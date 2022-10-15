20 group costume ideas just in time for Halloween

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Looking for one costume is hard enough, but finding the right combo for a group can be downright spooky during the Halloween season. If you’ve been a real lazy-bones in the costume-hunting department, pickings could be a bit slim. Don’t worry: with a bit of imagination, you can come up with something that will knock the sheets off those Halloween ghosts.

Whether you’re handing out candy with family or attending a party with friends, here are 20 eerie-sistible group costumes—from classic cartoon characters like Scooby Doo and fan favorites like Hocus Pocus to courageous superheroes like The Justice League, find something here for your group, no matter how big.

1. For an eccentric group: The Addams Family

They’re creepy, they’re cooky, they’re mysterious and spooky. They’re the Addams Family! Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley and Wednesday make the perfect choices for a group family costume. Have more than four people? Tack on a Lurch and a Cousin It.

2. For superhero fans: Justice League and The Avengers

Look! It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a gang of superheroes headed out to trick or treat!

3. For those who love a good mystery: Mystery Inc. gang

best group costumes: Scooby Doo

Zoinks! This group costume is sure to bring waves of nostalgia over your party-going group.

4. For fairy tale fanatics: Princesses, princes and classics galore

best group costumes: Disney princesses

Let your group live like royalty for a bit and choose among their favorite Disney princes and princesses. Alternatively, bring to life the classic fairytales we grew up reading, like The Three Little Pigs and Little Red Riding Hood.

5. For '80s nostalgia: The Care Bears

best group costumes: The Care Bears

Start practicing your best Care Bear stare. There are dozens of Care Bear characters; pick from Wish-a-lot, Funshine, Tenderheart and more for the perfect group costume combination.

11. For aspiring Ash Ketchums: Pokémon

best group costumes: Pokémon

Gotta catch ‘em all! There’s room for all your favorite Pokémon in this group costume choice.

6. For your three-ring circus: A circus troop

best group costumes: Circus

Parenting little kids can sometimes feel like being the ringmaster of your own private circus. Let art imitate life in this easy-to-put-together group costume. Add as many animals as you want!

7. For a little hocus pocus: The Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus

best group costumes: Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters

Grab two friends and dress up as the most iconic group of witches this side of Salem. It’s sure to be a hit, especially with the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 release on Disney+. Need a fourth? Add a Billy Butcherson.

8. For a trip to the Upside Down: The Stranger Things crew

best group costumes: Stranger Things

Things got pretty intense for the kids at Hawkins High in season four of Stranger Things. Grab your group and dress up as these Venca-fighting friends for a spooky good time.

9. For a despicably good time: The Minions

Whether you have a group of three or ten, choosing to go as minions means there’s no limit to the number of participants.

10. For those daring to fly to the danger zone: Top Gun: Maverick

best group costumes: Top Gun: Maverick

This summer was all about Top Gun. Channel your inner Maverick and form your own crew of fearless fighter pilots.

12. For those who aren’t afraid to dance: The wacky inflatable tube man

best group costumes: Wacky Tube Man

You’ve seen them in used car lots, at grand openings and now at a Halloween gathering near you. Don these inflatable costumes and you’re sure to get a few laughs from fellow partygoers.

13. For those who can’t put down their phones: Emojis

best group costumes: Emojis

If you love using emojis when you text, why not be one for Halloween? Grab a few friends and pick from dozens of emoji-based costumes.

14. For ‘50s aficionados: Grease

best group costumes: Grease

Grease is the word! It’s also an excellent choice for a group Halloween costume.

15. For those who can’t wait to “Come on down!": The Price is Right

best group costumes: The Price is Right

There were a few good things about staying home from school when you were a kid but catching an episode of The Price is Right might have been the best. Pay homage to your favorite game show with this group costume.

16. For those with a sweet tooth: Candy

best group costumes: Candy

Turn trick or treating on its head by dressing up like candy while handing out candy to kids on Halloween night.

17. For history buffs and theater lovers: Hamilton

best group costumes: Hamilton

Can’t stop quoting Hamilton? Bring your obsession full circle with a colonial-inspired group costume.

18. For groupies: Rockstars

best group costumes: Rockstars

If you love rock anthems and power ballads, try dressing like your favorite hair band members.

19. For those who like to blend in with the crowd: Where's Waldo?

best group costumes: Where's Waldo

Where’s Waldo? Grab your group and have fun trying to blend into a crowded party or your neighborhood trick-or-treaters.

