents have been there: that aggravating moment where they go to change a litter box only to find that they're fresh out of clean litter. This monthly subscription service is a game-changer in that regard. I used it for about a year (before switching litters to use a self-cleaning litter box), and I loved how convenient it was getting litter delivered.

In particular, Pretty Litter does a terrific job of absorbing odors—probably the best I'd ever tried. Another major selling point to Pretty Litter is that it's designed for early-detection health monitoring, meaning it changes color when a severe feline illness is detected. We tested Pretty Litter and found that it was also effective in monitoring the pH of your cat’s urine.

Get a monthly subscription at Pretty Litter starting at $22 per month

26. For a toy that multiple cats can share: This weird but genius rug

Best cat gifts: The Ripple Rug

Know someone with multiple cats? This bizarre (but also top-rated) rug could be the perfect gift to give them for the holidays. It's basically exactly what you think it is—a rug—yet it comes with strategically placed holes all over it and the tough carpet fabric is designed to keep its thickness even after lots of kneading and scratching. Because it's so large, it can work really well as a playing and burrowing toy when cats are chasing each other, too.

Get the SnugglyCat The Ripple Rug on Amazon for $46

27. For the cat that loves to hide: Cat Bungalow

Best cat gifts: Cat Bungalow

Cats love curling in the smallest, darkest places in their homes, so it’s no surprise this cat bungalow comes highly rated among reviewers. It features a small opening for cats can crawl through and curl into. It’s perfect for cats who love hiding and, let’s be honest, sleeping.

Get the Cat Bungalow from Litterbox for $22

28. For the cat owner who loves jewelry: An engraved paw ring

Best cat gifts: Paw ring

This adorable paw ring is perfect for any pet owner who wants to show off their love for their cat with a gorgeous piece of jewelry. You can customize the ring for your giftee, sending specific notes about what you want or sending a paw print from their own cat for the shop to use when designing the ring.

Get the Custom Paw Print Ring from Etsy for $21.75

29. For the cat who's constantly getting hairballs: This deshedding brush

Best cat gifts: Furminator for Cats Undercoat Deshedding Tool

Hairballs are a big problem for cats, especially long-haired ones. Brushing regularly can help, since it means there are fewer loose hairs for cats to consume while they're grooming. The Furminator brush for cats has nearly 6,000 reviews on Amazon and reviewers say it's incredible. Perfect whether your giftee has a short-haired or long-haired cat, this brush reaches through the topcoat to remove loose undercoat hair without hurting cats, and comes with a fur ejector button, so cleaning up after is much easier. Several reviewers say it's the best purchase they ever made, and that it's a must-have for every cat owner.

Get the Furminator for Cats Undercoat Deshedding Tool on Amazon for $26.30

30. For the cat parent who can't find a sitter: The best automatic feeder for cats

Best cat gifts: Cat Mate C500 Feeder

Cats can't come with their owners on every adventure, so when they need to stay home, an automatic feeder is the best solution, since it ensures that they get well-portioned amounts of all their favorite food, even when owners aren't around. When it comes to cats, our favorite automatic pet feeder is the Cat Mate C500, since it comes with a built-in digital timer, and owners can make voice recordings for their pets and it comes with an LCD display that showcases all programmed feeds.

Get the Cat Mate C500 Automatic Feeder With Digital Timer on Amazon for $44.99

31. For the one who loves cat-themed decor: Felt cat coasters

Best cat gifts: Felt Coaster

These 5-star custom-made felt coasters are perfect for glasses and coffee cups and come in a number of fun designs your giftee is sure to love. They come in four designs, which you can purchase individually or in one four-piece set. You can pick the coaster that most closely resembles your giftee’s cat to make it truly special.

Get the Handmade Wool Felt Cat Coasters from Etsy for $7.99

32. For the one with multiple litter boxes: A metal scooper

Best cat gifts: Metal Scooper

Plastic litter scoopers are cheap, but they break easily and often don’t have the heft to pick up heavier waste. We switched to a metal scooper this year and it has been life-changing. Your cat lover will be thrilled to receive this metal litter scooper, which comes in six colors and even features little prongs at the end of the scoop for heavy-duty scraping.

Get the WePet Cat Litter Scoop from Amazon for $9.25

33. For the cat lover who loves to cuddle: A blanket with their cat’s face

Best cat gifts: Custom Pet Blanket

Forget normal throws—you can pick up this customizable pet blanket from Etsy that features your giftee’s cat image blown up across the entire blanket. You can choose to include the pet’s face or the pet’s face and body, along with its name and a small symbol on the blanket size of your choosing. It also comes in 12 colors, so you can pick the shade that best matches your giftee’s decor.

Get the Custom Pet Blanket from Etsy starting at $72.50

34. For the elderly cat: A raised food bowl

Best cat gifts: Raised Food Bowl

As cats age, they may have a harder time bending their necks to reach water and food bowls. Enter: The raised food bowl, which is essentially a ceramic food and water bowl that is high enough for cats to directly eat from, meaning they don’t have to strain their necks to reach food. This model comes in four designs and makes a great gift for pet owners with older cats.

Get the Necoichi Raised Cat Food and Water Bowl from Wayfair for $38.99

35. For the cat that overeats: A puzzle box that'll keep them entertained

Best cat gifts: Cat Amazing Interactive Treat Maze & Puzzle Feeder

Some cats—like my own—almost never seem to put on weight, while other cats gain weight much easier as they age. For cats that are on the heavier side or are just prone to eating too quickly (then getting sick), this 4-star rated treat maze and puzzle feeder toy could be an innovative solution. Cats have to paw and play to get at the treats and catnip contained inside here, which stimulates their natural instincts to sniff and explore. Even better, this box helps to keep cats feeling entertained, which is especially crucial, since boredom can lead to destructive habits like excessive clawing in cats.

Get the Cat Amazing Interactive Treat Maze & Puzzle Feeder on Amazon for $14.76

36. For the cat parent who works long hours: Our favorite pet camera

Best cat gifts: Furbo

Ever wonder what cats get up to throughout the day? A pet cam can keep owners in the loop and provides plenty of entertainment throughout the day. Our favorite pet camera, the Furbo, comes with solid video quality, plus it throws treats out for pets to draw them in, and it's compatible with Alexa, so giftees can give cats treats to the sound of their voices.

Get the Furbo Camera on Amazon for $133.99

37. For the one who never remembers the date: Cat-of-the-day Calendar

Best cat gifts: Cat-of-the-day calendar

This hilarious cat-of-the-day calendar features 365 feisty felines, each of which come with an adorable picture and a fascinating fact about cats. Some show the cats’ names and locations, while others highlight stray cats of the month. If your giftee can’t get enough cat pictures, this is one they’ll want to keep on their desk all year round.

Get the 365 Cats Page-A-Day Calendar for 2021 from Amazon for $14.39

38. For the one with a mask collection: Cat face masks

Best cat gifts: Cat face mask

Know someone who’s collecting face masks this year? These adorable and colorful face masks from Etsy are perfect for adding to any cat-lover’s collection. They’re affordable, comfortable, and adjustable—everything your giftee could possibly want in a face mask.

Get the Cat Face Cotton Mask from Etsy for $3.99

39. For the young cat lover: A kitty night light

Best cat gifts: Cat night light

Little ones love this adorable night light that’s shaped like a big fluffy white cat. It’s perfect for kids who are obsessed with kitties. Nearly 3,500 reviewers give this light a 4.6-star rating, saying it’s adorable, soft, and long-lasting.

Get the Cute Kitty Night Light from Amazon for $19.99

40. For the board game fan: Cat-Opoly

Best cat gifts: Cat-Opoly

What’s better than a family game night? One where you play a cat-themed game. Your game-loving giftee will squee with joy when they get their hands on Cat-Opoly, a version of Monopoly that swaps all human-related rules and tokens for cat-related ones. It’s the perfect game to play or display, and your giftee will get a kick out of its cover.

Get Cat-Opoly from Amazon for $24.99

