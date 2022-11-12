20 Great Holiday Gifts for Men Over 60 (at Under $60)

VioletaStoimenova / iStock.com

It used to be easy to buy holiday gifts for a man over 60. You could just get him a tie, pack of socks or barbecue accessory and he’d probably be happy.

You could do the same thing this holiday season, but why not aim to do something different without breaking the bank? Plenty of great holiday gifts are available for men over 60 that cost less than $60, ranging from wine glasses and tumblers to camping chairs and games.

Here’s a look at 20 great holiday gifts for men over 60 that cost under $60. Prices are accurate as of Nov. 9, 2022, and rounded to the nearest dollar.

For the Home

Peugeot Paris u’Select Pepper Mill: $40 at Amazon.

Caran d’Ache Ballpoint Pen Brut Rosé: $30 at Amazon.

L.L. Bean Men’s Sweater Fleece Scuffs: $45 at L.L. Bean.

Libbey Signature Kentfield Estate All-Purpose Wine Glass: $50 for a set of 4 at Walmart.

Burlap & Barrel Spice Collection: $53 at Burlap & Barrel.

Hydro Flask Tumbler: $40 for a 22-ounce tumbler at Amazon.

Meta (Facebook) Portal with 10-inch Touch Screen Display: $50 at Best Buy.

Meross MSL120 Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: $20 at Amazon.

Outdoors/Travel

Coleman Cooler Quad Camping Chair: $35 at Amazon.

TravelCard Portable Charger: $40 at TravelCard Plus.

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Travel Mug: $41 for 20-ounce mug at Amazon.

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Bottle: $40 at Amazon.

Personal Care

ThinOptics Keychain Reading Glasses: $22 at Amazon.

Thera Cane Massager: $40 at Amazon.

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush: $40 at Amazon.

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit: $35 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Leisure/Recreation

Book of the Month Subscription Box: $50 for three months at Book of the Month.

WE Games Deluxe Wooden Sudoku Puzzle: $44 at Amazon.

Taylormade Personalized Golf Balls: $30 at Amazon.

Quickwits Party Card Game: $15 at Amazon.

