52 perfect gifts for dog lovers and owners

These are the best gifts for dogs and dog lovers.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The holidays are the perfect time to spread cheer to everyone in your life, and that includes your favorite four-legged friends and the humans who own them. The good news is that there’s no shortage of high-quality dog gear and canine-themed accessories for you to wrap up and place under the tree.

Over the course of the past year, my dog Addy—who you’ll see in many upcoming pictures—has helped us test a wide range of dog products, from cozy pet blankets to high-tech smart collars. Using her expert input, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts to give your favorite dog lover and their pooch, all of which are sure to be met with smiles and/or enthusiastic barking.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. For the toy-loving dog: Chewy Goody Box

Best gifts for dog lovers: Chewy Goody Box

Every dog owner knows about Chewy, as the pet-focused site has a stellar reputation for good pricing and unparalleled customer service, and one of the best products Addy and I tested this year was the Chewy Goody Box. True to its name, the box came packed with a variety of goodies, including both treats and toys that Addy loved. The one-time packages are available for both large and small dogs, and Chewy even offers holiday-themed Goody Boxes that would make the perfect seasonal present.

Get the Goody Box: Holiday Toys, Treats & Apparel from Chewy for $24.99

2. For the dog who always gets dirty: Waterpik Pet Wand

Best gifts for dog lovers: Waterpik Pet Wand

If you’re shopping for a dog who’s notorious for getting dirty, muddy, and stinky, the Waterpik Pet Wand Pro shower attachment is just what they need. This affordable shower accessory has made bathtime so much easier in our household, as it delivers a targeted stream of water that rinses dirt and grime right off Addy’s coat. We use it on a weekly basis, and it would make a practical present for any pooch.

Story continues

Get the Waterpik Pet Wand PRO Dog Shower Attachment from Home Depot for $29.79

3. For the dog on the go: Dexas Popware Pet Bowl

Best gifts for dog lovers: Dexas Popware Pet Bowl

If your giftee takes their canine companion everywhere with them, both human and pooch are sure to appreciate our top-rated dog travel bowl. We love that the Dexas Popware Pet Bowl is compact and lightweight, yet it features extendable legs that allow Fido to drink without hunching over. It’s the perfect option for the dog who’s always on the go.

Get the Dexas Popware Elevated Pet Feeder from Amazon for $14.99

4. For the dog who gets into mischief: Furbo Dog Camera

Best gifts for dog lovers: Furbo Dog Camera

Some dogs have a habit of getting into trouble when they’re home alone, and one of the best gifts you can give their owners is a pet camera. We’ve tested a variety of options, and our favorite is the Furbo Dog Camera. Not only will it allow owners to check in on their pooch from their smartphone, but it can also toss treats to reward positive behavior.

Get the Furbo Dog Camera + American Journey Training Bits from Chewy for $137.13

5. For the serious chewer: KONG Box

Best gifts for dog lovers: KONG Box

Another awesome pet box we tested this year was the KONG Box—most dog owners have probably heard of the brand, which is best known for its Classic KONG Toy. The monthly subscription box includes a variety of KONG treats and toys, and we were impressed by the durability of its contents. Plus, you can have the box tailored to certain behavioral problems, such as boredom, separation anxiety, and more.

Get the KONG Box, starting at $29.95 per month

6. For the proud dog mom: Dog mom sweatshirt

Best gifts for dog lovers: Dog mom sweatshirt

Say it loud, and say it proud! Any pet parent is sure to love this cute sweater, which has a little decal on one side that reads, “Dog Mom.” The pullover is available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, and it’s made from a cozy cotton-polyester blend for a worn-in feel.

Get the AmeriTrends Co Dog Mom Sweatshirt from Etsy for $22.49

7. For the messy eater: Soggy Doggy Slopmat

Best gifts for dog lovers: Soggy Doggy Slopmat

Over-enthusiastic dogs can make a bit of a mess at dinnertime, but that’s what the Soggy Doggy Slopmat is for! We’ve tested these microfiber mats, and we love that they absorb any water that might get splashed around. They also keep food bowls from sliding around, and they have a cute dog bone design, to boot.

Get the Soggy Doggy Slopmat Microfiber Placemat from Chewy for $22.50

8. For the active dog: Fi Smart Collar

Best gifts for dog lovers: Fi Smart Collar

Addy and I tested a few smart dog collars this year, and our favorite was the stylish Fi Smart Collar. This collar tracks your dog’s activity and location throughout the day, providing you with updates on how many steps they’ve taken, and it can also track down pooches who’ve managed to escape their yards. We love that the collar is sleek and attractive, and it would make a great gift for anyone who has a dog that’s always running, jumping, and playing.

Get the Fi Smart Dog Collar for $149

9. For the sentimental owner: Willow Tree True Keepsake Box

Best gifts for dog lovers: Willow Tree Keepsake Box

The Willow Tree True Keepsake Box would make a sweet and simple present for anyone who loves dogs. The rustic box is a 4.5-inch square, and its lid features a woman giving a hug to a little yellow pup. Inside the box, they’ll find the words “Truly a friend,” which is sure to strike a chord with any dog owner.

Get the Willow Tree True Keepsake Box from the Paper Store for $21.99

10. For the dog with a stylish home: Good Dog coffee table book

Best gifts for dog lovers: Good Dog coffee table book

When in doubt, a coffee table book is always a fun gift, and any dog lover will appreciate Good Dog: A Collection of Portraits. This beautiful book is filled with 150 dog portraits taken by photographer Randal Ford, and it features pooches of all ages and breeds. The photograph-filled book is incredibly fun to flip through, and we think it would make a perfect addition to any dog enthusiast’s home.

Get Good Dog: A Collection of Portraits on Amazon for $37.99

11. For the dog who sheds a lot: iRobot Roomba i7+

Best gifts for dog lovers: iRobot Roomba i7+

If the person you’re shopping for is always complaining about having dog hair all over their house, you can make their whole year by gifting them the iRobot Roomba i7+. I’ve often said this robot vacuum was the best money I’ve ever spent as a pet owner, as it does an unbeatable job picking up hair from carpets and hardwood floors. The vacuum even empties itself into the base when it fills up—a key feature in homes where pet hair runs rampant.

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ from Amazon for $599

12. For the dog owner who loves snail mail: Personalized dog notes

Best gifts for dog lovers: Personalized dog notes

Your dog-loving pen pal will surely get a kick out of these personalized note cards! When designing them, you can mix and match different dog illustrations and accessories, creating the likeness of your recipient’s pooch. The 5-by-7-inch cards have a variety of greeting options, and they come in packs of 20, 40, 80, or more and include matching envelopes.

Get the Mix-N-Match Dogs Personalized Flat Notes from Rifle Paper Co. for $65

13. For the outdoorsy dog: YETI Boomer Dog Bowl

Best gifts for dog lovers: YETI Boomer Dog Bowl

We all know someone who’s a diehard YETI fan, and if they have a dog, they’ll absolutely love the YETI Boomer Dog Bowl. This sleek stainless steel bowl comes in 4- and 8-cup sizes, and you can choose from a variety of the brand’s signature colors—perfect if you want it to match their YETI cooler! Plus, the bowls can even be personalized with their dog’s name for a thoughtful touch.

Get the YETI Boomer 8 Dog Bowl from Amazon for $49.98

14. For the subscription box lover: BarkBox

Best gifts for dog lovers: BarkBox

Subscription boxes are always a fun gift, as your recipient will receive a new package each month. One of our favorite dog subscription boxes is BarkBox, which is known for its adorable themed toys. Each box comes with two toys, two bags of treats, and a chew, and the brand makes it easy to gift one, three, six, or 12 boxes to your favorite Good Boy (or Girl).

Get BarkBox for $25 per month

15. For the urban pooch: K9 Sport Sack Air

Best gifts for dog lovers: K9 Sport Sack Air

Smaller dogs will love the ability to be carried around in the K9 Sport Sack Air, a backpack designed for pups. One of our editors uses it with her dog, Gus, toting him around the city, and she says it’s comfortable to wear and that he actually enjoys being able to sit up and look around as they travel.

Get the K9 Sport Sack Air 2 on Chewy for $84.95

16. For the neat freak: Dyson V7 Car+Boat

Best gifts for dog lovers: Dyson V7 Car+Boat

Unless they have a hairless dog, chances are your giftee fights a regular battle against the fur that threatens to take over their home and car. A cordless vacuum is perfect for quick touch-ups around the home, and the best handheld vacuum we've tested is the Dyson V7 Car+Boat.

Don't be fooled by its compact form—this little vacuum delivers powerful suction and impressive battery life, and it comes with a variety of handy attachments, including the motorized rotating brush head, which is specially designed to resist getting tangled up with hair. It's the perfect present for anyone who wants to keep their home spic and span—despite having pets.

Get the Dyson V7 Car+Boat Handheld Cordless Vacuum from Best Buy for $239.99

17. For the dog who loves fetch: Chuckit! Launcher

Best gifts for dog lovers: Chuckit! Launcher

Addy would love nothing more than to play fetch all day, every day, and since I’m not the most athletic gal, she’s very grateful I purchased the Chuckit! Launcher. This simple, inexpensive toy allows me to send her favorite balls flying across the park—we’re talking 50 feet or further with minimal effort. Pair it with a set of Chuckit! Balls and this launcher would be the perfect stocking stuffer for any energetic pup.

18. For the stylish dog: TagPup Personalized Bandana

Best gifts for dog lovers: TagPup Personalized Bandana

Any dog will look incredibly fashionable in this personalized bandana. The accessory comes in either red, blue, and white buffalo check patterns, and you can opt to have their name embroidered onto it in one of several different colors. The bandana is one-size-fits-all, and buyers say it’s incredibly well-made and easy to wash.

Get the TagPup Personalized Embroidered Bandana on Etsy for $14.99

19. For the minimalistic dog parent: Paw print bracelet

Best gifts for dog lovers: Paw print bracelet

How sweet is this paw print bracelet? Even if your giftee doesn’t have their own dog, they’ll love the minimalistic bracelet, which features a dainty metal paw print charm on a durable cord. You can select from a variety of cord colors and metal finishes, and the bracelet will come displayed on a pretty card that says, “Love is a four-legged word.”

Get the MatildaAugust Paw Print Bracelet on Etsy for $7

20. For the tactical dog: TactiPup Personalized Dog Collar

Best gifts for dog lovers: TactiPup Personalized Dog Collar

Addy’s best doggie friend Luna has the coolest collar on the block, and we’re both a bit jealous that Addy can’t pull off this serious tactical look. TactiPup Collars are extremely high-end and durable, and many of them even have built-in handles. These collars are perfect for working dogs, and if you give one as a gift, you can have it personalized with the dog’s name, as well as a variety of flag patches.

Get the TactiPup Personalized 1.5" Extreme Tactical Dog Collar for $72.95

21. For the pup who made the “Nice” list: Personalized dog bone Christmas stocking

Best dog gifts: Personalized stockings

If the dog you’re shopping for has been on their best behavior all year, you can reward them with their very own stocking to hang on the mantel. These beautiful homemade accessories are in the shape of a bone, and you can choose between two checkered fabric options. You also have choices when it comes to the stocking’s personalization—there are several fonts available for the embroidery.

Get the WarmerHomes Personalized Dog Stocking on Etsy for $13.99

22. For the wild child: Bones & Chews Deer Antler

Best gifts for dog lovers: Bones & Chews Deer Antler

Addy has “tested” a lot of chew toys in her life, and to date, her favorite option is still a good old-fashioned deer antler. She particularly likes the Bones & Chews Antlers, which are a generous size, allowing her to hold them steady between her paws as she chows down. No matter what dog you’re shopping for, Addy thinks one of these chews is a must-have addition to their stocking.

Get the Bones & Chews Deer Antler from Chewy for $22

23. For the “basic” pooch: White Paw Toys

Best gifts for dog lovers: White Paw Toys

White Claw hard seltzers have been all the rage in 2020, and these adorable plush toys are the perfect present for the “basic” dog owner in your life. The set includes two squeaky toys shaped like “White Paw” cans, and they even have punny flavor names, like “Fetchin’ Fruity.” So cute!

Get the White Paw Original Two Pack Funny Dog Drinks from Amazon for $22.99

24. For the Frenchie lover: French Bulldog Enamel Pin

Best gifts for dog lovers: French Bulldog Enamel Pin

French Bulldogs are an extremely popular breed of dog, and it’s easy to see why—they’re just so stinkin’ cute! If you’re shopping for someone who has an obsession with Frenchies, they’re sure to love these sweet French Bulldog pins, which come in several color options matching the breed’s common colorings. It will be the perfect accessory to put on their jacket or purse.

Get the French Bulldog Enamel Pin from French Bulldog Love for $10

25. For the dog who has everything: KONG Classic Toy

Best gifts for dog lovers: KONG Classic Toy

It can be hard to shop for a spoiled pup, but if there’s one thing a dog owner can never have too many of, it’s the classic KONG Toy. These hollow rubber toys can be stuffed with treats and peanut butter to keep a dog entertained for hours, and we’ve used them ever since Addy was a puppy. I’m pretty sure we have at least four of them around the house, which lets me keep a few frozen for rainy days or times when I’m busy with work.

Get the KONG Classic Dog Toy from Amazon for $10.99

26. For the dog with a big yard: GoDogGo Fetch Machine

Best gifts for dog lovers: GoDogGo Fetch Machine

The GoDogGo Fetch Machine is an unbeatable gift for any dog who loves chasing balls. Addy and I have tested this gadget ourselves, and she could easily spend hours running after the balls that it launches across the yard. Plus, if your recipient can teach their dog how to drop balls back into the machine’s bucket, they’ll be able to play fetch solo!

Get the GoDogGo Fetch Machine for $149.99

27. For the dapper dog: Satsuma Bow Tie Collar

Best gifts for dog lovers: Satsuma Bow Tie Collar

How precious is this bow tie collar? The Satsuma Collar is available in three bright colors—orange, green, and yellow—and it comes in a variety of sizes to fit any pooch. You can choose between a large or small bow tie attachment, which is held in place on the collar by two elastic loops. Seriously, this accessory will make any dog look like a dapper gentleman.

Get the Satsuma Bow Tie Collar from The Foggy Dog for $45

28. For the dog who loves squeaky toys: Lamb Chop Plush Toy

Best gifts for dog lovers: Lamb Chop Plush Toy

This recommendation comes from Denny, another one of Addy’s dog friends. Denny loves her Lamb Chop Squeaky Toy, which comes in three sizes to suit different dogs. The plush toy is made from a fuzzy white fabric that’s great for cuddling, and the classic character is sure to put a smile on your giftee’s face.

Get the Multipet Lamb Chop Squeaky Plush Dog Toy from Chewy for $9.99

29. For the dog who loves to cuddle: PetFusion Premium Pet Blanket

Best gifts for dog lovers: PetFusion Premium Pet Blanket

Addy loves to curl up for a nap on the sofa or our bed, and one of the best ways I’ve found to keep her hair from taking over is with the super soft PetFusion Pet Blankets. These blankets are extremely cozy—our cat is also obsessed with them—and they come in several sizes to suit any pet. So if you’re shopping for a dog who loves being pampered, this blanket is sure to be a hit.

Get the PetFusion Premium Pet Blanket, Medium from Amazon for $19.95

30. For the sleepy dog: K&H Pet Products Original Bolster Pet Cot

Best gifts for dog lovers: K&H Pet Products Original Bolster Pet Cot

Speaking of sleeping, every dog needs a cozy bed to snooze in, and we’ve tested the best dog beds available today. Our favorite is the K&H Bolster Pet Cot, which has a raised frame to keep its occupants cool, as well as a bolster around three sides where they can rest their head. We think this high-quality dog bed would make a great gift for your own pooch or someone who’s new to pet ownership.

Get the K&H Pet Products Original Bolster Pet Cot from Amazon for $57.99

31. For the avid chewer: Benebone Real Bacon Dog Chew Toy

Best gifts for dog lovers: Benebone Real Bacon Dog Chew Toy

There are lots of faux bones out there to choose from, but one of Addy’s all-time favorites is the Benebone, which was recommended to us by a friend. This Y-shaped bone comes in three sizes, so it’s great for all breeds, and it’s infused with real chicken or bacon to entice pooches to chow down. Plus, it’s extremely durable, making it a great option for the serious chewer.

Get the Benebone Real Bacon Dog Chew Toy from Amazon for $9.65

32. For the dog with lots of toys: Dog Toy Storage Basket

Best gifts for dog lovers: Dog Toy Storage Basket

Do you find yourself tripping over dog toys every time you visit your friend’s home? Then they could definitely use this sweet storage basket, which is shaped like a dog bone. The basket comes in large and small sizes, and it’s crafted from hand-woven rattan with stylish leather accents. Perfect for hiding away even the largest dog toy collections!

Get the Large Dog Toy Storage Basket from Pottery Barn for $99

33. For the dog who loves car rides: Frisco Quilted Hammock Car Seat Cover

Best gifts for dog lovers: Frisco Hammock Car Seat Cover

If the dog you’re shopping for loves car rides, their owner will appreciate the Frisco Car Hammock Seat Cover, which will help protect their vehicle seats from dirt, hair, and scratches. The hammock is designed to fit into the back seat of most cars, and it’s quick and easy to install. Plus, it features handy storage pockets and slits that will let them access seat belts when needed.

Get the Frisco Quilted Water Resistant Hammock Car Seat Cover from Chewy for $35.99

34. For the soon-to-be pet parent: HitherRabbit Personalized Dog Toy

Best gifts for dog lovers: HitherRabbit Personalized Dog Toy

If you know someone who’s getting a new dog, you can help them welcome home their new bundle of joy with one of these precious personalized toys. The bone-shaped fabric toy is made from a pretty herringbone fabric, and you can have it embroidered with their pup’s name—just think of all the cute pictures you’ll get from the grateful pawrent.

Get the HitherRabbit Personalized Dog Toy on Etsy for $20

35. For the dog who gets chilly: L.L. Bean Field Coat for Dogs

Best gifts for dog lovers: L.L. Bean Field Coat for Dogs

For the sporty, outdoor dog, you can’t go wrong with this stylish field coat—it’s perfect if they love exploring in the winter! The coat comes in several sizes, as well as tan and olive green colors, and it reverses to a pretty flannel fabric for two looks in one.

Get the Reversible Field Coat for Dogs, Extra Large, from L.L. Bean for $59.95

36. For the fashionista: Harper Floral Waste Bag Dispenser

Best gifts for dog lovers: Harper Floral Waste Bag Dispenser

The Harper Floral Waste Bag Dispenser is the cutest poop bag holder I’ve ever seen! It has a lovely pink floral print and gold hardware, including a clip that attaches onto a leash and a grommet opening for pulling out bags. It’s undeniably pretty—even if its purpose is less-than-glamorous—and The Foggy Dog offers other matching accessories in the same floral pattern.

Get the Harper Floral Waste Bag Dispenser from The Foggy Dog for $24

37. For the dog owner who has stock in lint rollers: ChomChom Roller

Best gifts for dog lovers: ChomChom Roller

Living in a multi-pet home, I can confidently say there’s dog and cat hair on just about every surface, from the sofa to the stove. We used to go through lint rollers like water, so I was extremely grateful when I discovered the ChomChom Roller. This little device uses a combination of electrostatic charge and rubber blades to pull hair off furniture, bedding, and clothing, and it can be used indefinitely, making it much more sustainable than lint rollers.

Get the ChomChom Roller from Amazon for $24.95

38. For the dog who loves bully sticks: KONG Goodie Bone Dog Toy

Best gifts for dog lovers: KONG Goodie Bone Dog Toy

Bully sticks are a popular treat for dogs, and if you’re gift hunting for a pooch who can’t get enough of these dried chews, the KONG Goodie Bone is the perfect present. This durable toy bone is made from rubber, and it has slots in both ends to hold treats like bully sticks, helping to extend playtime and keep pups from swallowing little bully stick pieces.

Get the KONG Goodie Bone Dog Toy from Amazon for $10.99

39. For the treat-obsessed pooch: 10 pounds of Milk-Bones

Best gifts for dog lovers: Milk-Bone Treats

What do dogs want? Treats! When do they want them? Now! Most pooches would be more than happy to get a box of cookies for the holidays, and you can deliver big time with this 10-pound box of Milk-Bone treats. You can choose between the medium or large variety of these bone-shaped dog treats, which are a favorite among many canines… including my own!

Get the Milk-Bone Original Dog Treats, 10lb. Box from Walmart for $11.64

40. For the smart dog: Nina Ottosson Interactive Puzzle Game

Best gifts for dog lovers: Nina Ottosson Interactive Puzzle Game

Smart dogs need a challenge to keep them stimulated and happy, and this top-rated dog puzzle is sure to do the trick. It comes in beginner, intermediate, advanced, and expert skill levels, all of which feature various compartments for hiding treats. The puzzle is sure to keep pups busy for a while as they figure out how to open the different sections to get their reward.

Get the Nina Ottosson Interactive Puzzle Game from Chewy for $19.72

41. For the dog who does tricks: Creative Co-op Woof Dog Treat Jar

Best gifts for dog lovers: Creative Co-op Woof Dog Treat Jar

Every Good Boy and Girl needs a cookie jar to hold their favorite treats, and this particular option is too cute to resist. The Creative Co-op Woof Treat Jar is made from white ceramic, and its lid features a bone-shaped handle. It also has the word “Woof” printed on the side—just so guests don’t mistake it for a regular cookie jar.

Get the Creative Co-op Woof Ceramic Dog Treat Jar from Amazon for $34.67

42. For the tech-obsessed dog owner: NorthLegends Custom Pet Portrait Phone Case

Best dog gifts: Personalized phone case

Your giftee will be able to take their dog everywhere when they have this cool custom phone case. All you have to do is submit a photo of their dog, and the artist will create a digital illustration of the pooch and create a phone case from it! The shop offers cases for the vast majority of smartphone styles, and you also have the option to choose between a clear, white, or black background.

Get the soprettycustom Dog Portrait Custom Phone Case on Etsy for $25.50

43. For the dog who loves squirrels: Outward Hound Hide A Squirrel

Best gifts for dog lovers: Outward Hound Hide A Squirrel

This toy would make a great gift for the dog that loves chasing down squirrels in the park. It’s shaped like a tree trunk, and there are several holes on the sides where sneaky stuffed rodents are hiding. Dogs will have a blast pulling the little critters out of their hiding spot, and the toy comes in several sizes to cater to different breeds.

Get the Outward Hound Hide A Squirrel Dog Toy, Large, from Chewy for $11.39

44. For the dog who loves traveling: BDActivewear Custom Pet Bag

Best gifts for dog lovers: BDActivewear Custom Pet Bag

The person who takes their dog everywhere will love this custom pet bag, which is ideal for packing puppy essentials for a road trip. The durable canvas bag is available in a variety of color combinations, and you can have it personalized with the dog’s name and a decorative paw print.

Get the BDActivewear Custom Pet Bag on Etsy for $12.74

45. For the dog-loving golfer: Cuddle Clones Golf Club Headcover

Best gifts for dog lovers: Cuddle Clones Golf Club Headcover

These golf club headcovers are so realistic that you might do a double-take. The Cuddle Clone Headcovers are customized to look just like your recipient’s pet—all you have to do is send in a photograph of their pooch and wait for the company to work its magic. You’ll need to order this gift ahead of time, as the headcovers take several weeks to create, but the wait will be well worth it to see the look on your favorite golfer’s face.

Get the Cuddle Clones Golf Club Headcover for $169

46. For the dog owner whose rugs are in shambles: Ruggable

Best gifts for dog lovers: Ruggable

Between accidents, pet hair, and everyday dirt, rugs tend to get pretty dirty when you have a dog—that’s why Ruggable rugs are such a game-changer. These rugs have a unique two-part construction that allows you to remove the surface layer and wash it in the washing machine. It would be the perfect gift for anyone who is frequently scrubbing down their floor coverings with a carpet cleaner.

Get the Kavi Diamond Silver Rug from Ruggable for $199

47. For dogs who eat too fast: Outward Hound Fun Feeder

Best gifts for dog lovers: Outward Hound Fun Feeder

Some pups scarf down their food as fast as possible—not the healthiest habit—and this interactive dog bowl can encourage them to slow down a bit. The Fun Feeder comes in two sizes, each with a unique maze-like design, and kibble will fall into all the cracks and crevices, making it more of a challenge for pups to get at their meal.

Get the Outward Hound Fun Feeder Interactive Dog Bowl from Chewy for $10.76

48. For the dog owner who loves lists: NewmansNewPrints Custom Dog Notepad

Best gifts for dog lovers: NewmansNewPrints Custom Dog Notepad

There’s no better way to stay organized than with a cute custom dog notepad. One of our writers ordered this dog notepad for her boyfriend’s birthday, and she loved that she was able to pick how many sheets came on it. Plus, with their pup’s face watching as they grocery shop, your giftee will never forget the dog food again.

Get the NewmansNewPrints Custom Dog Notepad on Etsy for $14.23

49. For the jewelry-loving dog owner: JewelryHills Personalized Pet Portrait Necklace

Best gifts for dog lovers: JewelryHills Personalized Pet Portrait Necklace

Jewelry is always a good holiday gift, and this personalized pet portrait necklace will be an extra special surprise. You can choose from a wide variety of dog head silhouettes, including many popular breeds, and the pup’s name will be engraved below their likeness. The jewelry is available in silver, gold, and rose gold finishes, and it’s surprisingly inexpensive for such a personalized accessory.

Get the JewelryHills Personalized Pet Portrait Necklace on Etsy for $25

50. For the new puppy: Snuggle Puppy

Best gifts for dog lovers: Snuggle Puppy

New puppies sometimes have a hard time settling into their new homes, and when Addy was little, one worthwhile purchase I made was a Snuggle Puppy toy. These cute stuffed animals are designed to go in a puppy’s crate at night, and they have a “beating” heart to help pups feel less alone—after all, they’re used to sleeping with their littermates. You can even tuck a heating pad into the stuffed animal’s hidden pocket for extra warmth. So cute, and it worked great for us!

Get the SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Behavioral Aid Toy from Amazon for $39.95

51. For the dog who could be a model: West & Willow Pet Portrait

Best gifts for dog lovers: West & Willow Pet Portrait

Who wouldn’t want a custom portrait of their pet? West & Willow is known for its top-quality pet illustrations, which would make a lovely present for any animal lover. When you design the portrait, you can choose from a variety of backgrounds, frames, and sizes, and its team of digital illustrators will get to work turning any dog into a piece of modern art.

Get a West and Willow Custom Pet Portrait starting at $59.95

52. For the owner who's obsessed with their dog: Personalized pet face socks

Best gifts for dog lovers: Tribe Socks

Does your recipient like their dog a lot? Arguably even too much? If so, they'll love these adorable accessories from Tribe Socks, which allow you to put several photos of their pet onto a pair of socks. The footwear is one-size-fits-all, and it's crafted from recycled yarn—adorable and eco-friendly!

Get the Tribe Socks Personalized Pet Face Socks from Chewy for $20

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 52 perfect gifts for dog lovers and owners