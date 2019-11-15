20 Great Gifts for Boys Who Love to Tinker
These toys will do what your junior high chem teacher never could: make learning about science fun.
Fledgling geniuses deserve gifts that match their geeky interests. With everything from puzzles and robots to model trains and DIY experiments, the educational toy market is bound to have something for the science-minded boys in your life. Here are 20 of our favorite toys and kits.
